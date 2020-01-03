Archaeology meeting
The January meeting of the Rim Country Chapter of the Arizona Archaeological Society is at 10 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 4, at the Payson Senior Center, 514 W. Main St.
The guest speaker is Jim Krehbiel, chair and professor of fine arts at Ohio Wesleyan University. In his illustrated presentation, “Site Lines and Sight Lines,” recent discoveries in southeast Utah, he will discuss his astronomical research at Ancestral Pueblo sites in southeast Utah.
At the library
Activities at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road, continue with:
• A Build Your Own Marble Run event, for ages 5 and older; 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 4.
• Preschool Story Time resumes at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 7.
• Weekly S.T.E.A.M. program for kids and teens, 8 and up, 4 p.m., Tuesday.
• Starting in 2020, Baby Time is moving from Thursdays to Wednesdays. Baby Time resumes at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 15.
For details call 928-474-9260.
Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library plans Movie Madness at 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 4 in the children’s room. The movie “Dora and the Lost City of Gold,” rated PG, will be shown. Seating is limited to 12. Parents are responsible for deciding if the movie is appropriate for their child.
The library is at 6124 W. Randall Place in Pine. Call 928-476-3678 for details.
Tires & Tacos
The next Tires & Tacos event is at 3 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 4 at Jack in the Box, 301 E. Highway 260.
All in attendance will receive a large soda and two free tacos, courtesy of Jack in the Box. Push, pull or drive any car, truck, motorcycle to the event, which provides family fun and a chance to talk about cars and keep the kids out of trouble.
This is not a club, there are no dues, it’s all for fun and a shared love of vehicles.
Acoustic jam sessions
Public acoustic jam sessions are presented the first Sunday and third Thursday by the Rim Country chapter of the Old Time Fiddlers Association. The program on the first Sunday is from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Rock of Ages Lutheran Church, 204 W. Airport Road. The next event is Sunday, Jan. 5. The third Thursday is from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Mount Cross Lutheran Church log cabin building, 601 E. Highway 260. Come early, between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. the third Thursday for casual lessons/practice.
Dust off your instruments or just drop by to listen in! Feel free to bring a snack to share. All acoustic instruments (no amplification), all ages, all skill levels welcome. Instruments available to try — mandolin, guitar, banjo, dulcimer and fiddle. A set list is published each month on Facebook@RimCountryFiddlers.
NAMI Payson meetings
NAMI Payson’s Connections Recovery Support Group for adults with mental health conditions now meets from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month in 2020 at the United Methodist Church, 414 N. Easy St. The NAMI Payson Family Support Group will continue to meet from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. the second Thursday of each month at the Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main St. For details contact NAMI Payson at namipayson@yahoo.com or call 928-301-9140.
Forest plan public meetings
The Tonto National Forest is releasing the draft forest plan for a 90-day public comment period ending March 12, 2020. There are multiple public meeting dates to learn more about the draft plan and ask questions of USFS employees. Copies of the draft forest plan are available at Tonto National Forest offices, as well as libraries in communities near the forest, or can be viewed at https://www.fs.usda.gov/goto/tontoplan. Frequently asked questions, how to comment guide, and additional details about the public meetings are also available at: http://www.fs.usda.gov/goto/tontoplan.
Evening open house public meetings:
• Payson: Jan. 9, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Julia Randall Elementary School
• Payson: Jan. 22, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Julia Randall Elementary School
Public working days at Tonto National Forest offices:
• Tonto Basin: Jan. 22, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tonto Basin Ranger District Office
• Payson: Jan. 30, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Payson Ranger District Office
Hard copies of the draft forest plan and the draft environmental impact statement will be available at all Tonto National Forest offices as well as:
• Payson Public Library
• Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library, Pine
• Young Public Library
• Tonto Basin Public Library
Community breakfast
Shepherd of the Pines Lutheran Church, 507 W. Wade Lane, offers a community breakfast at 8 a.m., Friday, Jan. 10. The breakfast includes biscuits and gravy, sausage, hash browns, scrambled eggs, coffee, and orange juice. A freewill offering is welcome.
Gardening class at college
Eastern Arizona College-Payson offers a comprehensive gardening class for the coming spring term. Any area resident who enjoys gardening as a hobby and wants to learn more about it from a true professional needs to enroll in this class. Instructor Chris Jones will give students all the knowledge needed to reach their gardening goals. There are only 10 available seats, so be sure to enroll soon. The spring 2020 semester runs from Monday, Jan. 13 to May 8. The gardening class with Jones is from 1 p.m. to 3:50 p.m., Tuesdays. Call 928-468-8039 to learn more.
SBDC offers class on starting a small business
Eastern Arizona College’s Small Business Development Center (SBDC) is offering a one evening seminar entitled, Start Up Smart for Small Business. The class is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 22 at the EAC-Payson campus, 201 N. Mud Springs Road, Room 403.
The course is free and will be taught by Kevin Peck, director of the EAC SBDC. This class will cover all the basics to help entrepreneurs maximize their success.
Learn the top eight reasons why businesses fail and how to overcome them. Resources available to help small businesses start, grow and prosper are also part of the discussion.
Peck plans to present the following topics: what to think about ahead of time; why businesses fail and how to avoid it; how you can increase your chances of survival; basics of starting a business; resources and more.
Whether you have already started a business or are just thinking about the future, this free workshop will give you important information.
To register for Start Up Smart for Small Business, go to https://bit.ly/2LPIH3k. For details about the event or future events, contact the SBDC by calling 928-428-8590 or by email at sbdc@eac.edu. Seating is limited, so register early.
Toastmasters organizing
Do you fear speaking in public? Want to overcome that fear? A new Toastmasters International club is forming in Payson. Both former members and new members who want to improve communication skills and much more are welcome. For more information call Hal at 480-225-5987 or Barb at 480-510-1767.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!