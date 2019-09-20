Payson Flea Market
To raise funds for Payson High School, the Payson Flea Market is planned from 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Sept. 21 at Payson High School, 301 S. McLane Road.
This is a monthly event. Everyone is welcome to sign up. If you are interested in a booth, make sure you sign up on the website: paysonazfleamarket.com.
Free day at Rim
Country MuseumThe Rim Country Museum features free admission from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 21 as part of the nationwide Smithsonian Magazine Free Day at museums.
Free entry is offered anyone presenting a Museum Day ticket, which can be downloaded from www.smithsonianmag.com/museumday/museum-day-2019/ This ticket provides entry for up to two people.
The Rim Country Museum, 700 S. Green Valley Parkway, in Green Valley Park, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday. To learn more visit rimcountrymuseum.org.
At the library
These are the children’s events at the Payson Public Library during September:
Sept. 21, Harry Potter Origami Sorting Hat Craft and Game
Sept. 28, DIY Fox Paper Bag Puppet Craft
Youngsters 6 and older are invited to the library meeting room from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. to create their own comic strips.
Every Tuesday young people are invited to STEAM it up at the library. The Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road, has a new program for young people — STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Mathematics) — held from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. every Tuesday. There will be games and activities to advance participants through the STEAM process.
For details about any library program and hours of operation call 928-474-9260.
Constitution celebration
Celebrate the Constitution at Green Valley Park at 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 21 at Ramada No. 1 near the Memorial Flags.
Bring your lawn chairs, picnic basket, kids, Frisbees and sunscreen.
This patriotic event sponsored by Convention of States Project Arizona — LD6.
Taste at the Bridge
The Taste at the Bridge is from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 21. This is an evening dedicated to improving the experience of visitors to the Tonto Natural Bridge State Park. Tickets are $50 per person for dinner, beverages, auctions and a drawing for a diamond necklace designed by Overman Designs, valued at $2,300.
Buy tickets at the Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce, 100 W. Main St.; National Bank of Arizona, 804 S. Beeline Highway; or the Payson Roundup, 708 N. Beeline Highway.
TCCA presents tenor and trio
The Tonto Community Concert Association’s 2019-2020 season starts this month featuring a performance by operatic tenor Ben Gulley with the Timeless Trio at 7 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 21 at the Payson High School Auditorium.
The performance is the first of eight concerts offered by the TCCA for its 2019-20 season. All concerts are held at the Payson High School Auditorium.
Subscribers receive tickets to eight exceptional and wide-ranging types of concerts performed by professional artists. Subscriptions are available for $100 (or $12.50 per concert). Individual adult tickets at the door for each concert are $25. Children and students under the age of 18 are admitted at no charge when accompanied by a ticketed adult. For details or to purchase a subscription online, visit tccarim.org.
For further information, call Sandy at 928-472-2423, or Jan at 303-903-2895, or email tccarim@gmail.com.
Payson Flute Circle
The Payson Flute Circle meets from noon to 1:30 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 22 at Unity of Payson, 1000 N. Easy St. Players of all levels of experience are welcome. If you do not play you are welcome to come and listen.
Amnesty Lunch Letters
Payson Amnesty International hosts a lunchtime letter writing opportunity from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday, Sept. 23 at the Crosswinds Restaurant, 800 W. Airport Road. Join members as they take action through petitioning and penning postcards to demand legislation to end human rights crises in the United States and around the world.
For details about Lunch Letters and/or Payson Amnesty International call Joan at 928-478-6295 or Penny at 928-978-1268.
PES Book Fair
The Payson Elementary School Book Fair, presented in conjunction with Scholastic, is Sept. 23-27 at PES, 500 E. Rancho Road.
Hours are 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Thursday; 7:30 a.m. to noon, Friday. The online book fair is through Sept. 27; to shop online go to the Scholastic home page: https://www.scholastic.com/bf/paysonelementaryschool1.
Tea Party hosts U.S. Senate candidate
The Payson Tea Party hosts U.S. Senate candidate Daniel McCarthy from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 24 at Tiny’s Family Restaurant, 600 E. Highway 260. McCarthy is a Phoenix area businessman who founded an international cosmetic company and real estate brokerage with his wife, Lexi. He is challenging incumbent U.S. Senator Martha McSally in the Republican primary.
Chat with the mayor
Payson Mayor Tom Morrissey hosts weekly chats from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., every Wednesday at Church for the Nations, 200 E. Frontier St., doors open at 7:30 a.m. The next chat is Wednesday, Sept. 25. Everyone is welcome. No reservations needed.
Free clothing distribution
The next free children’s clothing distribution by Kaitie’s Closet is from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 25 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Tyler Parkway. In addition to gently used clothing, which will include laundered jackets and coats, new shoes, new socks, and new underwear will be available. Children desiring new shoes must be present to ensure a proper fitting. For details call Bob at 928-951-2217.
Sock Hop tickets available
The Rim Country Optimist Club hosts a sock hop from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 5 at the Payson Senior Center, 514 W. Main St. Dance to the music of the 1950s and ’60s played by Fred the DJ. There will be prizes for best costumes and dance contests. Enjoy ’50s diner-style food, soft drinks, beer and wine.
Adults 21 and older are welcome. Tickets are $15 for individuals and $25 for couples and can be purchased in advance from the Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce, 100 W. Main St., any member of the Rim Country Optimist Club or at the door. For details call Joan Young at 928-472-2264.
