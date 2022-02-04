Free COVID-19 test kits available
A limited number of COVID-19 tests are available for free at area libraries thanks to a cooperative effort between the Gila County Library District and Gila County Health and Emergency Services.
The BinaxNOW kits, each containing two tests, are only for those with symptoms and are available for curbside pickup only, not in the library.
Call once you have parked and staff will bring you a kit, you will also be asked to provide information to four questions, no personal identifying information will be asked.
The test is an antigen test that only detects an active infection through nasal swabs; results are provided in 15 minutes.
Find video instructions at https://www.google.com/search?q=binaxnow+ instructions+video.
The Payson Public Library is at 328 N. McLane Road, the phone number is 928-474-9260. The Pine library is at 6124 Randall Place, 928-476-3678.
Veterans invited to candidate meeting
Veterans are invited to meet congressional candidate Walt Blackman at the Sawmill Theatres from 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Feb. 5. A rally in support of veterans will be held from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. along the Beeline by Sawmill Crossing. A public meeting with Blackman is scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, March 5 at the Sawmill Theatres.
Library events
Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road, plans the following programs for its 10:30 a.m. Saturday Science Club: Feb. 5, Exploding Hearts; Feb. 12, Invisible Ink and Secret Messages; Feb. 19, Sinking and Floating Hearts; Feb. 26, Bubble Science.
All ages are welcome to attend, however for younger scientists, guardians are recommended. Sign up at the circulation desk or on the library’s Facebook page.
A family event is planned at the Payson library at 10:30 a.m., Friday, Feb. 11 — Valentine’s Day Crafts featuring origami and paper flowers. Open to all ages, participants learn how to make several Valentine’s Day inspired origami creations and a cute snack too, additionally they will learn about how to celebrate Valentine’s Day, including Japan’s White Day.
The library’s Black History Month event is at 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 16 and spotlights black women who changed history. The event is open to all ages.
The featured artists are Misty Copeland, Alma Woodsy Thomas and Amanda Gorman and the film “A Ballerina’s Tale.” Participants can also create their own art and poetry.
For information about Payson library programs, call 928-474-9260.
The Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library in Pine, 6124 Randall Place, knitting group meets at 1:30 p.m., Tuesdays. Participants can get help with a pattern, learn to knit or just attend and knit with others.
The library hosts ventriloquist Ms. Susie and Quackers at Toddler Time, 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 9.
The Friends of Pine Library meet at 1 p.m., Monday, Feb. 28 and host speaker Billy Chester, a captain and paramedic with the Pine Strawberry Fire Department. The meeting is open to everyone.
For more information about the Pine library programs, call 928-476-3678.
Bocci Ball event
Payson Senior Singles with Spirit plans a Bocci Ball event at 1 p.m., Monday, Feb. 7 (weather permitting) at the new Bocci Ball court in Rumsey Park, across from Ramada 4, look for the signs.
The event is open to everyone – all ages, single or married – and regardless of experience in the sport. Bring a chair and water. Call Mary Nelson, 805-216-3406, for details.
Chat with the Mayor
Residents are invited for a chat with Payson Mayor Tom Morrissey from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Monday, Feb. 7 at Tiny’s Family Restaurant, 600 E. Hwy. 260, Payson. The conference room opens at 5 p.m. for those who want to come early and order dinner.
Morrissey will give an update on what is happening in our town, as well as answer questions.
STUGO blood drive
Payson High School’s Student Government hosts a blood drive from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 8 in the PHS Dome. Last year the event had over 61 donors. Help increase donations by signing up today.
Please contact the STUGO adviser at laura.trevillyan@pusd10.org or 928-472-5750 for appointment times.
Other blood drives
Additional blood drives in February: 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Feb. 26, Sawmill Theatres, 201 W. Main St., Suite A, Payson; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday, Feb. 28, Kiwanis Club of Tonto Basin, 227 Old Hwy. 188, Tonto Basin.
To make an appointment go to www.vitalant.org or call 877-258-4825 and use drop down menu to find the town or city where a drive is taking place.
COVID-19 testing
Beginning Tuesday, Feb. 8 Gila County Health and Emergency Management will be offering COVID-19 testing in Payson. Testing will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the county testing office at 600 N. Beeline Hwy. Testing is by appointment only. Please call 928- 200-7668 to schedule an appointment.
Senior Singles with Spirit
The Senior Singles with Spirit group is composed of men and women who are young in spirit and have an enthusiasm for life. The group meets at 9:30 a.m. every Tuesday at Tiny’s Family Restaurant, 600 E. Highway 260. For more information, call Linda at 602-499-3351.
Democrats of Rim Country
The Democrats of Rim Country meet at noon, Tuesday, Feb. 8 at Tiny’s Family Restaurant, 600 E. Hwy. 260, Payson. To order lunch and socialize, please arrive by 11:30 am.
The guest speaker is Carly Gadberry who is with Health Care Rising. She will explain the Predatory Debt Collection Protection Act that protects Arizona families from unfairly having their wages garnished or losing their homes and cars to predatory debt collectors. Come and bring a friend. For more information about the Democrats of Rim Country, visit www.democratsofrimcountry.com.
Gila County Republican Party has speaker
The Gila County Republican Party hosts Republican candidate for Superintendent of Public Instruction Shiry Sapir from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 8. at the old Black & Tan building, 438 Beeline Hwy., Payson. Sapir is a mom and an immigrant. Come hear her point of view.
Cookies and coffee will be served. All Republicans and those who wish to join are welcome.
Tea Party
The Payson Tea Party meets from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 8 at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Hwy., Payson. The speakers are Shiry Sapir, candidate for Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction, and John Filmore, current State Legislator in LD 16, who will be running for House in the new LD 7 along with three other candidates for the two seats.
Sapir is running “Clean Elections” and requests $5 donations and signatures to get on the ballot.
Learn about Social Security
The Banner High Country Seniors host Jack Burns, public affairs specialist with the Social Security Administration in Arizona at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 9.
Burns will speak about the status of the Social Security Program and its viability; why Medicare offsets the recent increase in benefits; and to answer common questions related to Social Security benefits. Questions such as: What happens in the event of a disability or death of a spouse? How does continued employment affect your check?
Bring your questions and join the conversation on this Zoom call by calling 928-596-4747 to register.
Doc Talks are presented on Zoom Pro. To register, call High Country Seniors at 928-596-4747. No computer? No problem… attend Zoom meetings by phone. Call the above number for details.
Archaeological Society
The Rim Country Chapter of the Arizona Archaeological Society (RCC-AAS) continues to coordinate with the San Tan Chapter, to offer Zoom lecture presentations, as a suitable meeting place for lectures in Payson has not been found.
The next presentation, titled The House of the Cylinder Jars: Room 28 in Pueblo Bonito, Chaco Canyon, is by Dr. Patricia Crown, on Wednesday, Feb. 9. Dr. Crown located the residues of cacao at this location in 2009, and supervised the re-excavation of this room in 2013.
The next RCC-AAS sponsored field trip is set for three sites in the Tonto Basin and near Rye on Saturday, Feb. 19; the sites will be interpreted by Scott Wood, who retired from his role as Tonto National Forest Archaeologist after over 30 years, but still shares his knowledge with our group. A tour of the LaPlata Ruins at Agua Fria National Monument will occur on March 19.
To become an RCC-AAS member so you can access Zoom lectures and participate in field trips, please contact Dennis Dubose at dadubose@gmail.com.
COVID-19 vaccination clinic
Gila County Health and Emergency Management is offering a vaccination clinic, by appointment only, Friday, Feb. 11 at the Gila County Office, 600 N. Beeline Highway, Suite A.
Vaccines available include first, second and booster doses of Moderna; first and second doses of 5-11 Pfizer; and first, second and booster doses of 12+ Pfizer, those 18 and younger must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
To make an appointment call 928-910-4009, option 1.
Community Breakfast
Shepherd of the Pines Lutheran Church, 507 W. Wade Lane, is again offering a community breakfast at 9 a.m., Friday, Feb. 11. The breakfast includes biscuits and gravy, sausage, scrambled eggs, coffee, and orange juice. A free will offering is welcome.
P.E.O. meeting
Chapter DF of P.E.O. (Philanthropic Education Organization), which has helped girls and women through scholarships for over 100 years, will meet at 9:20 a.m., Friday, Feb. 11 via ZOOM. Visiting P.E.O.s are welcome. Please call Bette at 602-625-1696 for more details.
