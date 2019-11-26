The Society of St. Vincent de Paul in Payson and Bashas’ Supermarket are collecting turkeys from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 26. Stop by and make a turkey or monetary donation, along with non-perishable food items.

Also, turkeys, food items and cash donations can be dropped off at the S.V.d.P. Food Bank, on Tuesday, Nov. 26 from 12:30 to 2:15 p.m. The location is 511 S. St. Philip St., Payson, 928-474-9104. All donations will be kept in the Rim Country and distributed by St. Vincent de Paul.