School concerts
Holiday concerts at the Payson Unified School District begin tonight. All concerts are the Payson High School auditorium. The Payson Elementary School concerts are at 5 p.m. and 6:15 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 3. The Julia Randall Elementary concerts are 5:30 p.m. for the third grade, 6:15 p.m. for the fourth grade, and 7 p.m. for the fifth grade Wednesday, Dec. 4.
The Rim Country Middle School and Payson High School choral concert is at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 5.
The Rim Country Middle School and Payson High School band concert, Sounds of the Season, is at 7 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 12.
Chat with the Mayor
The next Chat with the Mayor, hosted by Payson Mayor Tom Morrissey is from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 4 at Church for the Nations, 200 W. Frontier St Doors open at 7:30 a.m.
Payson Homeless Initiative
Local volunteers with the Payson Homeless Initiative provide compassion, comfort, food and clothing to homeless Rim Country residents. Organizers meet at 3:30 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 4 at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Highway. Any and all who wish to help provide food, winter clothes, hygiene packets, warm blankets and showers are invited.
Those unable to attend, but wish to donate, volunteer or help this effort to assist Payson-area homeless can contact Pastor Neal Worthington, neal.unityofpayson@gmail.com, or Pastor Allen Mann, gospelmann@gmail.com or 928-474-9279, 928-978-5277 or connect at facebook.com/ponderosabible/
Game management open house
A wildlife biologist from the Arizona Game and Fish Department is available to answer questions about local game management at Chasin’ A Dream Outfitters, 612 S. Beeline Highway, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 4.
The public is invited to bring questions and engage in one-on-one conversations about game management. In addition, hunt recommendations for 2020 and 2021 pronghorn, elk, fall turkey and population management hunts and for 2021 and 2022 spring turkey hunts may be discussed. For more information go to www.azgfd.com/Hunting/NAM/.
Christmas play
Renewal Performing Arts presents the live theatrical production of “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” featuring more than 25 Payson actors. In this hilarious Christmas tale, a couple struggling to put on a church Christmas pageant are faced with casting the Herdman kids — the most inventively awful bullies in the neighborhood. You won’t believe the mayhem — and the fun — when the Herdmans collide with the Christmas story head on.
Performances are at 6 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 5 and Friday, Dec. 6, and 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 7 at Mountain Bible Church, 302 E Rancho Road. Tickets are $5 suggested donation at the door. Doors open 15 minutes prior to the start of each show.
Payson Idol auditions
The Payson Elks Lodge is hosting the third annual Payson Idol on New Year’s Eve and the final audition is Friday, Dec. 6.
The audition begins at 6 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, on the southwest corner of Airport Road and State Route 87. Up to 10 people will audition with two people selected for the finals. Call Don or Candy Brooks at 928-474-2940 Monday through Thursday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to reserve a spot.
Arts, Crafts and Baked Goods Sale
The Pink Ladies plan an Arts, Crafts and Baked Goods Sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday, Dec. 6 at the MHA Foundation Activity Center, 306 E. Aero Drive (next to the Almost New Thrift Shop).
Select from delicious baked goods, baby items, jewelry, kitchen items, totes, purses and bags, handmade and quilted items.
Proceeds benefit MHA Foundation scholarships, grants, activities and programs for Rim Country residents. Learn more from MHAF by calling 928-472-2588.
10th anniversary of Write for Rights
Payson Amnesty International invites area residents to participate in its 10th Annual Global Write for Rights from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday, Dec. 6 at the Eastern Arizona College Payson campus community room (301), 201 N. Mud Springs Road.
Write for Rights is Amnesty International’s largest annual human rights campaign. This year letters will be written for 10 young individuals around the world who face serious consequences for simply standing for environmental, cultural and basic human rights. Letter writing materials are provided, refreshments will be served all day. It only takes 10 minutes to write a letter and change a life.
The official 10th anniversary lunch celebration, with pizza and cake, is from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. For details call Penny at 928-978-1268.
Library addition groundbreaking
The Payson Public Library and the Library Friends of Payson plan a groundbreaking ceremony at 3:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 6 for the addition to the facility in Rumsey Park, 328 N. McLane Road. Town officials and Library Friends of Payson members, who are funding the construction of the new addition, and Emily Linkey, library director, will be in attendance.
Light the Rim
The Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce presents the 15th Annual Light the Rim — Outdoor Holiday Display Competition.
Residents and business owners are encouraged to participate. There is no entry fee, but prizes will be awarded.
The winners, along with photos of the entries, will be announced via the Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce Facebook page and in the Payson Roundup newspaper.
The deadline to enter is Friday, Dec. 6. Applications will be available online at rimcountrychamber.com or they can be picked up at the chamber office, 100 W. Main St., during business hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon, Saturdays. For details call 928-474-4515.
Entries will be judged the evening of Thursday, Dec. 12 and winners will be announced via Facebook Live on the chamber’s Facebook page Friday, Dec. 13.
Christmas concert
Dueker Ranch hosts a Christmas concert from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 6 at the Payson High School auditorium featuring a variety of groups and bands.
Guests are asked to bring a non-perishable food item for free admission.
