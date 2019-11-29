Festival of Lights
The Pine-Strawberry Community Festival of Lights is at 5:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 30 at the Pine-Strawberry Community Center. Lights go on at 5:30 p.m. Carolers will entertain and then at 6 p.m. Santa and Mrs. Claus arrive. Doors are open from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. for photos with Santa — you will need to bring a camera since no professional photographer is available. Throughout the evening enjoy refreshments, music, crafts and door prizes. The P-S Arts & Crafts Guild, with assistance from the P-S Business Community, sponsors the event. Donations of non-perishable food or cash for the PS Food Bank will be accepted during the evening.
Payson performances of Handel’s Messiah planned
Those who love to sing and want to participate in performances of Handel’s Messiah are invited to attend rehearsals at 6 p.m. Sundays at the Church of the Nazarene, 200 E. Tyler Parkway, with a final dress rehearsal at 6 p.m., Friday, Dec. 20 at the Seventh-day Adventist Church, 700 E. Wade Lane.
Music will be provided, but singers are needed. Please contact Gail Gorry at 928-978-7902 if you have questions or to participate.
An hour-long performance of the program is planned at 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 21 at the Seventh-day Adventist Church; at 4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 21 at the Payson United Methodist Church, 414 N. Easy St.; and at 7 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 22 at the Church of the Nazarene. Freewill offerings will benefit the Payson Student Weekend Food Program.
Chat with the Mayor
The next Chat with the Mayor, hosted by Payson Mayor Tom Morrissey is from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 4 at Church for the Nations, 200 W. Frontier St. Doors open at 7:30 a.m.
Payson Homeless Initiative
Local volunteers with the Payson Homeless Initiative provide compassion, comfort, food and clothing to homeless Rim Country residents. Organizers meet at 3:30 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 4 at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Highway. Any and all who wish to help provide food, winter clothes, hygiene packets, warm blankets and showers are invited.
Those unable to attend, but wish to donate, volunteer or help this effort to assist Payson-area homeless can contact Pastor Neal Worthington, neal.unityofpayson@gmail.com, or Pastor Allen Mann, gospelmann@gmail.com or 928-474-9279, 928-978-5277 or connect at facebook.com/ponderosabible/
Game management open house scheduled
A wildlife biologist from the Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) is available to answer questions about local game management at Chasin’ A Dream Outfitters, 612 S. Beeline Highway from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 4.
The public is invited to bring questions and engage in one-on-one conversations about game management. In addition, hunt recommendations for 2020 and 2021 pronghorn, elk, fall turkey and population management hunts and for 2021 and 2022 spring turkey hunts may be discussed. For more information go to www.azgfd.com/Hunting/NAM/.
Arts, Crafts and Baked Goods sale by Pink Ladies
The Pink Ladies plan an Arts, Crafts and Baked Goods sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday, Dec. 6 at the MHA Foundation Activity Center, 306 E. Aero Dr. (next to the Almost New Thrift Shop).
Select from delicious baked goods, baby items, jewelry, kitchen items, totes, purses and bags, handmade and quilted items.
Proceeds benefit MHA Foundation scholarships, grants, activities and program for Rim Country residents. Learn more from MHAF, 928-472-2588.
10th anniversary of Write for Rights
Payson Amnesty International Payson invites area resident to participate in tits 10th Annual Global Write for Rights from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday, Dec. 6 at the Eastern Arizona College Payson Community Room (301), 201 N. Mud Springs Road.
Write For Rights is Amnesty International’s largest annual human rights campaign. This year letters will be written for 10 young individuals around the world who face serious consequences for simply standing for environmental, cultural and basic human rights. Letter writing materials are provided, refreshments will be served all day. It only takes 10 minutes to write a letter and change a life.
The official 10th anniversary lunch celebration, with pizza and cake, is from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. For details call Penny at 928-978-1268.
Library addition
groundbreakingThe Payson Public Library and the Library Friends of Payson plan a groundbreaking ceremony at 3:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 6 for the addition to the facility in Rumsey Park, 328 N. McLane Road. Town officials and Library Friends of Payson members, who are funding the construction of the new addition, and Emily Linkey, library director, will be in attendance.
Light the Rim
The Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce presents the 15th Annual Light the Rim — Outdoor Holiday Display Competition.
Residents and business owners are encouraged to participate. There is no entry fee, but prizes will be awarded.
The winners, along with photos of the entries, will be announced via the Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce Facebook page and in the Payson Roundup newspaper.
The deadline to enter is Friday, Dec. 6. Applications will be available online at www.rimcountrychamber.com or they can be picked up at the chamber office, 100 W. Main St., during business hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon, Saturdays. For details call 928-474-4515.
Entries will be judged the evening of Thursday, Dec. 12 and winners will be announced via Facebook Live on the chamber’s Facebook page Friday, Dec. 13.
Democrats meet
The Gila County Democratic Party meets from 9:30 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Dec. 7 at the Tonto Basin Chamber of Commerce building, Highway 188 at Rattlesnake Lane. Guest speakers are Lisa Foy, Arizona Democratic Party Vice-Chair, who will talk about getting ready for the 2020 elections and Delina DiSanto, candidate for Arizona Congressional District 4.
Electric Light Parade
Payson’s Historic Main Street promises to dazzle at 6 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 7 with the annual Electric Light Parade.
Enjoy entries decked out for the holidays with lights and more along with a variety of events by businesses and organizations along the route.
Among the attractions are a display of the “Polar Express” train at the Payson Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main St.
Jazz concert
A free jazzy Christmas performance by the eight-piece Payson Jazz ensemble is planned at 2 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 8 at the Payson Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main St.
Payson Jazz members are Gerry Reynolds, drums and leader; John Hesterman, vocalist and bass; Greg Larkins, piano; Hawkeye Mathews, clarinet; Mike Buskirk, trombone; Larry Brasen, trumpet; Bruce Taylor, saxophone; and Joan Smith, guitar.
Contact gerry-reynolds@hotmail.com for more information and to RSVP.
AARP Tax-Aide needs volunteers
The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide, in conjunction with the IRS, needs tax counselor preparers, receptionists, and facilitators. This service helps local low- to moderate- income taxpayers, with special attention given to those 60 and older.
Volunteers receive free IRS certified training during January. Please call to register as a volunteer as early as possible. After being IRS certified, you must be willing to commit to four hours per week during the tax season from Feb. 1 through April 15.
If you are interested, phone Rex at 928-363-3526 or email rdfiler@msn.com or go online and look for AARP TAX VOLUNTEER PROGRAM and sign up at the AARP portal.
