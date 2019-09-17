At Rim Country Museum
The Rim Country Museum is featuring two special events this week. The first is part of its Learning Local History series; the second is a free day.
The Learning Local History program is “The Women Who Built Payson” by Sandy Carson, president of the Northern Gila County Historical Society. She will talk about the pioneer women who helped settle the Payson area. The program is free and takes place from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 17 at the museum, 700 S. Green Valley Pkwy.
The free day is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 21 as part of the nationwide Smithsonian Magazine Free Day at museum.
Free entry is offered anyone presenting a Museum Day ticket, which can be downloaded from www.smithsonianmag.com/museumday/museum-day-2019/. This ticket provides entry for up to two people.
The Rim Country Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday. To learn more visit www.rimcountrymuseum.org.
At the library
Every Tuesday young people are invited to STEAM it up at the library. The Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Rd., has a new program for young people — STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Mathematics) — held from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. every Tuesday. There will be games and activities to advance participants through Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics.
These are the children’s events at the Payson Public Library during September:
September 21 – Harry Potter Origami Sorting Hat Craft and Game
September 28 – DIY Fox Paper Bag Puppet Craft
Youngsters 6 and older are invited to the library meeting room from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. to create a Harry Potter Origami Sorting Hat craft and game.
For details, call 928-474-9260.
Tea Party hears about PUSD override
The Payson Tea Party hosts representatives from the Payson Unified School District at its meeting from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 17 at Tiny’s, 600 E. Highway 260.
Speakers are Payson Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Stan Rentz, district business manager Kathy Manning, and past board member Rory Huff, who will present details of the upcoming November 5 Special District Override Continuation Election.
Chat with Mayor
Payson Mayor Tom Morrissey hosts weekly chats from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., every Wednesday at Church for the Nations, 200 E. Frontier St., Payson, doors open at 7:30 a.m. The next chat is Wednesday, Sept. 18. Everyone is welcome at any of the events. No reservations needed.
Gem & Mineral Show
It’s time to rock out at the Payson Rimstones Rock Club 22nd Annual Gem & Mineral Show Friday, Sept. 20 through Sunday, Sept. 22 at the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino Event Center.
Admission is $3 for adults, and children under 13 are admitted free. Friday hours are 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
All proceeds go toward supporting scholarships for graduating Payson High School students and students who are residents of Northern Gila County attending a college of their choice. The funds are also used to purchase books and educational materials for the local elementary schools and public libraries.
Payson Flea Market
To raise funds for Payson High School, the Payson Flea Market is planned from 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Sept. 21 at Payson High School, 301 S. McLane Rd., Payson.
This is a monthly event. Everyone is welcome to sign up. If you are interested in a booth, make sure you sign up on the website: paysonazfleamarket.com.
Community concert features tenor and trio
The Tonto Community Concert Association’s 2019-2020 season starts this month featuring a performance by Ben Gulley with the Timeless Trio at 7 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 21 at the Payson High School Auditorium.
Gulley is an American operatic tenor whose career includes lead roles in Mozart’s Requiem, Aida and Bernstein’s Broadway and more. Joined by the Timeless Trio, the program takes the audience on a musical journey featuring famous selections from Broadway, classical and Americana genres.
The performance by Gulley and the Timeless Trio is the first of eight concerts offered by the TCCA for its 2019-20 season.
All concerts are held at the Payson High School Auditorium. Subscribers receive tickets to eight exceptional and wide-ranging types of concerts performed by professional artists. Subscriptions are available for $100 (or $12.50 per concert). Individual adult tickets at the door for each concert are $25. Children and students under the age of 18 are admitted at no charge when accompanied by a ticketed adult.
For details or to purchase a subscription online, visit tccarim.org. For further information, call Sandy at 928-472-2423, or Jan at 303-903-2895, or email tccarim@gmail.com.
Amnesty hosts Lunch Letters event
Payson Amnesty International hosts a lunchtime letter writing opportunity from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday, Sept. 23 at the Crosswinds Restaurant, 800 W. Airport Rd. Join members as they take action through petitioning and penning post cards to demand legislation to end human rights crises in the United States and around the world. For details about Lunch Letters and/or Payson Amnesty International, call Joan, 928-478-6295 or Penny, 928-978-1268.
Payson Idol auditions
The Payson Elks Lodge is hosting the third annual Payson Idol contest later this year and auditions have begun.
Auditions continue through early December. All auditions begin at 6 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, on the southwest corner of Airport Road and State Route 87. Audition dates are: Sept. 27; Oct. 11 and 25; Nov. 29 and Dec. 6. Up to 10 people will audition each night with two people selected for the finals; aspiring performers can audition later if not chosen the night they first perform.
Call Don or Candy Brooks at 928-474-2940 Monday through Thursday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to reserve a spot. Come prepared with the song you are auditioning.
The performance/competition is on New Year’s Eve. The event will be dressy, with dinner, dancing, and the performances by 20 finalists. The judges will select first, second, and third places. First place receives $500; second place, $250; and third, $100. All proceeds from the event go to fund Elks Lodge projects.
Sock Hop tickets available
The Rim Country Optimist Club is hosting a sock hop from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 5 at the Payson Senior Citizens’ Center, 514 W. Main St. The event will help the club raise funds to support Rim Country youth. Dance to the music of the 1950s and 60s played by Fred the DJ. There will be prizes for best costumes; dance contests; including Chubby Checker limbo. Enjoy 50s diner style food and enjoy soft drinks, beer and wine.
Adults 21 and older are welcome. Tickets are $15 for individuals and $25 for couples and can be purchased in advance from the Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce, any member of the Rim Country Optimist Club or at the door. For details, call Joan Young, 928-472-2264.
