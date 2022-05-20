Rodeo time
The 33rd Annual Gary Hardt Memorial Rodeo is Friday and Saturday, May 20 and 21 at the Payson Event Center on Highway 87 across from the Mazatzal Casino.
Rodeo performances start at 7 p.m. each evening, Friday and Saturday, with the gates opening at 5 p.m.
Tickets for adults are $20 each, children 8 to 12, $10 and 7 and under are free of charge. All active military will be admitted at both performances at no charge. Tickets may be purchased online at www.paysonprorodeo.com or at Bob’s Western Wear in Payson. Tickets will also be available at the gate. Parking is $7 if purchased online while purchasing rodeo tickets. If purchasing on the day of the event, parking is $10 cash per vehicle payable upon entry to the Payson Event Center. Drop off for handicap is available. Please mention the need for assistance to the parking attendants and they will direct you. Handicap parking is limited.
Vendors include American Legion Post #147 which is offering Memorial Day poppies for a donation.
American Legion plans National Poppy Day sale
American Legion Post 147 has fundraisers in May to help support local veterans. Legion members are offering poppies to the public for a donation. They will be at the Gary Hardt Memorial Rodeo Thursday, May 19 through Saturday, May 21. Then on Friday, May 27 — National Poppy Day — members will be at Walmart, Tiny’s Restaurant, Crosswinds Restaurant, and BoSa Donuts during business hours to make the poppies available to those interested. Proceeds will be used to benefit various veterans’ programs in the Payson area.
Rim Country Archaeology
Rim Country Archaeology is arranging for a docent-led tour of the new Verde Valley Archaeology Center facility’s Dyck Collection of perishable artifacts on May 21. This is the final group outing of this season — before the usual summer break in activities.
For those who are not members of Verde Valley Archaeology, there is a $5 entrance fee for individuals over 65.
Arizona Archaeological Society members will also be participating in the excavation of the Goat Camp site, near Payson. This continues over the late spring and early summer, and includes sorting and cleaning artifacts, when it becomes too warm for digging. There will continue to be some Zoom lectures through May. Meetings resume in September. To participate in the VVAC outing or excavations, membership is required; please contact Dennis Dubose at dadubose@gmail.com.
Senior Food Box Distribution
The Senior Food Box Distribution is from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Saturday, May 21 at the Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main St. Organizers request participants enter from Oak Street and exit onto Main Street.
Rim Country Home Show
Visit the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, May 21 for the Rim Country Home Show, presented by the Town of Payson, Lowery’s Window & Door, Gila Generator, Powell Place, Compassus, Roof King and Walmart.
Democrats of Rim Country hosting Annual Picnic
The Democrats of Rim Country’s Annual Picnic is from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, May 21 at Green Valley Park ramada 4 near the bandstand. There will be free hot dogs, hamburgers, and drinks with a selection of potluck dishes. Since seating is limited, participants are asked to bring their own chair. Speakers include Congressman Tom O’Halleran; Kris Mayes, candidate for Arizona Attorney General; and Kathy Hoffman, Arizona Superintendent of Schools; plus more. Come eat, meet your neighbors, and hear the candidates.
Tea Party hosts multiple candidates Saturday
The Payson Tea Party is hosting a gathering with more than 40 candidates from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, May 21 at Ponderosa Baptist Church, 1800 N. Beeline Highway. Food is available to purchase for approximately $10; however admission is at no charge. Meet candidates seeking seats in the U.S. Senate to the school board. Additional details will be published as attendance is confirmed. Organizers say the majority of the candidates are for federal and state seats.
Children’s clothing distribution May 25
Kaitie’s Closet’s next clothing distribution for children is from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday, May 25 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Tyler Parkway.
There will be gently used clothing for youth, new shoes, new socks, and new underwear. New shirts and shorts for boys and new dresses for girls will also be featured during this distribution. Children seeking new shoes will need to be present in order to obtain them.
There will be no clothing distribution in June. For more information, call Bob, 928-951-2217.
New Drama Club
The first meeting of the new Drama Club is 4 p.m., Thursday, May 26 at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road. The Drama Club is open to people of all experience levels, 14 and older. The group’s first program is a vaudeville/cabaret-type show (tentatively opening at the library in October). The club welcomes actors, performers, stagehands, musicians, costumers, performers of all stripes, set designers — anyone with an interest in theater production. Sign up at the library at the circulation desk. The first meeting will be held in the large meeting room.
Payson Tea Party
The Payson Tea Party meets from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, May 24 at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Highway. Speakers are Paola Tulliani Zen candidate for governor and Ron Watkins, candidate for U.S. Congress Dist. 2.
Book sale in Pine
The Pine Library Friends host a Memorial Weekend Book Sale and Raffle 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday, Saturday and Sunday, May 27, 28 and 29 at the library activity room, located behind the cultural hall at the Pine Strawberry Community Center.
The raffle features a handcrafted wind chime by Paul Paul of Strawberry. Tickets are $3 for one; $5 for six; and $10 for 15. Tickets are available at the Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library, 6124 Randall Place, Pine, and at the book sale. The drawing is at 2 p.m., Sunday, May 29.
Friends of Pine Library is an auxiliary of the Isabelle Hunt Memorial Public Library. For questions contact the library at 928-476-3678 or visit online: www.pinepubliclibrary.com.
Annual Memorial Day Arts & Crafts Festival
The Pine Strawberry Arts & Crafts Guild’s Memorial Day Arts & Crafts Festival is at 8 a.m., Saturday, May 28 and Sunday, May 29 at the Pine Strawberry Community Center, 3886 N. Hwy. 87.
Barley & Vines tasting event
Mazatzal Hotel & Casino hosts the first of four Barley & Vines Tasting Events from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday, May 28, featuring craft beer and wine in the west parking lot of the casino. Admission is $70 for VIP tickets and $50 for general admission. Designated drivers will be admitted for $10 if accompanied by a ticketed guest. Go to barleynvines.com for ticket purchase and other information.
Additional tasting events are planned at the casino parking lot from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday, July 30; Saturday, Sept. 3; and Saturday, Nov. 12.
Area libraries plan summer reading program
Payson and Pine public libraries are both hosting summer reading programs built around the theme, “Oceans of Possibilities.”
The Pine program at the Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library’s activity room, located behind the cultural hall of the Pine Strawberry Community Center, runs from June 1 through July 23 and is open to all ages. Register in person at the library or online at: https://pinelibrary.azsummerreading.org.
Payson Public Library kicks off its Oceans of Possibilities Summer Reading Program from 10:30 a.m. to 1:20 p.m., Saturday, June 4 with a party featuring “Oregon Trail Live.” This event will divide participants into teams that will compete to see if they could survive as a pioneer to the ocean we journey.
The full schedule of Summer Reading Program events at each library was published in the Tuesday, May 17 edition of the Payson Roundup.
Chip sealing roads south of Fossil Creek Road
Gila County Public Works Road Department asks drivers to not park vehicles and trailers along roadways listed below from June 7-9 when seven paved roads south of Fossil Creek Road will be chip-sealed.
There will not be road closures, but drivers should expect one-way traffic, temporary re-routing, flaggers and traffic control. Refraining from parking vehicles and trailers along these roads during the road improvement project assists with the most efficient completion of the work. Road cleanup of excess chips will begin June 13. The following roads will be chip sealed: Ralls Road, Fuller Drive, Rim View, Glen Straun Drive, Parkinson Drive, Bonnie Brae Lane and Spruce Trail.
Area government meetings
Gila County
The Board of Supervisors meets at 10 a.m. the first and third Tuesday of the month. The meetings are usually held at the Board of Supervisors hearing room, Gila County Courthouse, 1400 E. Ash St., Globe. The meeting is televised to the Gila County Complex Board of Supervisors Conference Room, 610 E. Highway 260, Payson, and can be live-streamed via https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkCHWVqrI5AmJKbvYbO-k2A/live
Payson
The Payson Town Council’s regular meetings are at 4:30 p.m. the second and fourth Thursday of each month with special and work sessions scheduled as needed at Town Hall Council Chambers, 303 N. Beeline Highway. For information about town services and more, call 928-474-5242.
Star Valley
The Star Valley Town Council meets at 5:15 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of the month at Town Hall, 3675 E. Highway 260. For information about meetings, call 928-472-7752.
Submit Almanac items by 10 a.m. Tuesdays to tmcquerrey@payson.com or drop off at 708 N. Beeline Highway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!