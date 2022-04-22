Chapter DF of P.E.O.
Chapter DF of P.E.O. (Philanthropic Education Organization), which has helped girls and women through scholarships for over 100 years, meets at 9:20 a.m., Friday, April 22 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Tyler Parkway, and also via Zoom. Visiting P.E.O.s are welcome. For details, please call Bette at 602-625-1696.
Kids Fishing Festival
Come out to Green Valley Lake from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, April 23 for the 16th Annual Kids Free Fishing Day. Registration is required, but poles and free bait will be available for the day. For details contract Tracy Purtee, 928-978-3659, or go online to www.letstalkfishin.com.
Hosted by the Let’s Talk Fishin’ program on KRIM, the event also features food vendors, music, a free kids raffle and free kids fishing licenses.
Helping present the festival are sponsors: the Town of Payson, Roadrunner Rubbish Removal, Rim Country Custom Rods, State Farm – Matt Crespin, White Mountain Bait & Tackle, Inc., “Lil Chunk” Baits, and Arizona Game & Fish.
Ladies Day at gun range
The Tonto Rim Sports Club presents Ladies Day at the Jim Jones Shooting Range from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, April 23.
NRA certified instructors will provide an assortment of handguns to try or participants may bring their own weapon.
Learn: safety rules, how to pick out the right gun, how to load, shoot and hit a target with it. Advanced training is available for experienced shooters.
The cost is $10 for three hours of instruction, it is not necessary to be a member of the Tonto Rim Sports Club to participate. To register, call Ed at 602-999-3388, space is limited.
Celebrate the new gardening year
Payson Community Garden celebrates a new gardening year with a program, door prizes and refreshments from 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, April 23 at the garden on Tyler Parkway (between the Church of the Nazarene and Majestic Rim Retirement Living).
A plaque, dedicated to thank Pastor Rich Richey and the Church of the Nazarene for making the garden possible, is planned. Staff will be present to answer gardening questions.
A Saturday Afternoon of Jazz at CPC
Come to the Payson Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main St., for a Saturday Afternoon of Jazz at 2 p.m., April 23. It’s free with The Jazz Session Band performing.
The performance is a part of the outreach program of the Payson Community Presbyterian Church.
Members of the group are Hawkeye Mathews, sax; Larry Brasen, trumpet; Bruce Taylor, sax; Joan Smith, rhythm guitar; Daria Mason, flute and sax; Greg Larkins, piano; and Gerry Reynolds, drums. Standing in for Michael Buskirk on bass will be guest Lyman Lipke.
Please RSVP to gerry-reynolds@hotmail.com. Organizers need to plan for the number who will be attending. However, the doors will remain open to everyone.
District 1 supervisor hosts Pine-Strawberry meeting
Steve Christensen, supervisor for Gila County District 1, is planning a Town Hall meeting for Pine and Strawberry starting at 9 a.m., Monday, April 25 at the Pine Community Center. A variety of topics are on the agenda: forest health; Firewise; evacuation preparedness and the Fossil Creek recreation area; and in general the Pine Strawberry area concerning growth and water infrastructure.
Fiber artist is guest of Friends
The Friends of Pine Library host Nancy Bollard, fiber artist, at the 1 p.m., Monday, April 25 meeting, which is open to the community. The program is in the library activity room behind the community center in Pine. Refreshments will be served.
Rim Country Republican Club
The Rim Country Republican Club hosts guest speaker Mark DeLuzio, candidate for U.S. Congress, Tuesday, April 26. Meet at the Payson Golf Club, 1504 Country Club Dr. at 11 a.m. for brunch. The speaker’s program is at 11:30 a.m. All are welcome. For questions, please call Carol McCauley at 928-474-3064.
Tea Party
The Payson Tea Party meets from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, April 26 at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Highway. Speakers are Abe Hamadeh, candidate for Arizona Attorney General and Steve Kristofiak, candidate for Congress CD2.
Payson Toastmasters
Payson Toastmasters Club #7728060, chartered June 30, 2021, is again meeting and every fifth Tuesday it has a special meeting. To date members enjoyed a Speech-a-Thon, A Celebrity Showcase with Pets, an Evaluation Workshop. It plans a “Did You Know” event on May 31. Hybrid meetings are from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. every Tuesday. Call or text 480-510-1767 for details.
Concert Band and Jazz Ensemble Spring Concert
Attend the Eastern Arizona College-Payson Concert Band and Jazz Ensemble Spring Concert at 7 p.m., Tuesday, April 26, at Mount Cross Lutheran Church, 601 E. Highway 260.
The groups are under the direction of Mike Buskirk. Admission is free and refreshments are provided at intermission. The band and ensemble rehearse during the spring and fall semesters on Tuesdays at Rim Country Middle School. Enrollment is through EAC-Payson campus.
NARFE
The Mogollon Chapter 1235 of the National Association of Active and Retired Federal Employees meet for a no-host luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, April 27 at Tiny’s, 600 E. Highway 260. For details call Pat at 928-468-6227.
Clothing distribution
The Kaitie’s Closet April distribution for children’s clothing is from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday, April 27 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Tyler Parkway.
In addition to gently used clothing, there will be new clothing items available. New clothing will include dresses; shorts and shirts for boys and shoes; socks and underwear for boys and girls. In addition, children will be able to put together non-clothing gift bags during this distribution, just as they do in November.
Children who did not secure shoes in March will be eligible to obtain new shoes this month. As always, children desiring shoes must be present.
For more information call Bob at 928-951-2217.
Evening Republican meeting
The Rim Country Republican Club has added evening meetings. Wednesday, April 27, the Rim Country Republican Club hosts Ronald Watkins, candidate for U.S. Congress. The meeting is from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Rim Country BBQ, 202 W. Main St. A no-host dinner will be available.
Scholarship available
Arizona students planning to study writing/communications are invited to apply for the $1,000 scholarship presented by Arizona Professional Writers. Applicants must be graduating high school seniors or students attending an accredited Arizona high school, university, or community college. Requirements include filling out an application, submitting two letters of recommendation from a school instructor and two (print, online or video) writing/communications samples, plus a one-page letter from the student describing their background and the reasons for pursuing a career in writing/communications. Download the application at APW Scholarship Application 2022 and submit it by April 29.
Payson Choral Society presents Broadway Baby
The Payson Choral Society’s Spring Concert, Broadway Baby, is at 4 p.m., Saturday, April 30 and 2 p.m., Sunday, May 1. The concert is a special musical celebrating Broadway, old and new, directed by Daria Mason with accompaniment by Lisa Tan. Performances are at the Payson High School Auditorium. Pre-sale concert tickets are $10 for adults. All students and children under 18 are free. Tickets may be purchased in advance from Choral Society members, the Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce, 100 W. Main and at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road. Tickets will also be available at the door before each concert for $15 each. Proceeds from the concerts provide musical scholarships to middle and high school students. These are awarded and the students will sing their winning tryout selection at the Spring Concert.
For added information call John Landino at 928-468-0023.
Rodeo volunteers wanted
Rodeo volunteers wanted for the Gary Hardt Memorial Spring Rodeo, to be held May 19, 20 and 21 at the Payson Event Center. Help for the Gary Hardt Memorial Spring Rodeo includes ticket takers, the souvenir booth, 50/50 ticket sales, security and other non-livestock areas. For details call Kim Bristol at 928-812-2771.
Pine/Strawberry Volunteer of the Year nominations
Nominations are now being accepted for Volunteer of the Year for 2021. Anyone who has been a volunteer in Pine and Strawberry qualifies. Write a paragraph or two telling about the way that this person has made a difference. Please email nominations to: takepridepine@gmail.com or mail to: Take Pride Project in Pine & Strawberry, P.O. Box 1204, Pine, AZ 85544.
Benefit raffle for Kaydia
A few weeks ago an article ran in the Payson Roundup about a local family needing help with expenses as it must make regular trips to Ohio for treatment of a rare illness from which their daughter, Kaydia, 11, suffers.
To help raise funds a benefit raffle for a 1954 Winchester Model 12 12-guage pump shotgun is taking place. Tickets are $20 each and available at Miller Autoworks, 600 W. Main St., the business is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Only 100 tickets will be sold, with the drawing taking place once all the tickets are sold.
Contact the reporter at tmcquerrey@payson.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!