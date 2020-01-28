Best of Banquet filling fast
The annual Best of the Rim awards banquet, hosted by the Payson Roundup, is at 5 p.m., Monday, Feb. 3 at the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino ballroom. In addition to the awards program there is free food and live music. All large tables have been reserved; tables for two still available. Doors open at 4:30 p.m.
Bocci Ball event
Payson Senior Singles with Spirit hosts a Bocci Ball event at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 28 at the south end of the soccer field in Rumsey Park, 328 N. McLane Road. All are welcome, single or married, regardless of skill level. Bring a chair and water.
Hellsgate Fire financial planning workshop
A majority of the Hellsgate Fire District Fire Board members will be present during the Administrative and Financial Planning Workshop at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 28 at Station 21, 80 S. Walters Lane in Star Valley.
Computer safety demonstration
The Payson Tea Party hosts a program on computer safety from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 28 at Tiny’s Restaurant, 600 E. Highway 260.
The club’s new vice president Kevin Mootsey will give a computer demonstration on Windows upgrade and security to protect you from intrusive tracking. He will demonstrate how to change privacy and security settings; explain what do malware and anti-virus programs do; and more.
Chat with the Mayor
Payson Mayor Tom Morrissey’s “Chat with the Mayor” is from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 29 at the Church for the Nations building, 200 W. Frontier St., across from the post office.
Free children’s clothing
Kaitie’s Closet will have its first clothing distribution for children from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 29 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Tyler Parkway.
As always, there will be gently used clothing to be distributed, including plenty of laundered jackets and coats. New shoes, new socks and new underwear will be available, too.
For details, call Bob Horne at 928-951-2217.
Free day at Zane Grey Cabin
Celebrate Zane Grey’s birthday touring his replica cabin at the Rim Country Museum in Green Valley Park for free from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 1.
Grey spent many years in Rim Country and based some of his works on places and people he knew here.
The anniversary of his birthday is Friday, Jan. 31. As part of the birthday celebration re-enactors from the Oxbow Outfit and Payson Petticoats will be at the museum in period clothing to offer both education and entertainment, with special programs at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Entrance to the Rim Country Museum is $2.50 per person, with those under 12 will be admitted free. Refreshments will be served as part of the celebration.
Call 928-474-3483 for details.
Rim Country Archaeology group hosts speaker
The Rim Country Chapter of the Arizona Archaeological Society meets at 10 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 1 at the Payson Senior Center, 514 W. Main St.
The community is welcome to attend. The guest speaker is Ralph “R.E.” Burrillo, an author and archaeologist with multiple publications in archaeology journals and in Archaeology Southwest magazine, with a book publication regarding Bears Ears National Monument pending later in 2020.
His presentation is The Anthropology of Paleontology: A Quick Look at Native American Depictions of the North American Fossil Record. The insights that can be obtained from how indigenous peoples viewed fossils and how they were depicted will be explored.
After the meeting, a members-only hike may take place to the local paleo site off of S.R. 260. If you are not a member and wish to join, membership is $35 a year for an individual, $40 for a family.
Library programs
The Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library in Pine plans a Movie Madness event at 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 1 with the animated film “Abominable” in the library’s Children’s Room, 6124 W. Randall Place. Seating is limited to 12 and the film is rated PG. For details call 928-476-3678.
The Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road, plans a DIY Groundhog Day Board Game Event from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 1 for children 6 and older. Children will work in teams to color and play their own Groundhog Day themed board game. For details call 928-474-9260.
Grief support program
GriefShare is a program of support for those who have experienced the loss of a loved one. Whether it’s a recent loss or one that occurred some years ago, this program is designed to help those grieving successfully rebuild their lives again.
Caring facilitators who have personally experienced grief lead the group. Through the use of encouraging videos and small group discussions, there is healing and hope for the journey through grief.
A 13-topic series begins Sunday, Feb. 2 and continues through April 19 (except Easter, April 12). It is from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. each Sunday at The Lighthouse, 315 E. Airline Blvd.
A one-time $20 fee covers materials. Scholarships are available. A person may join the group at any point in the series.
Sponsored by Mountain Bible Church, the program is open to all adults. For details or to register, call Kathy Klein, 928-978-1458; Marilyn Pate, 928-853-4027; Jane Kramer, 928-970-0951; or the Mountain Bible Church office, 928-472-7800.
AARP offers free tax prep at two sites
Payson and Star Valley AARP Tax-Aide sites are providing free federal and state tax preparation and e-filing from Feb. 3 through April 15 during the following hours: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Payson Elks Lodge, 1206 N. Beeline Highway, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Star Valley Greater Moose Lodge, 4211 E. Highway 260.
All ages are welcome and you need not be a member of AARP. An American Sign Language interpreter will be made available for the deaf upon request. A Spanish language speaker is available.
Everyone must bring: government issued photo ID, Social Security card or ITINs for everyone listed on your return, last year’s tax return, all tax documents needed to prepare this year’s return, and bank routing and account numbers for those desiring direct deposit.
No appointments are taken, the service is offered only on a walk-in basis. For details call 928-478-6518 and leave a message or call Rex at 928-363-3526 or email rdfiler@msn.com.
Smart Driver Course
The next AARP Smart Driver Course is from 9:45 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 8 at the Banner High Country Seniors building, 215 N. Beeline Highway. There is an hour break for lunch.
To register, call 928-472-9290 or register in person at Banner High Country Seniors. AARP members pay $15; non-members pay $20 (cash or check). The fee is due the day of class.
The class is designed for those 50 and older, but is open to all people 18 and older. Participants may also earn a discount on their vehicle insurance.
Hospital needs volunteers
The Banner Payson Medical Center’s Volunteer Team is looking for new members. Volunteers enjoy a variety of benefits and the reward of helping others. Please call Jennifer Lawless at 928-471-1294, or email Jennifer.Lawless@bannerhealth.com for more information.
Still time to comment on forest plan
The Tonto National Forest has released the draft forest plan for a 90-day public comment period ending March 12, 2020. Copies of the draft forest plan are available at Tonto National Forest offices, as well as libraries in communities near the forest, or can be viewed at https://www.fs.usda.gov/goto/tontoplan. Frequently asked questions, how to comment guide, and additional details about the public meetings are also available at http://www.fs.usda.gov/goto/tontoplan.
For questions or concerns, please contact the planning team at 602-225-5200.
