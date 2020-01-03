A new series of Women’s Bible Studies starts in January at Mountain Bible Church, 302 E. Rancho Road. The program, which kicks off with a brunch Thursday, Jan. 9, is open to all Rim Country women and offers five different studies. The brunch and the studies are all at the church. There are four studies offered Thursday mornings and one class on Monday nights. Please visit the MBC website at www.mbc-women.com to find out more or contact the following for additional details: Julie Whaley, 858-354-0365, Bzymouse@aol.com or Judy Rodgers, 928-978-1566, Judith.rodgers01@gmail.com.