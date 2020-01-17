Library programs
The Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library in Pine plans a Crafternoon for teens and adults at 3 p.m., Friday, Jan. 17 to make a decorative stack of books for your home or as a gift. String will be provided, but you can bring your own decorative ribbon to use. Sign up at the library, 6124 W. Randall Place. For details call 928-476-3678.
The Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road, plans a program on drawing Instagram posts for youngsters 5 and older from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 18. For details call 928-474-9260.
Aglow International
Aglow International hosts Barbara Putman Saturday, Jan. 18 at Crossroads Fellowship Hall, 114 E. Cedar Lane. She will be ministering, based on more than 30 years of experience, in this life changing truth: “God’s love flowing through a person with the guidance of the Holy Spirit will bring healing and freedom from the controlling, crippling, wounding things from our past caused by words or actions of others or our own words or actions. Healing of these wounds is just more of what Jesus purchased for us by His suffering and death on the cross.”
Women and men of Rim Country are invited. Light refreshments are served at 9 a.m., with the meeting from 9:30 a.m. to noon. For details call 928-472-6146.
Women’s March
A Women’s March is planned for 10 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 18.
Meet in the parking lot on the west side of Highway 260 in front of the Beverage Place and the AutoZone near Wells Fargo. The event starts with a program and is followed by a one-mile march.
The program includes: Environmental Justice with retired Col. Felicia French; Women’s Rights as Human Rights with Joan Spatti; Ending Violence Against Women with Bettie Julkes; Equal Rights Amendment with Diane Post; Women’s Health with Deedra Abboud; and Immigrant Rights with Chris Spencer.
The Payson Women’s March Rim Country joins the nationwide Women’s March. The mission of the Women’s March is to harness the collective power of women and their allies to build an inclusive society guided by dignity and respect for all.
Payson March for Life
New Beginnings Pregnancy and Parenting Center is organizing a Payson March for Life Saturday, Jan. 18. The event starts with a 10 a.m. showing of the film, “Unplanned” at Sawmill Theatres, this will be followed by citizens standing on the sidewalks along Highway 87 from noon to 2 p.m. Organizers encourage participants to hold positive pro-life signs from the Sawmill Shopping Center to Bonita Street. Make simple signs with a brief statement in large, bold letters. Some signs will be provided for those who don’t have them. Meet up sites include the parking lots of the Sawmill Crossing and Expedition Church. For details call 928-474-7466 or email beginningspayson@gmail.com.
Jazz concert at St. Paul’s
St Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Tyler Parkway, host The Payson Jazz Session Band at 1 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 18. The group includes eight musicians/vocalists who love the jazz genre.
The concert is free and open to all ages. Any donations received will be used for St. Paul’s Outreach Ministries.
This concert is the first in the 2020 bi-monthly concert series offered by St. Paul’s for the community. Future performers include Sound Tapestry, Cinnamon Twist, Six Gal ’N Hat, Incidental Bluegrass and a surprise guest. For details call Bette Acker at 602-625-1696.
Historical society hosts speaker
The Northern Gila County Historical Society hosts Dr. Jay Cravath from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 21 at the Rim Country Museum. He will talk about “Honky Tonks, Brothels and Mining Camps: Entertainment in Old Arizona” on the second floor of the museum, 700 S. Green Valley Parkway.
Admission is free and refreshments will be served. For details call 928-474-3483.
Choral Society auditions
The Payson Choral Society is looking for a few new members. Those interested are invited to try out at 5:30 p.m., Monday, Jan. 20 at the United Methodist Church, 414 N. Easy St. Rehearsals for the April 25-26 Spring Concert performances begin at 6:30 that same evening, Monday, Jan. 20 (following the auditions). For details call John Landino at 928-468-0023.
Tommie Martin is speaker
The Payson Tea Party hosts Gila County District One Supervisor Tommie Martin from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 21 at Tiny’s Restaurant, 600 E. Highway 260.
Martin serves most of Payson, Pine-Strawberry and other Rim Country communities. She will give an update on county issues, the Four Forest Restoration Initiative and request signatures for her petition to run for re-election in 2020.
Forest plan public meetings
The Tonto National Forest has released the draft forest plan for a 90-day public comment period ending March 12, 2020. There are multiple public meeting dates to learn more about the draft plan and ask questions of USFS employees.
Copies of the draft forest plan are available at Tonto National Forest offices, as well as libraries in communities near the forest, or can be viewed at https://www.fs.usda.gov/goto/tontoplan. Frequently asked questions, how to comment guide, and additional details about the public meetings are also available at http://www.fs.usda.gov/goto/tontoplan.
Evening open house public meetings:
• Payson, Jan. 22, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Julia Randall Elementary School
Public working days at Tonto National Forest offices:
• Tonto Basin, Jan. 22, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tonto Basin Ranger District Office
• Payson, Jan. 30, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Payson Ranger District Office
Hard copies of the draft forest plan and the draft environmental impact statement will be available at all Tonto National Forest offices as well as:
• Payson Public Library
• Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library, Pine
• Young Public Library
• Tonto Basin Public Library
Maps for management areas and other planning materials will be available for review.
Both the open house public meetings and public working days are informal opportunities to talk about forest plan revision, ask questions, and potentially provide comments.
There are no presentations so feel free to come anytime between the allotted time frame.
The Tonto NF is also hosting the third and fourth Technical Partner Meeting for forest plan revision. If you are interested in attending, please email SM.fs.tontoplan@usda.gov for more information and to RSVP.
For questions or concerns please contact the planning team at 602-225-5200.
Open stage and jam session
The next Good Vibes Coffee House Open Stage and Acoustic Jam is from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 22 at Unity of Payson, 1000 N. Easy St. All music makers and music fans are welcome to this free evening. Coffee and goodies are available. For details call 928-951-4420 or email ajames412@hotmail.com.
