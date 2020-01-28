The Tonto Community Concert Association brings a world-class guitar show to the Rim Country at 7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 30 with a performance by Mark Mazengarb and Loren Barrigar at the Payson High School auditorium. The duo is also presenting a student outreach program for Payson High School and the Payson Center for Success, funded by a grant from the Holbrook Pyle Foundation Fund. For details visit www.tccarim.org or call 928-472-2423 or 303-903-2895.