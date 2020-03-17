Sonshine clinic postponed
The Arizona Sonshine free health clinic scheduled for March 20-21 at Julia Randall Elementary gym has been postponed until further notice.
Payson Tea Party
The Tea Party has canceled all meetings for the next three weeks, but the March 21 Gila County Republican Lincoln Day will continue as scheduled.
Payson Mud Club
The Payson Mud Club meets at 5 p.m. the third Wednesday of the month at member homes where there is a meal and demonstration. Meetings are open to all active and aspiring potters and those interested in ceramics. Call 928-951-0518 for location.
Libertarian Party meets
The monthly meeting of the Gila County Libertarian Party is Wednesday, March 18 at Tiny’s Restaurant, 600 E. Highway 260. Come at 6:30 p.m. to order food or drink, the meeting starts at 7 p.m. For details visit http://gilaazlp.org or call 928-224-3311.
Celebrate the Irish
Celebrate the Irish culture through music, song and dance in a special concert by Celtic Angels at 7 p.m., Wednesday, March 25 at the Payson High School auditorium. See more details see page 2 of this issue.
Get help with 2020 Census
Pine and Strawberry residents can get help with the 2020 Census from 10 a.m. to noon, Thursday, March 26 at the Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library, 6124 W Randall Place in Pine. There will be a free continental breakfast for participants.
Bring the Census access code you received in the mail or on your door, if you have it.
For details call 928-476-3678.
Boy Scouts Beeline Street Market needs vendors
The March 28-29 Beeline Street Market at the Payson Elks Lodge, 1206 N. Beeline Highway, benefits a local Boy Scouts of America group, which the Payson Elks sponsors.
Vendors are wanted for the event, which is from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Space is $35 for a 10-by-10 space and $45 for a 20-by-20 space. Items welcomed include arts and crafts, garage sale goods, vintage and antique collectibles and miscellaneous treasures. No weapon sales are allowed.
For details call Tamara Davenport, 928-970-2620 or Ken Schneider, 480-231-3634.
Family Fun Walk registration
Registration is open for the Randall Family Fun Walk/Run at Tonto Natural Bridge State Park, which takes place from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 28. Free T-Shirts go to the first 200 registrations. The cost to participate: $30 regular; $25 senior or student; $20 for veterans and active service military; children, 6 and under and dogs on a leash, free.
The fee covers park admission and a bus to the top where the walk/run begins.
Sponsorships of water tables are available for $99 each.
Breakfast will be available, along with live music. Go to payson.com for tickets.
Pine Brush Pit
The Pine Brush Pit is scheduled to open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, March 29. It is located on the Control Road south of Pine. It accepts brush, leaves, pine needles, wood and branches.
It cannot accept household garbage or construction materials or loads from commercial haulers.
The pit is for residential use to help citizens Firewise their property. For details call 928-951-2578.
Women’s Golf Association
The Payson Women’s Golf Association 18-Holers kick off the 2020 season with a breakfast at 9 a.m., Tuesday, March 31, with a round of golf to follow.
Play is Tuesday at the Payson Golf Club from April through October. Call 928-468-8711 if interested in joining.
The Payson Ladies Nine Hole Group at the Payson Golf Club opens its season Thursday, April 2 with a Tee Off Breakfast at 9 a.m. and a nine hole tee-time at 10 a.m. Reservations are required by Sunday, March 29. All skill levels are welcome, first-timers can join as guests. The season is from April 2 through Oct. 29 on Thursday mornings. To learn more about fees, contact Valerie Smith at 928-468-9100 or tufguy96@gmail.com.
Register for Mountain Bible Women’s Spring Conference
Mountain Bible Church Women’s Spring Conference is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, April 4 at Mountain Bible Church, 302 E. Rancho Road. The cost is $15 per person and registration is due by Tuesday, March 31.
The theme is “Cultivate Your Mind for Christ” with Bonnie Mock. The registration fee includes materials and lunch.
Register online at MBC-Women.com. Child care is available from 9 a.m. through lunch with advance reservations.
Scholarship applications due April 3
The Central Arizona Board of Realtors is offering two $2,500 scholarships to high school seniors who will be attending college in the fall.
Applications may be obtained from the Central Arizona Board of Realtors, 600 E. Highway 260, Suite 12. The deadline for submitting a scholarship application is Friday, April 3.
