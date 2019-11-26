Tea Party hosts Representative
The Payson Tea Party hosts Legislative District 6 Representative Walt Blackman from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 26 at Tiny’s, 600 E. Hwy. 260. He will share an update on the projects he has been working on over the summer and discuss with us the bills he would like to present. In addition, Brenda Barton will announce her candidacy for LD6 House of Representatives since candidate Jon Saline has dropped out of the 2020 race. For details, call 928-951-6774.
Thanksgiving Ecumenical Service
The Payson Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main St., is hosting the annual Thanksgiving Ecumenical Service at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 26.
Register now for Electric Light Parade
The Town of Payson Electric Light Parade registration closes Wednesday, Nov. 27. The parade is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 7.
Entry fees are $20 for walking participants; $25 for single vehicles; and $35 for towed entries. The theme is Santa’s Workshop.
Registration is only in-house at the parks office, 1000 W. Country Club Dr. Information is available at 928-472-5110.
Entrants must present a valid Arizona Driver’s License and current vehicle insurance and registration.
Community Thanksgiving
The annual Payson Elks Lodge Thanksgiving free community meal is served from 11:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 28 at 1206 N. Beeline Hwy., Payson.
Volunteers, donors and sponsors are needed. To volunteer for this event, please show up at the Elks Lodge at 10 a.m. For more information on how you can help, donate or sponsor, call 928-474-2572 or go to Facebook at Payson-AZ-Elks-Lodge.
Payson Idol auditions
The Payson Elks Lodge is hosting the third annual Payson Idol on New Year’s Eve and auditions have started.
Auditions continue through early December. All auditions begin at 6 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, on the southwest corner of Airport Road and State Route 87. Remaining audition dates are Nov. 29 and Dec. 6. Up to 10 people will audition each night with two people selected for the finals; aspiring performers can audition later if not chosen the night they first perform. Call Don or Candy Brooks at 928-474-2940 Monday through Thursday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to reserve a spot.
Swiss Village Lighting
The 39th Annual Swiss Village Lighting is Friday, Nov. 29 and it offers a chance to do some gift shopping, enjoy a variety of activities and help Rim Country residents in need.
The event features Charity Trees — pre-lit trees decorated and sponsored by various individuals and businesses placed in front of participating Swiss Village shops. Visitors to the Swiss Village Lighting are asked to bring non-perishable food items and place them under their favorite tree. The food donations will be given to St. Vincent de Paul Food Bank and the trees go to area families in need.
Additionally, monetary donations can be made to a favorite tree and those funds will also go to families in need. The tree receiving the most donations will have an award given its sponsor and there will also be a Mayor’s Choice Award this year. The tree sponsor receiving the most monetary donations will also get an award.
Visitors will find activities or treats offered at each of the participating Swiss Village shops. A number of vendors are expected as well, including food vendors. There will also be live performances.
The evening’s highlight is the 6 p.m. arrival of Santa in a Payson Fire Department fire engine. Youngsters can have free photos taken with Santa and visitors can also have meet and greets with fire and police department personnel.
Christmas movies at Payson library
The Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Rd., hosts Christmas cartoon movies from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 30 in the meeting room. The free event is for ages 4 and older.
Handel’s Messiah in Payson
Those who love to sing and want to participate in performances of Handel’s Messiah are invited to attend rehearsals at 6 p.m. Sundays at the Church of the Nazarene, 200 E. Tyler Parkway, Payson with a final dress rehearsal at the Seventh-day Adventist Church, 700 E. Wade Lane, Payson at 6 p.m., Friday, Dec. 20. Music will be provided, but singers are needed. Please contact Gail Gorry, 928-978-7902 if you have questions or to participate.
An hour-long performance of the program is planned at 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 21 at the Seventh-day Adventist Church; at 4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 21 at the Payson United Methodist Church, 414 N. Easy St.; and at 7 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 22 at the Church of the Nazarene. Freewill offerings will benefit the Payson Student Weekend Food Program.
10th anniversary of Write for Rights
Payson Amnesty International Payson invites area residents to participate in tits 10th Annual Global Write for Rights from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday, Dec. 6 at the Eastern Arizona College Payson Community Room (301), 201 N. Mud Springs Rd.
Write For Rights is Amnesty International’s largest annual human rights campaign. This year letters will be written for 10 young individuals around the world who face serious consequences. Letter writing materials are provided, refreshments will be served all day. It only takes 10 minutes to write a letter and change a life.
The official 10th anniversary lunch celebration, with pizza and cake, is from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. For details, call Penny at 928-978-1268.
Volunteer tax preparers needed
The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide, in conjunction with the IRS needs tax counselor preparers, receptionists and facilitators. This service helps local low to moderate income taxpayers, with special attention given to those 60 and older. Volunteers receive free IRS certified training during January. Please call to register as a volunteer as early as possible. After being IRS certified, you must be willing to commit to four hours per week during the tax season from Feb. 1 through April 15. For details, phone Rex at 928-363-3526 or email rdfiler@msn.com or go online and look for AARP TAX VOLUNTEER PROGRAM and sign up at the AARP portal.
