Casino presents 4NR – A Tribute to Foreigner
The Mazatzal Hotel & Casino presents 4NR — A Tribute to Foreigner Friday, July 26. Tickets are $20 the day of event; purchase available online at mazatzalcasino.com or at the cashier cage. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the concert is at 7 p.m. Guests must be 21 or older to attend.
Foreigner is universally hailed as one of the most popular rock acts in the world with a formidable musical arsenal that continues to propel sold-out tours and album sales, now exceeding 75 million.
4NR is an upper-echelon tribute of the highest caliber. Comprised of experienced, world-class touring and recording/session musicians from Los Angeles, Boston, New York and Great Britain.
Ladies Day at Range slated for Saturday
The Jim Jones Shooting Range plans a Ladies Day from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., Saturday, July 27. The topic is Introduction to Long Guns. Participants will shoot a .22 rifle at 25 yards to start and work their way up to 100 yards with a 30-06. If you have never fired a handgun or rifle before, this is your opportunity. NRA instructors will be on hand to train participants on safety and the use of firearms. An assortment of guns and ammunition will be available.
Participants do not have to be a member of the hosting Tonto Rim Sports Club to attend. Everything is free. For details, call 928-468-9075.
Brush pits open
The area brush pits are open now through November on weekends. The Blattner brush pit, east of Star Valley, is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays, except holiday weekends, through November 30. The Pine brush pit, south of Pine off Colcord Road, is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays, including holidays, through November 23.
No commercial or household debris is allowed, also the pits cannot take construction materials or logs over six inches in diameter and four feet long, and no stumps are allowed.
Diary of a Wimpy Kid bingo
The Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Rd., hosts Diary of a Wimpy Kid bingo from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Saturday, July 27 in the meeting room. Ages 6 and older are welcome to join and earn Hero Points or prizes.
Mathews Swing Band performs at Senior Center
The Mathews Swing Band plays at the Payson Senior Center, 514 W. Main St., at 6:30 p.m., Saturday, July 27.
Enjoy music for ballroom dancing. There will be coffee and water available; however, guests should bring their own snacks and drinks (non-alcoholic).
Concert in the Park
The Vintage closes out the 2019 Summer Concert Series July 27. The Vintage has a wide variety of musical influences that are a tribute to the essence of “vintage favorites” that includes the likes of The Beatles, Van Morrison, The Rolling Stones, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Eric Clapton, Billy Joel, Wilson Picket, Joe Cocker, Cheap Trick, The Grateful Dead, Jimmy Buffet, Alan Jackson, Hank Williams and Johnny Cash, along with many other popular musicians.
The free program starts at 7 p.m. in the amphitheatre area of Green Valley Park with the group on the bandstand. Bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating.
Toy drive through July
The Mountain Village Foundation is holding a toy drive for the entire month of July.
The “Christmas in July” toy drive will benefit children from Pine and Strawberry ages 1 month to 18 years. MVF is collecting unwrapped toys, games, sports equipment and stocking stuffers. Collection boxes will be at The Strawbeary Bear and Sportman’s Chalet Bar & Grill in Strawberry, Rim Cutters in Strawberry, Pine Hardware and The Early Bird Restaurant in Pine, plus Banner Payson Medical Center in Payson.
Volunteers from the nonprofit organization can do the shopping for you, if you prefer to give a monetary donation. Donations can be mailed to Mountain Village Foundation, P.O. Box 715, Pine, AZ 85544.
Tea Party speaker
The Payson Tea Party meets from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, July 30 at Tiny’s, 600 E. Hwy. 260. Lisa Atkins, Arizona State Land Commissioner, is the speaker. Learn about the Arizona state owned lands and her role in protecting and preserving them for education.
Democratic Presidential Debate Watch Party
The second Democratic Presidential Debate Watch Party is from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Tuesday, July 30 and Wednesday, July 31 in the casino restaurant. For details, contact Marian Illingworth at millingworth2000@yahoo.com or 425-576-9227.
Movie at Masonic Lodge
The Sy Harrison Masonic Lodge, 200 E. Ranch Rd., Payson, is hosting a free showing of the movie, “The Man Who Would Be King” at 7 p.m., Tuesday, July 30. The event is open to the public.
Youth invited to apply for bird conference scholarship
The deadline for young people to apply for scholarships to the upcoming Flagstaff Bird Conference is Aug. 1.
Middle school, high school and undergraduate students who love nature (birds in particular, but nature in general) are invited to apply for a scholarship to attend the Arizona Field Ornithologists annual meeting Sept. 20-22 in Flagstaff.
To apply for a scholarship submit to scholarships@azfo.org: name, address, e-mail, phone number, date of birth, name of school, grade level, at least one letter of recommendation from a parent, adult mentor, teacher or professor outlining the student’s interest in Arizona birds and a 1-page essay by the student describing their interest in Arizona birds.
Social Security program
Learn about Social Security at a free workshop at 5 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 1 at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Rd. with Jack Burns. Topics include: when are you eligible to receive retirement benefits; how early retirement affects benefits; do you qualify for disability, survivors and spouse benefits; how do you get the most from your benefit; what is the future of Social Security; when should you file for Medicare. Burns will also help participants learn how to use a “my Social Security” online account and other online services.
Go to www.socialsecurity.gov.myaccount to create a “my Social Security” account and print out your Social Security statement before attending the workshop.
Women’s Summer Gatherings continue
Mountain Bible Church, 302 E. Rancho Rd., Payson, offers Women’s Summer Gatherings. The theme this year is The Importance of “Girl” Friends. Participants will share personal stories of special friendships that reflect Biblical friendships. Feel free to come to one or all of the sessions: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Monday, Aug. 5 and 12. The programs are free and no pre-registration is required.
Quilt auction
The 11th Annual “A Beautiful Quilt Auction,” presented by Friends of the Strawberry Patchers, is Saturday, Aug. 10 at the Pine Strawberry Community Center. Registration for the auction and preview of the offerings is at 9 a.m. The auction starts promptly at 1 p.m.
Admission is free. Bring a non-perishable food item and get a ticket for a quilt drawing. For entry information and forms, go to www.strawberrypatchers.com or call Elaine Putnam, 928-978-3464.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!