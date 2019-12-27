At the library
The Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road, plans some after Christmas events to keep youngsters occupied.
A morning of “Disney’s Frozen” Activities is from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Monday, Dec. 30 for children ages 4 and older.
A Kids’ New Year’s Eve Party is from 11 a.m. to noon, Tuesday, Dec. 31 for those 5 and older.
For details call 928-474-9260.
Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library plans Movie Madness at 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 4 in the children’s room. The movie “Dora and the Lost City of Gold,” rated PG, will be shown. Seating is limited to 12. Parents are responsible for deciding if the movie is appropriate for their child.
The library is at 6124 W. Randall Place in Pine. Call 928-476-3678 for details.
Coming to the casino
The Mazatzal Hotel & Casino welcomes one of the most popular and widely recognized female country singers of her era, Crystal Gayle Saturday, Jan. 25.
Tickets are $40 in advance through Sunday, Jan. 19 and $50 if purchased after Jan. 19.
The event is open to guests 21 and older. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.
Tickets are available online at mazatzalcasino.com or at the cashier cage.
Archaeology meeting
The January meeting of the Rim Country Chapter of the Arizona Archaeological Society is at 10 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 4, at the Payson Senior Center, 514 W. Main St.
The guest speaker is Jim Krehbiel, chair and professor of fine arts at Ohio Wesleyan University. In his illustrated presentation, “Site Lines and Sight Lines,” recent discoveries in southeast Utah, he will discuss his astronomical research at Ancestral Pueblo sites in southeast Utah.
AARP Tax-Aide needs volunteers
The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide, in conjunction with the IRS, needs tax counselor preparers, receptionists, and facilitators. This service helps local low- to moderate- income taxpayers, with special attention given to those 60 and older. Volunteers receive free IRS certified training during January. Please call to register as a volunteer as early as possible. After being IRS certified, you must be willing to commit to four hours per week during the tax season from Feb. 1 through April 15. If you are interested, phone Rex at 928-363-3526 or email rdfiler@msn.com or go online and look for AARP TAX VOLUNTEER PROGRAM and sign up at the AARP portal.
Toastmasters organizing
Do you fear speaking in public? Want to overcome that fear? A new Toastmasters International club is forming in Payson. Both former members and new members who want to improve communication skills and much more are welcome. For more information call Hal at 480-225-5987 or Barb at 480-510-1767.
Forest plan public meetings
The Tonto National Forest is releasing the draft forest plan for a 90-day public comment period ending March 12, 2020. There are multiple public meeting dates to learn more about the draft plan and ask questions of USFS employees. Copies of the draft forest plan are available at Tonto National Forest offices, as well as libraries in communities near the forest, or can be viewed at https://www.fs.usda.gov/goto/tontoplan. Frequently asked questions, how to comment guide, and additional details about the public meetings are also available at:http://www.fs.usda.gov/goto/tontoplan.
Evening open house public meetings:
• Payson – Jan. 9, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Julia Randall Elementary School
• Payson – Jan. 22, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Julia Randall Elementary School
Public working days at Tonto National Forest offices:
• Tonto Basin – Jan. 22, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tonto Basin Ranger District Office
• Payson – Jan. 30, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Payson Ranger District Office
Hard copies of the draft forest plan and the draft environmental impact statement will be available at all Tonto National Forest offices as well as:
• Payson Public Library
• Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library, Pine
• Young Public Library
• Tonto Basin Public Library
Gardening class at college
Eastern Arizona College-Payson offers a comprehensive gardening class for the coming spring term. Any area resident who enjoys gardening as a hobby and wants to learn more about it from a true professional needs to enroll in this class. Instructor Chris Jones will give students all the knowledge needed to reach their gardening goals. Jones is known throughout the county as being a source of knowledge and expertise in agriculture, gardening, water, and much more. There are only 10 available seats, so be sure to enroll soon. The spring 2020 semester runs from Monday, Jan. 13 to May 8. The gardening class with Jones is from 1 p.m. to 3:50 p.m., Tuesdays. Call 928-468-8039 to learn more.
SBDC offers class on starting a small business
Eastern Arizona College’s Small Business Development Center (SBDC) is offering a one evening seminar entitled, Start Up Smart for Small Business. The class is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 22 at the EAC-Payson campus, 201 N. Mud Springs Road, Room 403.
The course is free and will be taught by Kevin Peck, director of the EAC SBDC. This class will cover all the basics to help entrepreneurs maximize their success.
Learn the top eight reasons why businesses fail and how to overcome them. Resources available to help small businesses start, grow and prosper are also part of the discussion.
Peck plans to present the following topics: what to think about ahead of time; why businesses fail and how to avoid it; how you can increase your chances of survival; basics of starting a business; resources and more.
Whether you have already started a business or are just thinking about the future, this free workshop will give you important information.
To register for Start Up Smart for Small Business, use this link: https://bit.ly/2LPIH3k. For details about the event or future events, contact the SBDC by calling 928-428-8590 or by email at sbdc@eac.edu. Seating is limited, so register early.
Food facilities, others need permit by Dec. 31
If you own or operate one of 400 food facilities in Gila County — or one of the 40 hotels and motels, 27 pool and spa facilities — or nine children’s camps — you must have your 2020 operating permit by Dec. 31.
Gila County’s Division of Health and Emergency Management mailed renewal reminders in October and November, giving business owners more than two months’ notice before their 2019 operating permits expire Tuesday, Dec. 31. Renew before that deadline to avoid a $50 late fee — or possible closure. Health and Emergency Management oversees countywide environmental health and food safety; preventing food-borne disease through education, training, and regulation.
Contact the Gila County Division of Health and Emergency Management staff in Payson at 928-474-1210 for details.
