Payson and Star Valley AARP Tax-Aide sites are providing free federal and state tax preparation and e-filing now through April 15 during the following hours: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Payson Elks Lodge, 1206 N. Beeline Highway, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Greater Moose Lodge, 4211 E. Highway 260 in Star Valley. All ages are welcome and you need not be a member of AARP. An American Sign Language interpreter will be made available for the deaf upon request. A Spanish language speaker is available. Everyone must bring government issued photo ID, Social Security card or ITINs for everyone listed on your return, last year’s tax return, all tax documents needed to prepare this year’s return, and bank routing and account numbers for those desiring direct deposit. No appointments are taken, the service is offered only on a walk-in basis. For details call 928-478-6518 and leave a message or call Rex at 928-363-3526 or email rdfiler@msn.com.