Democrats of Rim Country
The first meeting of 2020 for Democrats of Rim Country is Tuesday, Jan. 14 at Tiny’s Restaurant, 600 E. Highway 260. To order lunch and socialize, arrive at 11:30 a.m., meeting is at noon. This is an opportunity for all Democrats to come together in this election year. New members are welcome. For details visit www.democratsofrimcountry.com.
Gardening class at college
Eastern Arizona College-Payson offers a comprehensive gardening class for the coming spring term. Any area resident who enjoys gardening as a hobby and wants to learn more about it from a true professional needs to enroll in this class. Instructor Chris Jones will give students all the knowledge needed to reach their gardening goals. Jones is known throughout the county as being a source of knowledge and expertise in agriculture, gardening, water, and much more. There are only 10 available seats, so be sure to enroll soon. The spring 2020 semester runs from Monday, Jan. 13 to May 8. The gardening class with Jones is from 1 p.m. to 3:50 p.m., Tuesdays. Call 928-468-8039 to learn more.
Tea Party hosts Judge Wright
The Payson Tea Party meets from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 14 at Tiny’s Restaurant, 600 E. Highway 260. The speaker is Gila County Superior Court Judge Tim Wright, who will discuss domestic violence.
Chat with Mayor
Mayor Tom Morrissey continues his “Chats with the Mayor” every Wednesday. The next is from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 15 at Church for the Nations, 200 W. Frontier St. (west of the post office).
Libertarian Party
The Gila County Libertarian Party meets Wednesday, Jan. 15 at Tiny’s Restaurant, 600 E. Highway 260. Come at 6:30 p.m. to order food or drink, meeting starts at 7 p.m. All are welcome. For more information, please visit http://gilaazlp.org or call 928-224-3311.
Rim residents in western
The western “Eminence Hill,” filmed locally with Rim resident Charley Motley in the credited role of “Carson,” along with re-enactors from the Oxbow Outfit and Payson Petticoats, premieres at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 15 at the Sawmill Theatres of Payson.
Comedic pianist performs
Jason Lyle Black, an award-winning comedic pianist, comes to Payson at 7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 16. The Tonto Community Concert Association presents the program at the Payson High School auditorium as part of its 2019-2020 season.
Children and students under age 18 are admitted at no charge when accompanied by a ticketed adult.
For more information visit the association website at www.tccarim.org or call 928-472-2423 or 303-903-2895.
Library programs
The Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library in Pine plans a Crafternoon for teens and adults at 3 p.m., Friday, Jan. 17 to make a decorative stack of books for your home or as a gift. String will be provided, but you can bring your own decorative ribbon to use. Sign up at the library, 6124 W. Randall Place. For details call 928-476-3678.
The Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road, plans a program on drawing Instagram posts for youngsters 5 and older from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 18. For details call 928-474-9260.
Aglow International
Aglow International hosts Barbara Putman Saturday, Jan. 18 at Crossroads Fellowship Hall, 114 E. Cedar Lane. She will be ministering, based on more than 30 years of experience, in this life changing truth: “God’s love flowing through a person with the guidance of the Holy Spirit will bring healing and freedom from the controlling, crippling, wounding things from our past caused by words or actions of others or our own words or actions. Healing of these wounds is just more of what Jesus purchased for us by His suffering and death on the cross.”
Women and men of Rim Country are invited. Light refreshments are served at 9 a.m., with the meeting from 9:30 a.m. to noon. For details call 928-472-6146.
Women’s March Saturday
A Women’s March is planned for 10 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 18.
Meet in the parking lot on the west side of Highway 260 in front of the Beverage Place and the AutoZone near Wells Fargo. The event starts with a program and is followed by a one-mile march.
The program includes: Environmental Justice with retired Colonel Felicia French; Women’s Rights as Human Rights with Joan Spatti; Ending Violence Against Women with Bettie Julkes; Equal Rights Amendment with Diane Post; Women’s Health with Deedra Abboud; and Immigrant Rights with Chris Spencer.
The Payson Women’s March Rim Country joins the nationwide Women’s March. The mission of the Women’s March is to harness the collective power of women and their allies to build an inclusive society guided by dignity and respect for all.
Jazz concert at St. Paul’s
St Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Tyler Parkway, hosts The Payson Jazz Session Band at 1 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 18. The group includes eight musicians/vocalists who love the jazz genre.
The concert is free and open to all ages. Any donations received will be used for St. Paul’s Outreach Ministries.
This concert is the first in the 2020 bi-monthly concert series offered by St. Paul’s for the community. Future performers include Sound Tapestry, Cinnamon Twist, Six Gal ’N Hat, Incidental Bluegrass and a surprise guest. For details call Bette Acker at 602-625-1696.
Choral Society auditions
The Payson Choral Society is looking for a few new members. Those interested are invited to try out at 5:30 p.m., Monday, Jan. 20 at the United Methodist Church, 414 N. Easy St. Rehearsals for the April 25-26 Spring Concert performances begin at 6:30 that same evening, Monday, Jan. 20 (following the auditions). For details call John Landino at 928-468-0023.
SBDC offers class on starting a small business
Eastern Arizona College’s Small Business Development Center (SBDC) is offering a one evening seminar entitled, Start Up Smart for Small Business. The class is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 22 at the EAC-Payson campus, 201 N. Mud Springs Road, Room 403.
The course is free and covers the top eight reasons why businesses fail and how to overcome them. Resources available to help small businesses start, grow and prosper are also part of the discussion.
To register for Start Up Smart for Small Business, use this link: https://bit.ly/2LPIH3k. For details about the event or future events, contact the SBDC by calling 928-428-8590, or by email at sbdc@eac.edu. Seating is limited, so register early.
Grief support program
GriefShare is a program of support for those who have experienced the loss of a loved one. Whether it’s a recent loss or one that occurred some years ago, this program is designed to help those grieving successfully rebuild their lives again.
Caring facilitators who have personally experienced grief lead the group. Through the use of encouraging videos and small group discussions, there is healing and hope for the journey through grief.
A 13-topic series begins Sunday, Feb. 2 and continues through April 19 (except Easter, April 12). It is from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. each Sunday at The Lighthouse, 315 E. Airline Blvd.
A one-time $20 fee covers materials. Scholarships are available.
A person may join the group at any point in the series.
Sponsored by Mountain Bible Church, the program is open to all adults. For details or to register, call Kathy Klein, 928-978-1458; Marilyn Pate, 928-853-4027; Jane Kramer, 928-970-0951; or the Mountain Bible Church office, 928-472-7800.
