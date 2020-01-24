Library programs
The Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library in Pine plans a Winter Lego Challenge for youngsters 5 and older at 10 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 25. Prizes will be awarded. Sign up at the library, 6124 W. Randall Place. For details, call 928-476-3678.
The Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Rd., plans an Animal Shadow Puppets Craft program for youngsters 4 and older from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 25. For details, call 928-474-9260.
The Sound of Soul
Eckankar presents the Sound of Soul from 10:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 25 at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Rd. For details, call 877-300-4949 or visit www.eck-arizona.org.
Crystal Gayle at casino
Music star Crystal Gayle is coming to Rim Country Saturday, Jan. 25 for a concert at the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino.
Get tickets at the casino for $50 per person. The Mazatzal Hotel & Casino performance by Crystal Gayle is open only to guests 21 and older. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are available online at mazatzalcasino.com or at the cashier cage.
Republicans host speakers
The Rim Country Republican Club meets Monday, Jan. 27 at Tiny’s Family Restaurant. Members and guests may gather at 11 a.m. to order lunch and to socialize. Beginning at 11:30 a.m., Brenda Barton, candidate for the state legislature, and Daniel McCarthy, candidate for U. S. Congress, will give presentations. Everyone is welcome to attend. Call Jane Evans, 928-472-8430 for details.
At 6 p.m., Monday, Jan. 7, the Gila County Republican Club will have another gathering at El Rancho Restaurant. This one is just for fun — a social hour with no speeches, just conversation.
Lunch Letters program
The Payson chapter of Amnesty International will have its Lunch Letters program from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday, Jan. 27 at Crosswinds Restaurant at the Payson Airport, 800 W. Airport Rd.
Just purchase lunch and Payson Amnesty International will supply everything needed to write a letter and save a life; to ask local and global governments to support basic human rights of all people everywhere
For more than 55 years Amnesty International has been writing letters to free prisoners of conscience, individuals who have been unjustly imprisoned and demand an end to policies that threaten basic human rights. More than 77 local supporters wrote in excess of 400 letters during the Payson chapter’s recent Global Write for Rights event. For details, call Joan, 928-478-6295.
Bocci Ball event
Payson Senior Singles with Spirit invite all interested singles and couples to a Bocci Ball event at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 28 at the south end of the soccer field in Rumsey Park, 328 N. McLane Rd., Payson. It’s open to anyone, whether they are familar with the game or not. Bring a chair and water.
Hellsgate Fire financial planning workshop
A majority of the Hellsgate Fire District Fire Board members will be present during the Administrative and Financial Planning Workshop at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 28 at Station 21, 80 S. Walters Lane, Star Valley.
Hear about computer safety
The Payson Tea Party hosts a program on computer safety from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 28 at Tiny’s, 600 E. Hwy. 260.
The club’s new vice president, Kevin Mootsey, will give a computer demonstration on Windows upgrade and security to protect you from intrusive tracking. He will demonstrate how to change privacy and security settings, explain what malware and anti-virus programs do, and more.
Chat with the Mayor
Payson Mayor Tom Morrissey’s “Chat with the Mayor” is from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 29 at the Church for the Nations building, 200 W. Frontier St., Payson, across from the Post Office.
Free children’s clothing
Kaitie’s Closet will be “Ringing in the New Year” with its first clothing distribution for children from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 29 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Tyler Pkwy., Payson.
As always, there will be gently used clothing to be distributed, including plenty of laundered jackets and coats. New shoes, new socks and new underwear will be available, too.
For details, call Bob Horne, 928-951-2217.
AARP offers free tax prep at two sites
Payson and Star Valley AARP Tax-Aide sites are providing free federal and state tax preparation and e-filing from Feb. 3 through April 15 during the following hours: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Payson Elks Lodge and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Star Valley Greater Moose Lodge.
All ages are welcome and you need not be a member of AARP. An American Sign Language interpreter will be made available for the deaf upon request. A Spanish language speaker is available.
Everyone must bring: government issued photo ID, Social Security Card or ITINs for everyone listed on your return, last year’s tax return, all tax documents needed to prepare this year’s return, and bank routing and account numbers for those desiring direct deposit.
No appointments are taken, the service is offered only on a walk-in basis. For more information, call 928-478-6518 and leave a message or call Rex at 928-363-3526 or email rdfiler@msn.com.
Free day at Zane Grey Cabin
Celebrate Zane Grey’s birthday touring his replica cabin at the Rim Country Museum in Green Valley Park for free from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 1. As part of the birthday celebration, reenactors from the Oxbow Outfit and Payson Petticoats will be at the museum in period clothing to offer both education and entertainment, with special programs at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Entrance to the Rim Country Museum is $2.50 per person, with those under 12 admitted for free. Refreshments will be served. Call 928-474-3483 for details.
Hospital needs volunteers
The Banner Payson Medical Center Volunteer Team is looking for help. Call Jennifer Lawless, 928-471-1294, or email at Jennifer.Lawless@bannerhealth.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!