Payson Community Kids benefit yard sale
An assortment of furniture, including armoires and sectionals; appliances; housewares; art work; home décor; and more are available from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., today, Friday, March 25 at a benefit yard sale for Payson Community Kids. The sale is at the yard of the PCK center, 213 S. Colcord.
There will be refreshments as well — doughnuts, pizza and hot dogs — for donations.
The goal is to raise funds to get the playground equipment installed at the PCK facility.
Benefit raffle for Kaydia
A few weeks ago an article ran in the Payson Roundup about a local family needing help with expenses as it must make regular trips to Ohio for treatment of a rare illness from which their daughter, Kaydia, 11, suffers.
To help raise funds, a benefit raffle for a 1954 Winchester Model 12 12-guage pump shotgun is taking place. Tickets are $20 each and available at Miller Autoworks, 600 W. Main St., the business is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Only 100 tickets will be sold, with the drawing taking place once all the tickets are sold.
Pioneer Cemetery tour
Author and historian David Grassé leads a two-hour tour of the Payson Pioneer Cemetery from 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, March 26. Tickets are $20 each and available at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road. All proceeds from the ticket sales go to the Library Friends of Payson. All sales are final.
It is recommended attendees wear a sun hat, comfortable walking shoes, and bring water.
Archaeological Society
The Rim Country Chapter of the Arizona Archaeological Society plans several outings in March and April.
• March 26, in lieu of the monthly Zoom meeting, the San Tan Chapter of AAS hosts a “Mini-Expo Invitation to Arizona Archaeology” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the grounds of the San Tan Historical Society Museum in Queen Creek. It will include activities and demonstrations of skills used in historic and prehistoric Arizona. This is a public Arizona Archaeology Month event. For more information, go to azarchsoc.org/santan.
April field trips are planned to the Upper Ruin of Tonto National Monument and to two gated sites, near the Portals in Pine and Chaparral Pines in Payson.
To become a member of Rim Country Archaeology, to sign up for and participate in field trips, please contact Dennis Dubose at dadubose@gmail.com.
Library events
The Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road, invites the area’s young scientists to participate in its weekly Saturday Science Club. The club meets at 10:30 a.m. every Saturday at the library. The last March event: Star Projector, March 26.
Advance sign-up is required and can be done at the library’s front desk or on Facebook@Paysonarizonausa.
Pine Public Library, 6124 W. Randall Place, invites teens and adults to a crafternoon event at 1 p.m., Friday, April 1 to create Yarn Birds in the library activity room, a donation of $2 is requested. Sign up in the library or email peagan.ihp@gmail.com.
An event for children, ages 4 to 12 is at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, April 2 — Rainbow Science, with experiments, books, fun and more. Call 928-476-3678 for details.
Pine Strawberry Fuel Reduction meeting
Volunteers are needed for a variety of upcoming Pine Strawberry Fuel Reduction events. The mission of PSFR is to reduce the risk of catastrophic fire in and around the Rim Country communities of Pine and Strawberry. Its vision is to stimulate public understanding, acceptance and the capacity to reduce fuel sources.
To learn more about how you can help keep our communities safe from wildfires while having fun and meeting new people, come to the Volunteer Informational Meeting at the Pine Cultural Hall at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 26. If you are unable to attend, the meeting will be broadcast live on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/psfuelreduction. For more information email events@psfuelreduction.org or call 602-842-1955.
Kiwanis Auction for Youth
The Kiwanis Club of Zane Grey Country Charitable Foundation is inviting Rim Country residents and visitors to join members for a disco dinner, auction and dancing for the group’s annual Auction for Youth.
The big event is Saturday, March 26 at the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Individual tickets are $65 per person or $450 for a table for eight. Tickets are available from the Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce, 100 W. Main St., Kiwanis members or by calling 928-978-1086. Proceeds are for Payson Youth Activities and Scholarships sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Zane Grey Country Charitable Foundation. Learn more at https://www.zanegreykiwanis.com.
Kiwanis is holding an online silent auction in conjunction with the event through March 26 at https://www.32auctions.com/KiwanisAuctionForYouth22.
Free jazz concert
The John Darst Band plays an expanded genre of tunes from the ’30s to the ’70s, all jazz and blues, with some pop oldies thrown in at 2 p.m., Sunday, March 27 at the Payson Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main St. The band includes four members — Darst, Bob Veltre, Chris Long and Gerry Reynolds.
Please respond with a RSVP so plans can be made to accommodate everyone. However, an RSVP is not required to attend. Contact gerry-reynolds@hotmail.com for RSVP.
Al-Anon Monday meeting
Al-Anon offers support to family and friends of people who have problems with alcohol. Masks are now optional at Monday meetings, which are held from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Tyler Parkway.
Senior Singles with Spirit
The Senior Singles with Spirit group is composed of men and women who are young in spirit and have an enthusiasm for life. The group meets at 9:30 a.m. every Tuesday at Tiny’s Family Restaurant, 600 E. Highway 260. For more information, call Linda at 602-499-3351.
Rim Country Republican Club hosts candidate
The Rim Country Republican Club meets Tuesday, March 29 at the Payson Golf Club restaurant, 1504 W. Country Club Drive. At 11 a.m. gather and order lunch if desired. The speaker, Eli Crane, candidate for Congressional District 2, begins his program at noon. All members and non-members invited to attend.
For details call Nancy Cox at 928-970-1365 or Carol McCauley at 928-474-3064.
Payson Tea Party
The Payson Tea Party meets from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, March 29 at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Highway. The speaker is Eli Crane, candidate for Congressional District 2. Crane is retired military and business person.
Clothing distribution
Kaitie’s Closet will hold its March clothing distribution for children from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday, March 30 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Tyler Parkway. In addition to gently used clothing, including jackets and coats, new shoes, new socks, and new underwear will be available. Children must be present to get new shoes. For more information, call Bob at 928-951-2217.
College Day at EAC-Payson
Eastern Arizona College’s College Day is from 9 a.m. to noon, Thursday, March 31 at the EAC Payson campus, 201 N. Mud Springs Road. The event is to help sophomore and junior students with decisions about the remainder of their high school education and choices available through the community college.
Bach-N-All benefit concert
Bach-N-All, a piano / flute duo, performs at 3 p.m., Sunday, April 3 at the Payson Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main St.
Lisa Tan, piano, and Bette Acker, flute, look forward to sharing their music with others. A portion of any donations received will benefit the duo’s chosen charity, the Time Out Shelter. The concert is free, but donations are requested to support the charity.
The duo will perform classical, Latin and classical jazz selections. Bach-N-All suggests, but does not require, cocktail attire for the event and reception following the concert.
The event is free and open to the public, but reservations are required due to seating limitations and to plan for the reception. Contact Bette by email at bette@azacker.com or phone at 602-625-1696 to make a reservations by April 1.
Scholarship deadline
The application deadline to be considered for the Margaret Sutherland Gall scholarships is quickly approaching. Two scholarships will be awarded by the Northern Gila County Historical Society to graduating high school seniors from the Payson area that wish to continue their education and/or career path. Applications must be computer printed and submitted by U.S. mail and include a current transcript from the school.
Apply by using the fillable form on the Historical Society’s website: www.rimcountrymuseum.org. Go to the Scholarships tab, complete the application online, then print and send with your accompanying documents as directed. Applications must be received on or by April 1, 2022 to be considered.
For more information, contact the Rim Country Museum at 928-474-3483.
County meeting on right of way ordinance updates
Gila County invites input from residents, community groups and advisory boards about proposed revisions to its Right of Way Ordinance #02-01, which was last updated in 2002.
A public meetings are from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Thursday, April 7 at the Gila County office building at 610 E. Highway 260, Payson. County staff will describe proposed changes, with time for citizens to comment in person. Comments may also be submitted by email to tgoodman@gilacountyaz.gov. April 15 is the deadline for comments submitted by email.
Free tax preparation
The Payson AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program provides free federal and state tax preparation and e-filing now through Wednesday, April 6 by appointment only. The appointment line is 928-487-1174, just leave a message.
Forms that must be filled out before the appointment can be picked up at the Payson Elks Lodge, 1206 N. Beeline Highway, between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
Masks are required. All ages are welcome. You do not need to be a member of AARP.
