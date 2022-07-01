Book Sale
Fourth of July celebrations open with the Friends of the Pine Library Book Sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday, July 1 in the library activity room behind the cultural hall at the Pine Strawberry Community Center, 3886 N. Highway 87. The sale continues from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, July 2 and 3 at the same site.
42nd Annual 4th of July Arts & Crafts Festival
The Pine Strawberry Arts & Crafts Guild hosts the 42nd Annual 4th of July Arts & Crafts Festival July 2 and 3.
The festival, held at the Pine Community Center, 3886 N. Highway 87, is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, July 2 and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, July 3.
Vendors and participants are selected by a jury, with emphasis given to hand-made items from around Arizona. Booths are both outside and inside the community center’s Cultural Hall. Admission to the festival is free. Food will be offered at a benefit Pancake Breakfast by the Mountain Village Foundation and vendors.
The guild’s Arts & Crafts Boutique is also open during the festival.
Pine Strawberry Fuel Reduction benefit barbecue
Pine Strawberry Fuel Reduction, in partnership with The Lodge at 5600 in Pine, hosts a fundraising Independence Day BBQ Party from noon to 4 p.m., Sunday, July 3. All proceeds support forest restoration and mitigation projects, reducing the risk of catastrophic wildfire in the Rim Country.
The dinner includes barbecue pork, baked beans, coleslaw, chips, fruit and more. Tickets are $25 in advance at https://psfuelreduction.org/bbq/ or $35 at the gate. Entry to the festival is included with a dinner ticket; without dinner, entry only is $5.
There will also be a beer garden, games, vendors and music by Six Gal n Hat and AZ Old Time Fiddlers Payson Chapter.
Join in on the community water balloon toss (with environmentally friendly balloons) or the cornhole tournament, plus rock painting and more. Fun and games for all ages!
The Lodge is located at 4310 N. Highway 87 in Pine. Parking will be available on-site for accessible/handicapped parking, plus for volunteers and vendors. Community parking will be located at the nearby Mormon church with a shuttle taking you to and from the Lodge. Join us for a great time while supporting Pine Strawberry Fuel Reduction.
4th of July parade
Payson’s 4th of July events start with a July 4 parade, sponsored by the American Legion Post 147 and the Payson Military Honor Guard, with cooperation from Gila County Sheriff Adam Shepherd and Payson Police Chief Ron Tischer.
The parade starts at 10 a.m. at South Green Valley Parkway and West Main (staging is at 9 a.m.); travels east on Main to Hwy. 87; goes north to Tyler Parkway and Home Depot; and then heads south on 87, ending at the Payson Golf Club.
Participation is limited to licensed vehicles and drivers, including quads, Jeeps and decorated trucks — there will be no floats. To pre-register go to the Payson Golf Club Pro Shop or call 928-474-2273.
Hear the Declaration of Independence
Part of Payson’s Independence Day celebration is the 15th Annual Public Reading of the Declaration of Independence. The event is at 11 a.m., Monday, July 4 in Green Valley Park, in front of the Rim Country Museum. Payson’s annual public reading of the Declaration is believed to be the longest-running such event in the entire U.S.
The event is presented by local patriots with assistance from the Payson Patriotic Events Committee and the Payson Parks and Recreation Department. The Declaration of Independence will be read by Natalie Hajdu-Voakes, owner of The Herb Stop in Pine, and other speakers will provide historical context and commentary about the Declaration and the founding of our country. The Independents Band will lead the audience in singing the fourth verse of our national anthem.
Hometown 4th of July
The Town of Payson’s Hometown 4th of July festivities are in Green Valley Park and start at 1 p.m. with Family Games, sponsored by Razor Thin Media. Games include: egg carry, sack races, foot races, and tug of war.
The Pie-Eating Contest is at 3:30 p.m. and live music by Take Cover starts at 4 p.m.
Fireworks over the lake begin at 8:30 p.m., weather permitting.
There will be limited parking available at Green Valley Park on July 4. Please plan accordingly.
As a reminder, it is a violation of ARS code 28-873 to block private driveways. Please abide by “NO PARKING” signs and staff requests.
There will be a shuttle service to Green Valley Park from Payson High School beginning at 4 p.m. and ending at 9:30 p.m. Please plan accordingly, especially if you need handicap-accessible parking.
County supervisor candidates at Tea Party
The Payson Tea Party hosts a forum for the Gila County District 1 Supervisor candidates from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, July 5 at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Highway. Steve Christensen, Hallie Overman-Jackman, and Sherra Kissee will answer questions about county issues. Submit questions by noon, Sunday, July 3 to paysonteaparty@gmail.com.
Democrats of Rim Country Women’s Caucus
The Democrats of Rim Country Women’s Caucus meets Wednesday, July 6, at the Democratic Headquarters, 110 E. Bonita St. Bring a sack lunch to enjoy social time at 11:30 a.m. the meeting is from noon to 1 p.m. All women who are interested in women’s issues related to the larger concerns of health care/reproductive rights (a focus of this meeting), our immigrant neighbors, education, our environment, and school safety are welcome. Bring a friend. For more information, email patedelen@gmail.com.
Payson Public Library hosts drama club
The Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road, hosts a new drama club at the library at 5 p.m. every Thursday.
Community Breakfast
Shepherd of the Pines Lutheran Church, 507 W. Wade Lane, serves a community breakfast at 9 a.m., Friday, July 8.
For July, the breakfast includes a green chili and cheese omelet, biscuits and gravy, sausage patties, mixed fruit and dessert, hot coffee and tea, orange juice and water.
A free ticket for the door prize is given at the door of the fellowship hall.
A freewill offering is welcome.
The church hosts a hot breakfast every second Friday of the month.
Gila County Democrats meet-and-greet
The Gila County Democrats are hosting a meet-and-greet from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Friday, July 8 at Democratic Headquarters, 110 E Bonita St. State candidates expected include Adrian Fontes, Kyle Nitschke, and Lauren Kuby; local candidates include Susan Ward, Chris Higgins, Brett Flaherty and Tina McAllister-Smith.
Concerts in the Park
The Concert in the Park series continues every Saturday in July at Green Valley Park. The programs start at 7 p.m. and usually conclude by 9 p.m., seating is very limited, so bring lawn chairs or blankets.
Performers scheduled through the rest of July include: Sol De Ville, July 9; Back to the Fifties, July 16; Poppy Harpman and The Storm, July 23; and MC6 A Cappella, July 30.
Pine Vacation Bible School
“ZOOMERANG” Vacation Bible School – Returning to the Value of Life Psalm 139:14, based in Australia takes place from 9 a.m. to noon, Monday, July 11 through Friday, July 15 at First Baptist Church of Pine, 4039 N. Highway 87. It is for ages 4 through those entering grade 6. Visit the website www.fbcpine.com for more information and to register, or call 928-476-3552 for more information.
Spark creativity at Vacation Bible School
The Payson Family Church, 501 E. Rancho Road, is hosting Vacation Bible School from 6 p.m. to 8:35 p.m., Monday, July 11 through Friday, July 15.
The theme is Spark Your Creativity at VBS 2022 Spark Studios. Participants will discover their gifts are from the infinitely creative Creator, who designed them for His glory.
The program is free for potty-trained 3-year-olds to those aged 12.
Registration forms and instructions are available at the church, to the right side of the front door.
