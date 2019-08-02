Brush pits open
The area brush pits are open now through November on weekends. The Blattner brush pit, east of Star Valley, is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays, except holiday weekends, through Nov. 30. The Pine brush pit, south of Pine off Colcord Road, is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays, including holidays, through Nov. 23.
No commercial or household debris is allowed, also the pits cannot take construction materials or logs over six inches in diameter and four feet long and no stumps are allowed.
Food Truck Festival
Get down to Green Valley Park sometime between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 3 for the Third Annual Payson Food Truck Festival. Organizers expect 18 trucks featuring a wide variety of foods to participate, including Hummus Xpress, Gourmet Corned Beef, Burgers Amore, Cousins Maine Lobster, Flavored Frost and Whip it Good. There will be bounce houses for the kids and a wine and beer garden for adults. Live music from four different bands will also be offered: starting at 11:30 a.m. with The Brothers Too; 2 p.m., Vinyl Nova; 4:30 p.m., Take Cover; and 7 p.m., Lane Change.
The event is free, as is parking. Organizers suggest bringing chairs — the town is not providing any except the seating at picnic tables already in the park — and shade, which is limited at the venue.
Women’s Summer
Gatherings continue
Mountain Bible Church, 302 E. Rancho Road, hosts four free Women’s Summer Gatherings. The theme this year is The Importance of “Girl” Friends.
Participants will share personal stories of special friendships that reflect biblical friendships. Feel free to come to one or all of the sessions: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Monday, Aug. 5 and Aug. 12. The programs are free and no pre-registration is required.
Judge is guest speaker
Superior Court Judge Tim Wright, Gila County Division 2, is the guest speaker from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 6 at the Payson Tea Party. The group meets at Tiny’s Family Restaurant, 600 E. Highway 260. Wright will provide an update on recent U.S. Supreme Court cases (in language for non-lawyers).
Coffee with the Mayor
Payson Mayor Tom Morrissey hosts coffee and conversation on topics of interest to the citizens of Payson the first and third Wednesdays of the month. Doors open at 6:30 a.m. and the gathering is from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.
The first Wednesday is directed toward business owners and managers and the third Wednesday is more for the citizens of Payson. However, everyone is welcome at any of the events. No reservations needed. The next meetings are Wednesday, Aug. 7 and Aug. 21, both at Tiny’s Restaurant, 600 E. Highway 260.
Payson council meetings
The Payson Town Council has scheduled meetings: 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 8; 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 12; and 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 26. Meetings are in the council chambers of the Payson Town Hall, 303 N. Beeline Highway.
Fall planting class
It is already time to plan a fall garden. The Payson Community Garden plans a free class for the community on the topic at 5:30 p.m., Friday, Aug. 9 at the Payson Community Garden, 300 E. Tyler Parkway.
Community Garden
open house planned
The Payson Community Garden plans an open house for the public from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Aug. 10. Come and tour the garden, enjoy hot dogs and “taste of the garden” snacks while listening to the music of Cinnamon Twist. Want a garden plot? Come and learn about the garden’s fall special. The Payson Community Garden is located at 300 E. Tyler Parkway.
Quilt auction
The 11th Annual “A Beautiful Quilt Auction,” presented by Friends of the Strawberry Patchers is Saturday, Aug. 10 at the cultural hall of the Pine Strawberry Community Center.
Registration for the auction and preview of the offerings is at 9 a.m. The auction starts promptly at 1 p.m.
Admission is free. Bring a non-perishable food item and get a ticket for a quilt drawing at the end of the auction.
For entry information and forms go to strawberrypatchers.com or call Elaine Putnam at 928-978-3464.
Smart Driver Course
The next AARP Smart Driver Course is from 9:45 a.m. to 3 p.m., including an hour break for lunch, Saturday, Aug. 10 at the Banner High Country Seniors, 215 N. Beeline Highway. To register, call 928-472-9290 or register in at Banner High Country Seniors.
AARP members pay $15; the fee for non-members is $20 (cash or check), payable on day of class.
The class is designed for those 50 and older, but is open to everyone 18 and over. Participants may also earn a discount on their vehicle insurance.
Kids crafts at library
The Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road, hosts a free kids crafts program from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 10. Youngsters 6 and older are invited to the library to make their own bookmarks. For details call 928-474-2679.
Benefit steak fry
Mountain Village Foundation’s annual Western Steak Fry is from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 11 at The StrawBeary Bear, 7783 Ralls Dr., Strawberry. Tickets are $20 per person and can be purchased from any MVF member, at The Bear or call 928-951-1061. If available, tickets will also be sold at the door.
MVF is a nonprofit charitable organization and the steak fry is its single largest fundraising event of the year. Proceeds help us support programs for children and the foundation’s support of local organizations like the Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library, Firefighters Assistance Fund, Pine Strawberry Food Bank and Senior Citizens Affairs Foundation/Meals on Wheels. MVF also provides emergency assistance to families and individuals on a case-by-case basis.
A silent auction at the event features: rounds of golf at Chaparral Pines and The Rim Club, dinner and show tickets from Mazatzal Hotel and Casino, a night’s stay in a cabin in Strawberry, a load of gravel from Payson Concrete and Materials, a certificate for $250 in services from Star Valley Veterinary Clinic, a Phoenix Suns autographed basketball and more. Additionally there will be a 50/50 raffle and lots of fun raffle baskets. Raffle tickets are just $1 each or six for $5.
The event is supported by a generous donation from Sally Randall, associate broker at Coldwell Banker Bishop Realty in Pine.
NAMI programs
Registration is now open for NAMI Payson’s Family to Family Class and Peer to Peer Class. Family to Family is a 12-week class for family members of adults with mental illness, and runs Mondays from Aug. 12 through Nov. 4 at Gila Community College. Peer to Peer is an eight-week class for adults with mental illness that runs Tuesdays from Aug. 20 through Oct. 8 at Rim Country Health, 807 W. Longhorn Road. Both classes are free, but registration is required. Email namipayson@yahoo.com or call 928-301-9140.
Calling all crafters
Ponderosa Chapter #64, Order of the Eastern Star, invites anyone with a craft or artistic product to participate. Set-up is the afternoon Thursday, Aug. 29 and the show is from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday, Aug. 30 and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 31. For details and an application contact Lu DuBois at 928-595-2387.
The Order of the Eastern Star is a nonprofit organization that supports local charities, such as Clothe-A-Child and Time Out, Inc.
Missoula Children’s Theatre audition slated
An audition for the Missoula Children’s Theatre production of the musical “Jack and the Beanstalk” is at 4 p.m., Monday, Aug. 19 at the Payson High School Auditorium. Those auditioning should arrive early and plan to stay for a full two hours. Some of the cast members will be asked to stay for a rehearsal immediately following the audition.
The audition is open to students in the first through 12th grades.
For details contact Kathy Siler at kathy.siler@pusd.com or 928-472-5775.
