Banner needs volunteers
Banner Payson Medical Center and Banner High Country Seniors are looking for volunteers who want to share their gifts with the community.
There are opportunities to serve in a multitude of areas. Volunteers might work with patients, staff, other community members — even pet therapy dogs.
Please call 928-471-1294 or email Jennifer Lawless, Volunteer Services Program Manager at Jennifer.Lawless@bannerhealth.com for more information.
‘2000 Mules’
The “2000 Mules” movie, created by Dinesh D’Souza exposes widespread, coordinated voter fraud in the 2020 election.
There is no charge to attend the movie at 10 a.m., Saturday, June 4 at the Sawmill Theatres compliments of the Rim Country Republican Club. Everyone is welcome.
Tibetan Buddhist Study Group to start meetings
Payson TNG Study Group is starting at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 4. There will be a short meditation followed by discussion and study of “The Way of The Bodhisattva” by Shatideva. It is available on Amazon. Payson TNG is an affiliate of www.tngcentre.org. Call Liz at 928-951-3699, for more information and the meeting address.
Bocci ball
Payson Senior Singles with Spirit invite everyone to join them at 10 a.m., Monday, June 6, weather permitting, for bocci ball at the new court in Rumsey Park. Bring a chair and water. Call Mary at 805-216-3406 for details.
Chat with the Mayor
The next “Chat with the Mayor” is from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Monday, June 6 at Tiny’s, 600 E. Highway 260. Doors open at 5 p.m. for those who wish to purchase dinner before the chat.
Al-Anon meetings
Al-Anon helps people who can benefit from support because they have a family member or friend who has a problem with alcohol or drugs. There are three meetings in the Payson area:
• Mondays at 6 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Tyler Parkway, Payson
• Wednesdays at 1 p.m., Rim View Community Church, 4180 E. Hwy. 260, Star Valley
• Saturdays at 9 a.m., Ponderosa Bible Church (building to the south), 102 W. Roundup Road, Payson
Gila County treasurer announces area office hours
Starting June 7 the Gila County Treasurer’s Office in Payson, 707 S. Colcord Road, will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday. For questions and details, call 928-402-8700.
Chip Sealing roads south of Fossil Creek Road
Gila County Public Works Road Department asks drivers to not park vehicles and trailers along the roadways listed below from June 7-9 when seven paved roads south of Fossil Creek Road will be chip-sealed.
There will not be road closures, but drivers should expect one-way traffic, temporary re-routing, flaggers and traffic control. Refraining from parking vehicles and trailers along these roads during the road improvement project assists with the most efficient completion of the work. Road cleanup of excess chips will begin June 13. The following roads will be chip sealed: Ralls Road, Fuller Drive, Rim View, Glen Straun Drive, Parkinson Drive, Bonnie Brae Lane and Spruce Trail.
Republican Club hosts candidate for governor
The Rim Country Republican Club welcomes Paola “Z” Tulliani, candidate for governor at its 11 a.m., Tuesday, June 7 meeting at the Payson Golf Club, 1504 W. Country Club Drive. Lunch is optional and is served 11 a.m.
Democrats of Rim Country feature guest speaker
The Democrats of Rim Country will host Mayor Tom Morrissey, mayor of Payson, who is running for re-election in 2022. He will speak at noon, Tuesday, June 14, at Tiny’s Restaurant, 600 E. Hwy. 260. To order lunch and socialize, please arrive by 11:30 a.m.
Morrissey will discuss his proposed platform if re-elected.
For more information about the Democrats of Rim Country, visit www.democratsofrimcountry.com.
Payson Tea Party
The Payson Tea Party meets from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, June 7 at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Highway, for a Legislative District 7 Candidate Forum. Submit questions by the afternoon of Sunday, June 5 to paysonteaparty@gmail.com.
Payson Toastmasters
Payson Toastmasters meets weekly from 6:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesdays. Call or text 480-510-1767 for details.
Community Breakfast
Shepherd of the Pines Lutheran Church, 507 W. Wade Lane, serves a community breakfast at 9 a.m., Friday, June 10. The church hosts a hot breakfast every second Friday of the month.
For June, the breakfast includes cheese, mushroom an onion omelet; biscuits and gravy; bacon; mixed fruit and cupcakes; hot coffee, tea, orange juice, and water. A free ticket for the door prize given as you enter the fellowship hall. A freewill offering is welcome.
Strawberry Patchers’ 24th Quilt Show June 10-11
The Strawberry Patchers’ 24th Quilt Show, “The Comeback Quilt Show,” is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday, June 10 and Saturday, June 11 at the Pine/Strawberry Community Center, 3886 N. Highway 87. Admission is $5 per person and includes a free ticket for a Baby Lock Sewing Machine drawing. Bring a can of food and get a ticket for a lap quilt drawing.
The show includes a vendor mall, featuring a knife and scissor sharpening vendor; free demonstrations and a bake sale; the Strawberry Patchers Country Store with quilts and handcrafted items for sale; door prizes, hourly drawings and raffles; and Friday only, Viewer’s Choice Voting.
March for Our Lives
March for Our Lives events will be taking place across the United States on Saturday, June 11. In solidarity with families, teachers, and students from Uvalde, Texas, there will be a March for Our Lives demonstration from 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, June 11, in Payson.
The demonstration will take place at the junction of Highways 260 and 87. Park in the parking lot fronting The Beverage Place, 111 E. Highway 260, and join the group on the sidewalk for the demonstration.
This event is open to everyone in the community concerned with children’s lives, school safety and common-sense gun reform.
The Payson event is listed on the March for Our Lives website https://marchforourlives.com/march22/ where you can see the March locations and register as a Payson participant if desired.
Democrats of Gila County special luncheon planned
The Democrats of Gila County are holding a Mother’s Day Activists fundraising luncheon at the Mazatzal Hotel and Casino Ballroom from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday, June 12.
The event celebrates the original Mother’s Day, which promoted world peace in lieu of sending sons to war and was celebrated in June. Speakers include Felicia French, retired Army colonel, nurse, educator, Medivac helicopter pilot and proud mom and Aaron Lieberman, Democratic Arizona state representative from 2019-2021 who recently dropped his bid to become governor of Arizona.
Tickets are available at http://secure.actblue.com/donate/giladems-tix2022 or at democratsofrimcountry1@gmail.com.
Calling all knitters and crocheters
Do you have a WIP (work in progress) or a UFO (unfinished object) that you need help finishing?
Come to High Country Seniors, 215 N. Beeline Highway, and get the help needed.
For those who would like to learn to crochet or knit, there are very talented ladies willing to teach the skill.
Supplies are available. The group meets from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., every Wednesday from at 215 N. Beeline Highway.
