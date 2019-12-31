Christmas tree disposal
Now through Monday, Jan. 27 the Town of Payson will accept discarded Christmas trees for recycling at the Payson Event Center, 1400 S. Beeline Hwy.
Signs and arrows are in place to direct users from the highway to the barricade corral in the P.E.C. parking area, beginning at the intersection of Hwy. 87 and Green Valley Parkway, directly across from the Mazatzal Casino.
This program is intended for discarded live Christmas trees only, no brush or landscape trimmings will be accepted.
Christmas trees dropped off at the Payson Event Center will be chipped and made available to be delivered, free of charge, within the community, on a first come, first served basis.
Anyone interested in receiving the free wood chips will need to stop by the Community Development building, at the Payson Town Hall complex and fill out an “Excess material request” form. Contact Nicole Adams at Payson Community Development for details or questions, 928-474-5242, extension 5042.
Please be advised, as in years past, the drop site is in the unpaved parking area at the Payson Event Center, which can be muddy and slippery during wet weather. So, please use discretion and take your trees out when conditions are dry.
Patrons can also contact Payson Parks, Rec. and Tourism from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday for more details, 928-474-5242, extension 5110.
At the library
Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Rd., plans an after Christmas events to keep youngsters occupied.
A Kids’ New Year’s Eve Party is from 11 a.m. to noon, Tuesday, Dec. 31 for those 5 and older.
For details, call 928-474-9260.
Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library in Pine plans Movie Madness at 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 4 in the children’s room. The movie “Dora and the Lost City of Gold,” rated PG, will be shown. Seating is limited to 12. Parents are responsible for deciding if the movie is appropriate for their child.
The library is at 6124 W. Randall Place, Pine. Call 928-476-3678 for details.
New Year’s at Mazatzal Casino
A New Year’s Eve casino-wide player celebration is planned with all-day events on the casino floor. Beginning at 12:01 a.m., Tuesday, Dec 31, 2019 and continuing until 12:30 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 guests can earn entries to a $5,000 Bringing in the New Year’s drawing. One lucky winner will be chosen at 12:30 a.m., Jan. 1 and start 2020 with $5000 in cash. This is a one drawing, one winner event.
But there’s more, a New Year’s Eve HotSeat Party: 13 random HotSeat winners from noon to 11:45 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 31 will reach in a bag of live casino chips ranging in value from $5 to $100 and then depending on what chip they select they get to play the following games where they can win up to $2020 in cash and prizes: $5 chip – Plinko; $25 chip – Cash Cube; $100 chip – NYE Prize Wheel.
DJ Brent is providing live entertainment on the casino floor from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Free dance lessons
Free couples country dance lessons with Lynn and John Pajerski are from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 4 at the Ox Bow. Learn the Arizona 2-step, country waltz, East Coast swing and a line dance or two! Singles are welcome.
Acoustic jam sessions
Public Acoustic Jam Sessions are presented the first Sunday and third Thursday by the Rim Country chapter of the Old Time Fiddler’s Association. The program on the first Sunday is from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Rock of Ages Lutheran Church, 204 W. Airport Rd. — the next event is Sunday, Jan. 5. The third Thursday is from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Mount Cross Lutheran Church log cabin building, 601 E. Hwy. 260. Come early, between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. the third Thursday for casual lessons/practice.
Dust off your instruments or just drop by to listen in! Feel free to bring a snack to share. All acoustic instruments (no amplification), all ages, all skill levels welcome. Instruments available to try — mandolin, guitar, banjo, dulcimer and fiddles. A set list is published each month on Facebook@RimCountryFiddlers.
AARP Tax-Aide needs volunteers
The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide, in conjunction with the IRS, needs tax counselor preparers, receptionists, and facilitators. This service helps local low- to moderate- income taxpayers, with special attention given to those 60 and older.
Volunteers receive free IRS certified training during January. Please call to register as a volunteer as early as possible. After being IRS certified, you must be willing to commit to four hours per week during the tax season from Feb. 1 through April 15.
If you are interested, phone Rex at 928-363-3526 or email rdfiler@msn.com or go online and look for AARP TAX VOLUNTEER PROGRAM and sign up at the AARP portal.
Forest plan public meetings
The Tonto National Forest is releasing the Draft forest plan for a 90-day public comment period ending March 12, 2020. There are multiple public meeting dates to learn more about the draft plan and ask questions of USFS employees.
Copies of the draft forest plan are available at Tonto National Forest offices, as well as libraries in communities near the forest, or can be viewed at https://www.fs.usda.gov/goto/tontoplan. Frequently asked questions, how to comment guide, and additional details about the public meetings are also available at:http://www.fs.usda.gov/goto/tontoplan.
Evening open house public meetings:
• Payson – Jan. 9, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Julia Randall Elementary School
• Payson – Jan. 22, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Julia Randall Elementary School
Public working days at Tonto National Forest offices:
• Tonto Basin – Jan. 22, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tonto Basin Ranger District Office
• Payson – Jan. 30, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Payson Ranger District Office
Hard copies of the draft forest plan and the draft environmental impact statement will be available at all Tonto National Forest offices as well as:
• Payson Public Library, Payson
• Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library, Pine
• Young Public Library, Young
• Tonto Basin Public Library, Tonto Basin
Gardening class at college
Eastern Arizona College-Payson offers a comprehensive gardening class for the coming spring term. Any area resident that enjoys gardening as a hobby and wants to learn more about it from a true professional needs to enroll in this class. Instructor Chris Jones will give students all the knowledge needed to reach their gardening goals. Jones is known throughout the county as being a source of knowledge and expertise in agriculture, gardening, water, and much more. There are only 10 available seats, so be sure to enroll soon. The Spring 2020 semester runs from Monday, Jan. 13 to May 8. The gardening class with Jones is from 1 p.m. to 3:50 p.m., Tuesdays. Call 928-468-8039 to learn more.
Crystal Gayle performing at casino
The Mazatzal Hotel & Casino welcomes one of the most popular and widely recognized female country singers of her era, Crystal Gayle Saturday, Jan. 25.
Tickets are $40 in advance through Sunday, Jan. 19 and $50 if purchased after January 19.
The event is open to guests 21 and older. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are available online at mazatzalcasino.com or at the cashier cage.
Toastmasters organizing
Do you fear speaking in public? Want to overcome that fear? A new Toastmasters International club is forming in Payson. Both former members and new members who want to improve communication skills and much more are welcome.
For more information call Hal, 480-225-5987 or Barb, 480-510-1767.
