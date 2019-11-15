Arts and crafts benefit
Arts and crafts will be sold from noon to 4 p.m., Friday, Nov. 15 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 16 at 300 E. Zurich Dr., at the northwest corner of Easy and Zurich. A variety of ceramic, glass, canvas art and Amish soaps will be offered. Proceeds from the sale benefit Caring for the Heart Ministries.
The ministry’s goal is to teach individuals and groups to identify and resolve personal issues in order to re-establish relationships with friends, family and spouses. Then be able to live in harmony with God and themselves.
Library programs
The Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library in Pine hosts a knitting class at 1:30 p.m. and an Adult and Teen Craftmember program at 3 p.m., Friday, Nov. 15.
The Payson Public Library has a Bug Day planned with Perry Morton starting at 9 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 16.
Christmas tree permits
The Tonto National Forest will sell over-the-counter Christmas tree permits beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 18. Each Christmas tree permit is $15, payable by cash, credit card or personal check. Purchase permits locally at Payson Ranger District, 1009 E. Highway 260, 928-474-7900. Hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Closed for lunch from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Note: hours will include 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays beginning Nov. 23 through Dec. 21.
A permit allows the holder to cut a tree within any designated cutting site on the Tonto National Forest — regardless of where it was purchased. Permits will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis until they are gone. Permits must be purchased in person. Customers will receive a map that shows the designated cutting areas. Maps will include additional Christmas tree cutting instructions.
Mountain Bible Women’s Christmas Celebration
Tickets go on sale from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 16 for the annual Mountain Bible Women’s Christmas Celebration in the church foyer, 302 E. Rancho Road. The cost is $15 per person. The event is at 5 p.m., Friday, Dec. 13 and 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 14. The theme this year is “Light of the World.” The celebration includes a program along with a catered meal.
Blood drives
Two different blood drives are planned in November: Saturday, Nov. 16, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., a blood drive will be held at the Kiwanis Club of Tonto Basin, 227 Old Highway 188, meeting room; Monday, Nov. 25, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Bloodmobile will be at Culver’s of Payson, 805 E. Highway 260.
For appointments visit BloodHero.com and enter the name of your town or call 1-877-258-4825.
Tellabration tickets
The 20th annual Tellabration in Pine is Saturday, Nov. 23 at the Pine Strawberry Community Center.
The evening starts with a limited-seating dinner at 4:30 p.m. in the Senior Dining Hall of the community center. The $25 ticket buys both dinner and a seat at the performance.
Tellabration performers have yet to be announced, but well-known Arizona storyteller Liz Warren is coordinating the program. Admission to the show alone is $5. Doors of the cultural hall at the PS Community Center open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m.
Organizers prefer tickets be purchased in person at the Pine Strawberry Thrift Store, located at the Pine Strawberry Community Center. It is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday. If necessary, they will reserve tickets over the phone at 928-476-4633 during the same hours as the Thrift Store is open.
Contractor meeting with county official
Payson and Rim Country contractors are invited to meet Gila County Chief Building Official Randy Pluimer at an informal lunch at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 19 at the county building in Payson, located between Majestic Mountain Inn and Fargo’s. Organizers would appreciate a phone call or email RSVP, to have a head count beforehand and arrange lunch for participants.
Pluimer will discuss a variety of topics pertinent to contractors. For other information call Pluimer at 928-474-9276, or email rpluimer@gilacountyaz.gov.
Tea Party hears about fuels management
The Payson Tea Party hosts Payson Fire Department Fuels Management Officer Kevin McCully when it meets from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 19 at Tiny’s Restaurant, 600 E. Highway 260.
McCully will bring the department’s fire growth simulator table, which makes it possible to show a topographic map of an area and then demonstrate where and how fast a fire would spread at different wind speeds from different directions.
McCully will also talk about ongoing efforts to develop a Firewise ordinance for the Town of Payson.
Free Thanksgiving meal
The annual Payson Elks Lodge Thanksgiving free community meal is Thursday, Nov. 28. To arrange delivery for the homebound, call 928-474-2572 before Nov. 20.
The holiday dinner is served from 11:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. at 1206 N. Beeline Highway.
Volunteers, donors and sponsors are needed. To volunteer for this event, please show up at the lodge at 10 a.m. For more information on how you can help, donate or sponsor, call 928-474-2572 or find us on Facebook at Payson-AZ-Elks-Lodge.
Free children’s clothing
Kaitie’s Closet will hold its final clothing distribution for 2019 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 20 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Tyler Parkway. Used clothing, including jackets/coats, which have been washed, will be available. In addition, new shoes, new socks and new underwear will be distributed. Children must be present in order to get shoes. Doors will not open until 4 p.m.
There will be NO distribution in December.
For details call Bob Horne, 928-951-2217.
Meeting with the mayor
The Morning Chats with Payson Mayor Tom Morrissey for Nov. 20 and Nov. 27 have been canceled.
An open meeting with the Mayor takes place from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 20 at Messinger Payson Funeral Home, 901 S. Westerly Road, doors open at 5:30 p.m. For details on this open meeting call 928-978-0527.
Homelessness Task Force
Rim Country residents committed to helping the homeless are invited to the 10 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 21 meeting of the Gila County Task Force on Homelessness at the Tonto Basin Chamber of Commerce.
For details or to be put on the email list for future meetings, call Jake Gardner, 928- 961-3312 or email: jgardner@cbridges.com.
Acoustic Jam Session
An Acoustic Jam Session, put on by the Rim Country chapter of the Old Time Fiddler’s Association, is from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 21 at the Mount Cross Lutheran Church log cabin building, 601 E. Highway 260.
All acoustic instruments are welcome, as are all ages (5 and older), any skill level or no skill. The focus is on old time and folk material and a set list is published each month on Facebook@RimCountryFiddlers.
Come early, between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. for casual lessons.
Parents and teens talking
A free workshop to help parents and teens communicate better is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 23 at Payson Community Kids, 213 S. Colcord Road.
Sign up before Friday, Nov. 22 by phone 928-472-5315 or email jpalmer@gilacountyaz.gov. There will be games, prizes and lunch.
