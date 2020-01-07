Eastern Arizona College-Payson offers a comprehensive gardening class for the coming spring term. Instructor Chris Jones will give students all the knowledge needed to reach their gardening goals. There are only 10 available seats, so be sure to enroll soon. The spring 2020 semester runs from Monday, Jan. 13 to May 8. The gardening class with Jones is from 1 p.m. to 3:50 p.m., Tuesdays. Call 928-468-8039 to learn more.