Tea Party speaker
The Payson Tea Party meets from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, July 30 at Tiny’s, 600 E. Hwy. 260. The guest speaker is Lisa Atkins, Arizona State Land Commissioner. Learn about the Arizona state owned lands and her role in protecting and preserving them for education.
Democratic Presidential Debate Watch Party
The second Democratic Presidential Debate Watch Party is from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Tuesday, July 30 and Wednesday, July 31 in the casino restaurant. For details, contact Marian Illingworth at millingworth2000@yahoo.com or 425-576-9227.
Movie at Masonic Lodge
The Sy Harrison Masonic Lodge, 200 E. Ranch Rd., Payson, is hosting a free showing of the movie, “The Man Who Would Be King” at 7 p.m., Tuesday, July 30. The event is open to the public.
Toy drive through July
The Mountain Village Foundation is holding a toy drive for the entire month of July.
The “Christmas in July” toy drive will benefit children from Pine and Strawberry ages 1 month to 18 years. MVF is collecting unwrapped toys, games, sports equipment and stocking stuffers. Collection boxes will be at The Strawbeary Bear and Sportman’s Chalet Bar & Grill in Strawberry, Rim Cutters in Strawberry, Pine Hardware and The Early Bird Restaurant in Pine, plus Banner Payson Medical Center in Payson.
Volunteers from the nonprofit organization can do the shopping for you, if you prefer to give a monetary donation. Donations can be mailed to Mountain Village Foundation, P.O. Box 715, Pine, AZ 85544.
Youth invited to apply for bird conference scholarship
The deadline for young people to apply for scholarships to the upcoming Flagstaff Bird Conference is Aug. 1.
Middle school, high school and undergraduate students who love nature (birds in particular, but nature in general) are invited to apply for a scholarship to attend the Arizona Field Ornithologists annual meeting Sept. 20-22 in Flagstaff.
To apply for a scholarship submit to scholarships@azfo.org: name, address, e-mail, phone number, date of birth, name of school, grade level, at least one letter of recommendation from a parent, adult mentor, teacher or professor outlining the student’s interest in Arizona birds and a 1-page essay by the student describing their interest in Arizona birds.
Social Security program in Payson
Learn about Social Security at a free workshop at 5 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 1 at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Rd.
Jack Burns, public affairs specialist with the Social Security Administration will make the presentation. Topics include: when are you eligible to receive retirement benefits; how early retirement affects benefits; do you qualify for disability, survivors and spouse benefits; how do you get the most from your benefit; what is the future of Social Security; when should you file for Medicare.
Burns will also help participants learn how to use a “my Social Security” online account and other online services.
Go to www.socialsecurity.gov.myaccount to create a “my Social Security” account and print out your Social Security statement before attending the workshop.
Brush pits open
The area brush pits are open now through November on weekends. The Blattner brush pit, east of Star Valley, is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays, except holiday weekends, through November 30. The Pine brush pit, south of Pine off Colcord Road, is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays, including holidays, through November 23.
No commercial or household debris is allowed, also the pits cannot take construction materials or logs over six inches in diameter and four feet long, and no stumps are allowed.
Women’s Summer Gatherings continue
Mountain Bible Church, 302 E. Rancho Rd., Payson, is hosting free Women’s Summer Gatherings. The theme this year is The Importance of “Girl” Friends.
Participants will share personal stories of special friendships that reflect Biblical friendships. Feel free to come to one or all of the sessions: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Monday, Aug. 5 and 12. The programs are free and no pre-registration is required.
Coffee with Mayor
Payson Mayor Tom Morrissey hosts coffee and conversation on topics of interest to the citizens of Payson the first and third Wednesdays of the month. Doors open at 6:30 a.m. and the gathering is from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.
The first Wednesday is directed toward business owners and managers and the third Wednesday is more for the citizens of Payson. However, everyone is welcome at any of the events. No reservations needed. The August meetings are both at Pinon Café, 1001 S. Beeline Hwy., Aug. 7 and Aug. 17.
Smart Driver Course
The next AARP Smart Driver Course is from 9:45 a.m. to 3 p.m., including an hour break for lunch, Saturday, Aug. 10 at the Banner High Country Seniors, 215 N. Beeline Hwy, Payson. To register, call 928-472-9290 or register at Banner High Country Seniors.
AARP members pay $15; the fee for non-members is $20 (cash or check), payable on day of class.
The class is designed for those 50 and older, but is open to everyone 18 and over. Participants may also earn a discount on their vehicle insurance.
Benefit steak fry
Mountain Village Foundation’s annual Western Steak Fry is from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 11 at The StrawBeary Bear, 7783 Ralls Dr., Strawberry. Tickets are $20 per person and can be purchased from any MVF member, at The Bear or call 928-951-1061. If available, tickets will also be sold at the door.
Proceeds help us support programs for children and the foundation’s support of local organizations. MVF also provides emergency assistance to families and individuals on a case-by-case basis.
There will be a silent auction, a 50/50 raffle and lots of fun raffle baskets. Raffle tickets are just $1 each or six for $5.
The event is supported by a generous donation from Sally Randall, Associate Broker at Coldwell Banker Bishop Realty in Pine.
Quilt auction
The 11th Annual “A Beautiful Quilt Auction,” presented by Friends of the Strawberry Patchers is Saturday, Aug. 10 at the cultural hall of the Pine Strawberry Community Center.
Registration for the auction and preview of the offerings is at 9 a.m. The auction starts promptly at 1 p.m.
Admission is free. Bring a non-perishable food item and get a ticket for a quilt drawing at the end of the auction.
For entry information and forms, go to www.strawberrypatchers.com or call Elaine Putnam, 928-978-3464.
GCC acting classes
Gila Community College will offer acting classes at the Payson campus for the fall semester. The course covers improvisation, comedy, drama, pantomime and more. The tuition is free for seniors. Home-schooled students 14 and older are welcome to attend. Classes start Tuesday, Aug. 20.
Call GCC at 928-468-8039; go online to www.gilaccc.org; or stop by the college administrative building, 201 N. Mud Springs Rd. (north of Hwy. 260), Payson.
Calling all crafters
Ponderosa Chapter #64, Order of the Eastern Star has a Craft Fair during Labor Day weekend at the Masonic Lodge on W. Rancho Road in Payson.
Anyone with a craft or artistic product is invited to display and sell your craft. Set-up is the afternoon of Thursday, Aug. 29 and the show is from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday, Aug. 30 and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 31. Both inside and outside booth space are available. For details and an application, contact Lu DuBois at 928-595-2387.
The Order of the Eastern Star is a non-profit organization that supports local charities, such as Clothe-A-Child and Time Out, Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!