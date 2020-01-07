Christmas tree disposal
Now through Monday, Jan. 27 the Town of Payson will accept discarded Christmas trees for recycling at the Payson Event Center, 1400 S. Beeline Highway. Follow the signs beginning at the intersection of Highway 87 and Green Valley Parkway, directly across from the Mazatzal Casino.
Anyone interested in receiving the free wood chips will need to stop by the Community Development building, at the Payson Town Hall complex, 303 N. Beeline Highway, and fill out an “Excess material request” form. Contact Nicole Adams at Payson Community Development for details or questions, 928-474-5242, extension 5042.
January specials at Payson library bookstore
The bookstore at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road, has a storewide sale in January. Get two books for the price of one on everything, including fiction, nonfiction, hobbies, home improvement, puzzles, DVDs, CDs, and from the 50-cent shelves.
Mountain Bible Church has new Women’s Bible Studies
A new series of Women’s Bible Studies starts in January at Mountain Bible Church, 302 E. Rancho Road.
The program, which offers five different studies, kicks off with a brunch Thursday, Jan. 9. The brunch and the studies are all at the church.
There are four studies offered Thursday mornings and one class on Monday nights. Please visit the MBC website www.mbc-women.com to find out more or contact the following for additional details: Julie Whaley, 858-354-0365, Bzymouse@aol.com or Judy Rodgers, 928-978-1566, Judith.rodgers01@gmail.com.
Forest plan public meetings
The Tonto National Forest is releasing the draft forest plan for a 90-day public comment period ending March 12, 2020. There are multiple public meeting dates to learn more about the draft plan and ask questions of USFS employees. Copies of the draft forest plan are available at Tonto National Forest offices, as well as libraries in communities near the forest, or can be viewed at https://www.fs.usda.gov/goto/tontoplan. Frequently asked questions, how to comment guide, and additional details about the public meetings are also available at: http://www.fs.usda.gov/goto/tontoplan.
Evening open house public meetings:
• Payson: Jan. 9, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Julia Randall Elementary School
• Payson: Jan. 22, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Julia Randall Elementary School
Public working days at Tonto National Forest offices:
• Tonto Basin: Jan. 22, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tonto Basin Ranger District Office
• Payson: Jan. 30, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Payson Ranger District Office
Hard copies of the draft forest plan and the draft environmental impact statement will be available at all Tonto National Forest offices as well as:
• Payson Public Library
• Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library, Pine
• Young Public Library
• Tonto Basin Public Library
Community breakfast
Shepherd of the Pines Lutheran Church, 507 W. Wade Lane, offers a community breakfast at 8 a.m., Friday, Jan. 10. The breakfast includes biscuits and gravy, sausage, hash browns, scrambled eggs, coffee, and orange juice. A freewill offering is welcome.
Retirement party for Harry Parsons
Rim Country residents are invited to a retirement party for Harry Parsons, of the Payson Golf Course, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday, Jan. 10 at the Payson Golf Course, 1504 W. Country Club Drive.
At area libraries
The Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road, plans the following upcoming activities:
A Secret Decoder Craft for those 6 and older from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 11;
Drawing Instagram Posts for ages 6 and older from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 18;
Baby Time is moving from Thursdays to Wednesdays, it is at 11 a.m., Wednesdays starting Jan. 15; Preschool Story Time is 11 a.m. Tuesdays; the weekly S.T.E.A.M. program for kids and teens, ages 8 and up, is at 4 p.m., Tuesdays.
For details call 928-474-9260.
The Payson Public Library is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday and Thursday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday and Wednesday; and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday and Saturday; it’s closed Sundays and major holidays.
Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library has Toddler Time, for those 18 months to 3 years, from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Wednesdays; Story Time at 10:30 a.m., Thursdays; knitting at 1:30 p.m., Fridays; plus other regular programs Tuesdays through Saturdays. A special Crafternoon program is at 3 p.m., Friday, Jan. 17.
During the program participants will make a decorative stack of books for their home or as a gift. Those taking part should bring decorative ribbon (string will be provided). Sign up at the library. Call 928-476-3678 for details.
The library is located at 6124 W. Randall Place in Pine.
Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday; and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday; and closed Sunday and Monday.
SBDC offers class on starting a small business
Eastern Arizona College’s Small Business Development Center (SBDC) is offering a one evening seminar entitled, Start Up Smart for Small Business. The class is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 22 at the EAC-Payson campus, 201 N. Mud Springs Road, Room 403.
The course is free and will be taught by Kevin Peck, director of the EAC SBDC. This class will cover all the basics to help entrepreneurs maximize their success.
Learn the top eight reasons why businesses fail and how to overcome them. Resources available to help small businesses start, grow and prosper are also part of the discussion.
Peck plans to present the following topics: what to think about ahead of time; why businesses fail and how to avoid it; how you can increase your chances of survival; basics of starting a business; resources and more.
Whether you have already started a business or are just thinking about the future, this free workshop will give you important information.
To register for Start Up Smart for Small Business, go to https://bit.ly/2LPIH3k. For details about the event or future events, contact the SBDC by calling 928-428-8590 or by email at sbdc@eac.edu. Seating is limited, so register early.
Toastmasters organizing
Do you fear speaking in public? Want to overcome that fear? A new Toastmasters International club is forming in Payson. Both former members and new members who want to improve communication skills and much more are welcome. For more information call Hal at 480-225-5987 or Barb at 480-510-1767.
Grief support program
GriefShare is a program of support for those who have experienced the loss of a loved one. Whether it’s a recent loss or one that occurred some years ago, this program is designed to help those grieving successfully rebuild their lives again.
Caring facilitators who have personally experienced grief lead the group. Through the use of encouraging videos and small group discussions, there is healing and hope for the journey through grief.
A 13-topic series begins Sunday, Feb. 2 and continues through April 19 (except Easter, April 12). It is from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. each Sunday at The Lighthouse, 315 E. Airline Blvd.
A one-time $20 fee covers materials. Scholarships are available.
A person may join the group at any point in the series.
Sponsored by Mountain Bible Church, the program is open to all adults. For details or to register, call Kathy Klein, 928-978-1458; Marilyn Pate, 928-853-4027; Jane Kramer, 928-970-0951; or the Mountain Bible Church office, 928-472-7800.
