Tootsie Roll Drive
The Payson Knights of Columbus annual Tootsie Roll Drive to support Special Olympics is Friday, Oct. 18 and Saturday, Oct. 19 in front of Walmart.
Learn to knit
The Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library in Pine hosts a weekly program on knitting at 1:30 p.m. Fridays. Learn to knit, get help with a pattern, or just come and spend time with other knitters. The library is at 6124 W. Randall Place, Pine; call 928-476-3678 for details.
Play at PHS
The Longhorn Theatre Company of Payson High School presents “The Harvey Girls” by Julie Jensen at 4:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 18 and 7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 19. Performances are in the high school auditorium.
Demo Day at Copper Needle
The Copper Needle, Payson’s quilt shop, is going pink this month for Breast Cancer Awareness month. Gina Tidwell, the shop’s owner, holds a free event called Gina’s Demo Day. This month’s Demo Day is at 9 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 19 and it will be the last of the events of 2019. It returns in February 2020.
Gina designs and demonstrates how to make a different quilt each month and offers incentives to those in attendance. To celebrate the final 2019 Demo Day there is a show and tell of the completed quilts from prior months, gifts for the participants and surprises as TCN would like to give back, encourage, and honor some of the breast cancer survivors in area’s quilting community. All are welcome to attend Demo Day to learn new quilting techniques, enjoy incentives, and get inspired creatively.
If you plan to attend, please call The Copper Needle at 928-363-4036 so staff is prepared.
Free concert
The Ladies of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Tyler Parkway, host a free concert at 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 19. The concert features three local performers including Six Gal ‘n Hat, a family of six gals and a guy with a hat that do three-part harmonies; Tricia Henning, a respected singer and songwriter; and Cinnamon Twist with Anne James and Jennifer Holly, sharing rich vocals and clean guitar stylings. Come support these local performers and The Ladies of St. Paul’s Outreach activities by attending the concert and bringing a friend or two. Donations are welcomed and light refreshments will be served.
Halloween event at Payson library
The Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Rd., hosts a Halloween cookie-decorating event for children at 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 19 for children ages 4 and older. The program is in the library meeting room. For details call 928-474-9260.
Wine Around the Library
The 6th Annual Wine Around the Library event at the Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library in Pine is Saturday, Oct. 19.
Come join the fun of wine, chocolate and great food when festivities start at 4 p.m. and end at dusk.
Local restaurants will provide food, and foot-stomping music will be played by Trouble in Paradise. Door prizes, raffle and silent auction items will be on display all evening. Tickets are $20 each and can be purchased at the library. This annual fundraiser helps the library purchase books and fund library programming.
Tamale sale
The Nonprofits Coming Together group is pre-selling tamales to help Rim Country families at Christmas time. The cost is $18 per dozen for vegetarian (corn and green chili) and $20 per dozen for beef (with red sauce). To order, call Patty Wisner, 928-474-6044, extension 5501 or Amanda Willis, 928-474-6044, extension 5206.
Orders can be picked up or bought the day of at the Payson High School culinary classroom from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 24 or Friday, Oct. 25 while supplies last.
Library Friends hear about fire threat
The Library Friends of Payson meet at 10 a.m., Monday, Oct. 21 for a presentation to the community by arborist David Mikulak, who was in California for the Paradise Fire. The presentation is held in the library meeting room and starts with a short business meeting at 10 a.m., with the program at 10:30 a.m. The public is invited. For details, call the library at 928-474-9260.
Drug task force plans Red Ribbon events
The Northern Gila County Drug Task Force meets at 6 p.m., Monday, Oct. 21 at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Rd., to finalize events for Red Ribbon Week, which is Oct. 23 through Oct. 31.
Learn about state lands
The Payson Tea Party hosts Lisa Atkins, Arizona State Lands Commissioner, from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 22 at Tiny’s, 600 E. Hwy. 260.
She will talk about the Arizona state owned lands (vs. the federal lands), her role in protecting and preserving them, and how revenue from the lands funds Arizona education.
CAP Advisory Board seeks help
The Gila County Community Action Program (CAP) has an opening for a volunteer CAP Advisory Board member. You must have a position of representing low-income residents or be a low-income person living in Payson or the surrounding Rim Country area. As a board member you advocate for those in need, provide input and receive information on the CAP programs. You must attend four meetings a year in person or by telephone. Please submit application no later than Wednesday, Oct. 23. Contact Dorine Prine, 928-474-7192 for details. Applications are available at the Payson Community Action Program office, or online at www.gilacountyaz.gov/government/community/community_action_program.php.
Payson Idol auditions
The Payson Elks Lodge is hosting the third annual Payson Idol later this year and auditions have started.
Auditions continue through early December. All auditions begin at 6 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, on the southwest corner of Airport Road and State Route 87. Audition dates are: Oct. 25, Nov. 29 and Dec. 6. Up to 10 people will audition each night with two people selected for the finals; aspiring performers can audition later if not chosen the night they first perform.
Call Don or Candy Brooks at 928-474-2940 Monday through Thursday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to reserve a spot. Come prepared with the song you are auditioning.
The Payson Idol finale is New Year’s Eve. The judges will select first, second, and third places. Winners get money. All proceeds from the event go to fund Elks Lodge projects. Tickets for the dinner will be sold at the Elks Lodge.
Blood drive
The next Payson Community Blood Drive is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday, Oct. 28 at the Shepherd of the Pines Lutheran Church, 507 W. Wade Lane. To make an appointment, visit BloodHero.com (enter city) or call 1-877-25-VITAL (1-877-258-4825).
Food drive underway
The 6th Annual REALTORS® Food Drive is through Friday, Nov. 1. The goal is to collect 30,000 pounds this year. Take food or monetary donations (checks payable to Payson Area Food Drive) to any area real estate office or the CABOR Office, across the parking lot from Tiny’s, 600 E. Hwy. 260, Suite 12.
For questions regarding donations, please contact the Central Arizona Board of REALTORS®, 928-474-1944 or by email at nancy@cazbr.com.
Chili Supper benefit
A Chili Supper is planned for the benefit of the area’s Animal Welfare Fund from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 2 at the Payson Elks Lodge, 1206 N. Beeline Hwy.
The dinner features chili, salad and a dessert, plus entertainment by Cinnamon Twist and a sale of items donated by area businesses.
The Animal Welfare Fund helps people pay for emergency vet visits they might not be able to otherwise afford.
Advance purchase tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under, those 4 and under are free. Call 928-951-1945 or stop by Consign Your Design in the Swiss Village. At the door the cost is $10 for adults and $7 for children.
