The Tonto National Forest will sell over-the-counter Christmas tree permits beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 18. Each Christmas tree permit is $15, payable by cash, credit card or personal check. Purchase permits locally at Payson Ranger District, 1009 E. Hwy. 260, Payson, 928-474-7900: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Closed for lunch from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Note: hours will include 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays beginning Nov. 23 through Dec. 21. A permit allows the holder to cut a tree within any designated cutting site on the Tonto National Forest —regardless of where it was purchased. Permits will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis until they are gone. Permits must be purchased in person. Customers will receive a map that shows the designated cutting areas. Maps will include additional Christmas tree cutting instructions.