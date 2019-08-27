Lions help fly the flag
The Payson Lions will place flags for the club’s “Fly the Flag” members Labor Day weekend. For a $35 donation, Lions place a flag on your property for the next year on seven major holidays. Already participating in the program? How about purchasing a membership for a neighbor? Call Bill Davis, 480-510-6391.
Empty Bowls ticket sale
Tickets went on sale for the popular Empty Bowls event Monday, Aug. 26. The Third Annual Rim Country Empty Bowls Event is from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 5. In the past, the tickets have sold out in a matter of days. Only 550 will be sold at $20 for adults and $10 for youth. They are available at Majestic Rim Retirement Living and the Payson Senior Center.
The event is at Majestic Rim Retirement Living, 310 E. Tyler Pkwy, Payson. As in previous years, 100 percent of the proceeds go to the local Payson and Pine food banks.
Citizens invited to review Draft Election Manual
Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs seeks Rim Country residents’ comments on the draft election procedures manual — available online for review at azsos.gov. Email comments to proceduresmanual@azsos.gov, call 877-THE-VOTE (843-8683), or attend either of two public hearings Aug. 27 and again Sept. 4 at the historic supreme court building in Phoenix — prior to the Sept. 6 deadline for public comments. Read more and connect at facebook.com/SecretaryHobbs.
Free children’s clothing
Kaitie’s Closet’s next clothing distribution for children is from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 28 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Tyler Pkwy., Payson. Gently used clothing will be available. In addition, new shoes, new socks, and new underwear will be distributed. Children seeking new shoes must NOT have received any last month. To get shoes, children must be present to try them on. Should anyone have additional questions, please call Bob at 928-951-2217.
Talent Show auditions
Want to compete in the Payson Talent Show? Everyone must audition first. Come to Unity of Payson, 1000 N. Easy St. at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 28 and share your talents. Contestants are competing for spots in the Payson Talent Show, which will be held at the Northern Gila County Fair in early September. Cash prizes will be awarded to the first, second and third place winners.
The auditions at Unity of Payson will be judged and those selected will be able to compete in the final Payson Talent Show at the fair. For more information, email PaysonTalentShow@gmail.com or call Jaimee Hilgendorf, talent show coordinator, 928-951-5242.
Arts, crafts and baked goods at Masonic Lodge
Ponderosa Chapter #64 Order of the Eastern Star has an Arts and Crafts and Bake Sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday, Aug. 30 and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 31 at the Masonic Lodge, 200 E. Rancho Road, Payson.
There will be many homemade items by local artisans. Hot dogs, chili and more will also be available for lunch on both days.
Quilt Show
The Pine Needlers Quilt Group of Heber-Overgaard plans a Quilt Show for Labor Day weekend. The two-day affair is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday and Saturday, Aug. 30 and 31 at Capps School, 3375 Buckskin Canyon Rd in Heber. In addition to the many beautiful quilts to view, there is a bake sale, boutique and many vendors. The Pine Needlers invite everyone to attend.
Special Needs Family Support Group Lunch
The Payson Special Needs Family Support Group’s monthly support group lunch is at the Culture Crepe Restaurant at noon, Friday, Aug. 30. The Support Group offers networking, information on services, a listening ear, seasonal dances and free stress coping classes for families and caregivers of special needs individuals. Contact Lucy Karrys for information, 928-478-0231.
Brush pit hours
The Blattner brush pit, east of Star Valley, is closed this Saturday, Aug. 31 for the Labor Day holiday. It is normally open from 8 a.m. to noon, Saturdays, except holiday weekends, through Oct. 26.
The Pine brush pit, south of Pine off Control Road, is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays, including holidays, through Nov. 23.
No commercial or household debris is allowed, also the pits cannot take construction materials or logs over six inches in diameter and four feet long and no stumps are allowed.
NAMI Payson
NAMI Payson, the local affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, will hold a quarterly membership meeting from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 4, at the Rim Country Health Community Room. A panel will be presenting on the topic “Making Sense of the Mental Health system.” The public is welcome.
Northern Gila County Fair
The Northern Gila County Fair is Sept. 5 through Sept. 8 at the Payson Event Center.
Gates open to the public at 5 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 5 for an opening ceremony in the main arena; a talent show at 6 p.m. in entertainment tent; and a worship concert at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6 things get busy with exhibits open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. (also at the Tonto Apache Gym); a Kids Day program from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; the Livestock Show at 10 a.m.; Mounted Cowboy Shooters Clinic from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and a Gymkhana Horse Show starting at 5 p.m.; plus live music in the entertainment tent. Saturday, Sept. 7 is also a full day, with the fair exhibits open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. (also at the Tonto Apache Gym); the big livestock auction at 4 p.m. in the livestock tent; and the Ranch Rodeo at 7 p.m. with performances by “The Wildflowers” and “Oxbow Outfitters.” Flat track racing is the feature of the day Sunday, Sept. 8.
Jazz concert
Guitarist Stan Sorenson will perform in concert with a trio at 3 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 8 at the Payson Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main St. The concert is free to the public, but donations are always welcome.
Solo jazz guitarist Stan Sorenson blends a variety of musical styles and tunes with traditional jazz sounds to create his unique flavor. Performing with Sorenson is a trio that includes bass and drums.
He completed his formal education at Arizona State University, studied under jazz great Joe Pass, and performed with jazz legends Lewis Nash, Nancy Wilson, Rosemary Clooney, George Benson, and other rising stars of the time.
Parking Lot Sale
The Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main, Payson, plans a Deacon’s Parking Lot Sale from 7 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Sept. 14. There are spaces available — $10 for a parking lot space rental. Call 928-474-2059 #1 for more information and to reserve a spot or stop by the church.
Preparing soil for spring planting now
Glen McCombs of Plant Fair Nursery of Star Valley will share ideas on what to do now and over the winter to make vegetable gardens more productive next year. The class is at 9 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 14 at the Payson Community Garden, 300 Tyler Parkway. Anyone interested in organic gardening is welcome to attend.
Gem & Mineral Show
The Payson Rimstones Rock Club’s 22nd Annual Gem & Mineral Show is Friday, Sept. 20 through Sunday, Sept. 22 at the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino Event Center. Admission is $3 for adults; children under 13 are free. Friday hours are 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
At the show the club sponsors an education center with a geologist to answer questions, a magnificent fluorescent mineral display, a Treasure Hunt for a rock collection, beading, and sandstone/rock painting as well.
All proceeds from the event go toward supporting scholarships for graduating Payson High School students and students who are residents of Northern Gila County attending a college of their choice, as well as books and educational materials for the local elementary schools and public libraries.
Calling all artists
Artists are needed for the Payson Art League Fine Art Fall Show, to be held Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 9 and 10. The show is at Julia Randall Elementary School from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For an application or information, call Karen Lasswell 928-706-4400 or go to paysonartleague@gmail.com.
