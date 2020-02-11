Library bookstore specials
In honor of St. Valentine’s Day, romance standard-size paperbacks are 10 for $1. The library bookstore is located to the right of the circulation desk, inside the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road.
ArtBeat raffle
ArtBeat: Rhythm of the Rim is selling raffle tickets for the opportunity to have a 4-by-6-foot interior mural created for your home or office. The tickets are $10 for one and $50 for six and are available at Printing by George, 201 W. Main St. Suite E; Above & Beyond Aesthetics, 718 N. Beeline Highway; Common Grounds, 219 S. Colcord Road; and Trinkets & Treasures, 512 W. Main St. The drawing is Saturday, Feb. 29 and ArtBeat will notify the winner. For details call 928-978-1119.
Writers host Aleshire
Arizona Professional Writers host Pete Aleshire from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.,
Wednesday, Feb. 12 at Majestic Rim on Tyler Parkway. All are welcome.
Aleshire is the former editor and current consulting publications editor for the Payson Roundup. He edited the prestigious Arizona Highways magazine for many years and is an accomplished historian and investigative writer who has published four books on the history of the Apache Wars and the book “The Eye of the Viper, The Making of an F-16 Pilot.” He spent several years as a science and medical writer with various newspapers before joining the faculty at Arizona State University. He has won numerous awards for his magazine and newspaper pieces.
Community Breakfast
Shepherd of the Pines Lutheran Church, 507 W. Wade Lane, hosts a Community Breakfast at 8 a.m., Friday, Feb. 14.
The breakfast includes biscuits and gravy, sausage, hash browns, scrambled eggs, coffee, and orange juice. A freewill offering is welcome.
Fruit Tree Pruning Course
Plant Fair Nursery and the University of Arizona host a Fruit Tree Pruning Course at 10 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 15 at 639 N. Pinon in Star Valley. A local expert will share how to prune, water, and fertilize young-to-mature fruit trees. Sign up at Plant Fair Nursery, 3497 E. Highway 260 in Star Valley and the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road.
Special Needs group event
The Payson Special Needs Family Support Group’s annual Lasagna Dinner Potluck Dance for Valentine’s is from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 15 at the Apache game room. A donation of $5 per person is requested to cover the cost of the room. Bring the whole family. Call Lucy Karrys, 928-478-0231, to learn what to bring.
Author is guest speaker
The Library Friends of Payson host author Gail Kittleson Monday, Feb. 17.
Kittleson will talk about her books focusing on the experiences of women during World War II. During World War II, 350,000 American women served in the Armed Forces. Following the Pearl Harbor attack, the U.S. military had fewer than 7,000 nurses on active duty. By 1945, more than 57,000 Army nurses assigned to hospital ships and trains, flying ambulances, field, evacuation, station, and general hospitals at home and overseas made an incalculable difference.
Copies of Kittleson’s books, which sell for $13 to $18, will be available for purchase with cash or check only.
The Library Friends of Payson presentation starts with a short business meeting at 10 a.m.; the program begins at 10:30 a.m. Because the library meeting space is being expanded and is under construction, this meeting will be held at the Sy Harrison Masonic Lodge, 200 E. Rancho Road. The public is invited to both the business meeting and the free one-hour program. If you have any questions, please call the library at 928-474-9260.
Iwo Jima anniversary commemoration
The 75th anniversary of the Marines landing on the island of Iwo Jima during World War II is Wednesday, Feb. 19.
The Sawmill Theatres is showing the movie “The Sands of Iwo Jima” in two of their theaters at 10 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 29. Both showings will be open to the public at the cost of $5 per person, with all proceeds going to the Elks Lodge Veterans Health Fund.
Acoustic Jam Session
A free public Acoustic Jam Session, hosted by the Rim Country chapter of the Old Time Fiddlers Association is presented twice a month. The next is from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 20 at the Mount Cross Lutheran Church log cabin building, 601 E. Highway 260. Come between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. for casual lessons/practice. Instruments available to try — mandolin, guitar, banjo, dulcimer and fiddles.
The program is also offered from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., the first Sunday of the month at Rock of Ages Lutheran Church, 204 W. Airport Road.
Dust off your instruments and participate or just drop by to listen. Feel free to bring a snack to share. All acoustic instruments, all ages, all skill levels welcome. A set list is published each month on Facebook@RimCountryFiddlers.
Mardi Gras celebration
Come celebrate Mardi Gras (Fat Tuesday) at 6 p.m., Friday, Feb. 21 at the Payson United Methodist Church, 414 N. Easy St.
The event includes food, music, a silent auction and a special appearance by Marco The Magnificent.
The auction includes vacation condo weeks, golf and other great items.
Tickets are $15 purchased in advance and $18 at the door. Seating is limited. Tickets are available from members of the Mardi Gras committee or call the church office, 928-474-0485, from 8:30 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday. For details call Chris Spencer at 928-970-1329.
Sound Tapestry performs
Sound Tapestry, a classical guitar and flutes duo performs at 2 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 23 at the Payson Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main St.
The program includes music from around the world and from many different genres, including classical, Latin, Celtic, popular and original songs.
The concert is free, but please bring a can of food or make a monetary donation to the local food bank hosted by the church, if you are able.
For additional information contact Bette Acker at 602-625-1696.
County assessor speaks in Pine
The Friends of the Pine Library host Joseph Williams, Gila County assessor, at 1 p.m., Monday, Feb. 24 in the library activity room, behind the cultural hall of the Pine Strawberry Community Center.
Williams will discuss exemptions; the Senior Freeze program; understanding your tax bill; and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!