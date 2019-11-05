Enter lighting contest
The 15th Annual Light the Rim Outdoor Holiday Display Competition is accepting applications now. The last day to enter is Friday, Dec. 6. There is no fee to enter. Applications are online at www.rimcountrychamber.com or at the chamber office, 100 W. Main St., Payson. Office hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday. For details, call 928-474-4515. Entries will be judged the evening of Thursday, Dec. 12.
Chat with the Mayor
The next opportunity to chat with Payson Mayor Tom Morrissey is at 8 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 6 at the Church for the Nations building, 200 W. Frontier St.
Celtic Music Night
Celtic Music Night is from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 6 at Unity of Payson, 1000 N. Easy St., Payson. Free admission, beverages available, donations welcome.
The evening features an open stage format, followed by fun jam session. Please sign up when you arrive if you wish to perform. Contact Anne James for more information, 928-951-4420.
Community Breakfast
A Community Breakfast is planned at the Shepherd of the Pines Lutheran Church, 507 W. Wade Lane, at 8 a.m., Friday, Nov. 8. The breakfast includes biscuits and gravy, sausage, hash browns, scrambled eggs, coffee, and orange juice. A freewill offering is welcome.
Annual Holiday Bazaar
The Mystical Rose Sodality of St. Philip’s Parish plans its annual Holiday Craft Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 9 at the Parish Hall, 511 S. St. Philips St., Payson. The bazaar provides an opportunity to get a jump on holiday shopping and also features baked goods and a raffle for gift card trees valued at more than $200, and a handmade quilt.
Merry Mall
Payson United Methodist Church’s Merry Mall is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 9 at 414 N. Easy St., Payson. The event features lots of baked goods, Christmas arts and crafts, and a baked potato, sweet potato and pie bar. Proceeds are for mission projects. For details call Sally, 480-213-8472.
Driving class
The next AARP Smart Driver Course is from 9:45 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 9 at Banner High Country Seniors, 215 N. Beeline Hwy. There is an hour break for lunch.
To register, call 928-596-4747 or register in person at Banner High Country Seniors. AARP members pay $15, non-members pay $20 (cash or check), due on day of class. The class is designed for those 50 and older, but is open to all people 18 and over.
Art League Fall Show
The Payson Art League’s Fall Art Show is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 9 and Sunday, Nov. 10. This free event is at the Julia Randall Elementary School, 600 S. Green Valley Parkway, Payson. The show features photography, fiber arts, paintings, ceramics, jewelry and multimedia artworks, performance arts and music. For more information: paysonartleague@gmail.com.
Painting event
Everyone is invited to a “painting” fundraiser from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 9 at Serendipity, 503 W. Main St., Payson. The purpose of this event is to help educate the community, especially focusing on young people, about the dangers of alcohol and drug abuse. People who attend will participate in painting a picture of “A Girl and Her Horse.” Each person will get to take home their canvas.
For more information or to reserve your tickets (canvas), call Shannon, 928-978-8527. Tickets will also be available at Serendipity.
Free dance lessons
Enjoy free country dance lessons with Lynn and John Pajerski at the Ox Bow from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 9. Learn the Arizona 2-step, country waltz, triple time and a line dance or two. Couples and singles welcome. Junction 87 will be playing. Bring a non-perishable item for the Deacon’s Pantry or the Payson Humane Society. For details, call Lynn, 480-734-1647.
Elks plan event for Veterans Day
Tickets are now on sale for the Payson Elks Veterans Day Ceremony and Dinner. The event is at 6 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 9. The dinner features pork loin. Tickets are $10 per person for non-veterans and veterans are admitted at no charge. Stop by the Elks Lodge, 1206 N. Beeline Hwy., Payson, to purchase tickets.
Register for holiday help
Nonprofits Coming Together (NPCT) has two registration events for the 2019 Christmas Program from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 12 and Wednesday, Nov. 13 at the Tonto Apache Gym. The children of eligible families receive gifts of clothing and toys, and NPCT hosts a Family Christmas Carnival for all participants.
To be considered for the program, a parent or legal guardian must attend one of the two registration events and bring proof of address and one of the following: U.S.-issued State ID or Driver’s License, U.S. Military ID, U.S. Green Card, U.S. Residency Card or passport from any country.
For more information, contact NPCT Secretary Patty Wisner, 928-474-6044, extension 5501.
Blood drives
Three different blood drives are planned in November: Tuesday, Nov. 12, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., blood donations will be taken from Pine and Strawberry residents at the First Baptist Church gym, 4039 N. Hwy. 87; Saturday, Nov. 16, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., a blood drive is at the Kiwanis Club of Tonto Basin, 227 Old Hwy. 188, meeting room; Monday, Nov. 25, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Bloodmobile will be at Culver’s of Payson, 805 E. Hwy. 260.
To make an appointment, visit BloodHero.com and enter the name of your town or call 1-877-258-4825.
Free CPR and AED class scheduled
MHA Foundation in conjunction with the Payson Fire Department is offering a free CPR and AED class from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 13. Please call MHA Foundation at 928-472-2588 for details. Pre-registration is required. MHA Foundation pays for the class through fundraising and through the generous donations to its Almost New Thrift Shop, 304 E. Aero Dr., Payson.
Mountain Bible Women’s Christmas event tickets
Tickets go on sale from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 16 for the annual Mountain Bible Women’s Christmas Celebration in the church foyer, 302 E. Rancho Rd. The cost is $15 per person. The event is at 5 p.m., Friday, Dec. 13 and 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 14. The theme this year is “Light of the World.” The celebration includes a program along with a catered meal.
Homelessness Task Force
Rim Country residents committed to helping lift homeless people from poverty and connect them with social services are invited to the 10 a.m. to noon, Thursday, Nov. 21 meeting of the Gila County Task Force on Homelessness at the Tonto Basin Chamber of Commerce. For details or to be put on the email list for future meetings, call Jake Gardner, 928-961-3312 or email: jgardner@cbridges.com.
Register now for annual Electric Light Parade
The Town of Payson Electric Light Parade registration closes Wednesday, Nov. 27. The parade is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 7.
Entry fees are $20 for walking participants; $25 for single vehicles; and $35 for towed entries. The theme is Santa’s Workshop.
Registration is only in-house at the parks office, 1000 W. Country Club Dr. Information is available at 928-472-5110.
Entrants must present a valid Arizona Driver’s License and current vehicle insurance and registration.
