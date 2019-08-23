‘Jack and the Beanstalk’ musical
The Missoula Children’s Theatre and more than 50 local students present the musical “Jack and the Beanstalk” at 6:30 p.m., Friday, Aug. 23 and Saturday, Aug. 24 at the Payson High School Auditorium.
Pre-sale tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for students at the Habitat ReStore, the 260 Café and the Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce. Tickets are $8 and $6 at the door.
The Missoula Children’s Theatre residency in Payson is brought to you by the Payson Longhorn Theatre and ArtBeat: Rhythm of the Rim with support from Plant Fair, Miller Autoworks, Payson Premier Dental and Iron Horse Signs.
For more information, contact Kathy Siler at kathy.siler@pusd.org or 928-472-5775.
Brush pit hours
The Blattner brush pit, east of Star Valley, is open from 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Aug. 24.
The Pine brush pit, south of Pine off the Control Road, is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25.
No commercial or household debris is allowed. The pits cannot take construction material, logs over six inches in diameter and four feet long or stumps.
Stuff the Truck food drive
Rim Country residents and visitors are asked to help “Stuff the Truck” with non-perishable foods from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 24 at the St. Vincent de Paul Shopping Mall to benefit the St. Vincent de Paul Food Bank. The mall is at 1006 S. Beeline Highway. Hot dogs and drinks will be served and donations would be appreciated. A contribution to the campaign earns the donor a 20 percent off coupon for a purchase at the mall.
Craft project at library
Payson Public Library is hosting a craft event for area youngsters, ages 8 and up. The DIY Twisted Bracelet Creations Event is from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 24 at the library, 328 N. McLane Road. For details call 928-474-9260.
Payson Flute Circle
The Payson Flute Circle meets at noon, Sunday, Aug. 25 at Unity of Payson, 1000 N. Easy St. A flute circle is a gathering of Native American flute players of all skill levels who take turns and share their music with others in the circle. If you do not play, you are welcome to attend and listen. For more information, call Bette Acker at 602-625-1696. There is no charge for this event.
Republicans host new superintendent
The Rim Country Republican Club will host Stan Rentz, the new Payson Unified School District superintendent Monday, Aug. 26 at Tiny’s, 600 E. Highway 260. Meet at 11 a.m. for lunch, the program follows at 11:30 a.m. All are invited. Contact Michael Hughes at 928-978-4485 for details.
Empty Bowls tickets on sale Monday
Once again local artisans are busy making hundreds of unique, handmade pottery bowls for the Third Annual Rim Country Empty Bowls Event. For the second year St. Paul’s Episcopal Church has generously provided clay and glazes for the bowls.
The Empty Bowls event is from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 5, but tickets go on sale Monday, Aug. 26. In the past the tickets have sold out in a matter of days, so mark your calendars now. Only 550 will be sold at $20 for adults and $10 for youth. They are available at Majestic Rim Retirement Living and the Payson Senior Center.
The event is at Majestic Rim Retirement Living, 310 E. Tyler Parkway. As in previous years, 100 percent of the proceeds go to the local Payson and Pine food banks.
Payson Amnesty Lunch Letters event
Payson Amnesty International hosts a lunchtime letter writing opportunity from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday, Aug. 26 at the Crosswinds Restaurant, 800 W. Airport Road. Join members as they take action through petitioning and penning postcards to demand legislation to end the human rights crisis of gun violence in the United States. Join in conversation, network with passionate local human rights activists to take action for human rights and social justice. For details about Lunch Letters and/or Payson Amnesty International, call Joan at 928-478-6295 or Penny at 928-978-1268.
Free children’s clothing
Kaitie’s Closet’s next clothing distribution for children is from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 28 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Tyler Parkway. Gently used clothing will be available. In addition, new shoes, new socks, and new underwear will be distributed. Children seeking new shoes must NOT have received any last month. To get shoes children must be present to try them on. Should anyone have additional questions, please call Bob at 928-951-2217.
Northern Gila County Fair Horse Show
The Northern Gila County Fair Horse Show will take place Saturday, Aug. 24 and Sunday, Aug. 25 at Patterson Training, 272 S. Sprague Drive in Star Valley. Contests Saturday focus on dressage, English riding and jumping, starting at 9 a.m. for dressage in Arena 1 and the balance of the competition beginning at 11 a.m. in Arena 2. Sunday contests focus on Western riding and an obstacle challenge, starting at 9 a.m. in Arena 2. For details go to https://paysonridinglessons.com/ngcf-horse-show or contact show secretary Judy Mackenzie at 303-358-6118 or email judymmackenzie@gmail.com. Registration takes place the day of the competition. Overnight boarding available at $10 per night. Bring your own feed, water and food buckets. To reserve boarding, contact Mackenzie.
Calling all crafters
Ponderosa Chapter #64, Order of the Eastern Star has a Craft Fair during Labor Day weekend at the Masonic Lodge on East Rancho Road.
Anyone with a craft or artistic product is invited to display and sell your craft. Set-up is the afternoon Thursday, Aug. 29 and the show is from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday, Aug. 30 and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 31. Both inside and outside booth space are available. For details and an application, contact Lu DuBois at 928-595-2387.
The Order of the Eastern Star is a nonprofit organization that supports local charities, such as Clothe-A-Child and Time Out, Inc.
August bookstore specials
The Payson Library Bookstore, 328 N. McLane Road, annual bag sale takes place through August. For $5 fill a grocery bag with paperbacks, hardbacks, magazines and puzzles (DVDs not included). Also, all standard size paperbacks are two for the price of one.
Coffee with the Mayor
Payson Mayor Tom Morrissey hosts a free coffee for business owners and residents each month from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. the first and third Wednesdays at Tiny’s, 600 E. Highway 260. The next gathering is Wednesday, Sept. 4 with the focus on business owners and managers. The coffee is on the mayor; breakfast is on you.
Art sale, dinner and auction
The public is invited to a 6x6 for $36 Art Sale, Dinner and Live Auction at 5 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 7 at Chaparral Pines Clubhouse.
Tickets are $50 per person ($25 is tax deductible) and proceeds support scholarships for Gila Community College students. For tickets, call 928-468-8039, stop by GCC, 201 N. Mud Springs Road; Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce, 100 W. Main St.; Accounting for You, 109 W. Main St.; or purchase online at friendsofrimcountrygcc.org.
Free literacy classes
Rim Country Literacy offers free English language classes for non-English speakers on Tuesday and Thursday. Classes are from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.; 10:30 a.m. to noon; and from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Both beginners and advanced learners are welcome. Call 928-472-5371 or show up at least 15 minutes before class begins at Rim Country Literacy, 1100 N. Beeline Hwy., Suite H, on the corner of Beeline Highway and Sherwood. Bring a photo ID.
Banner needs volunteers
Banner Payson Medical Center and Banner High Country Seniors are looking for volunteers who want to share their gifts with the community.
There are opportunities to serve in a multitude of areas within our organization: work with patients, staff, and other community members, even pet therapy dogs.
Please call 928-471-1294 or email Jennifer Lawless, volunteer program coordinator, at Jennifer.Lawless@bannerhealth.com for more information.
Labor Day weekend Quilt Show
The Pine Needlers Quilt Group of Heber-Overgaard will hold its Quilt Show on Labor Day weekend. This year it’s a two-day affair on Friday, Aug. 30 and Saturday, Aug. 31 at Capps School, 3375 Buckskin Canyon Road in Heber. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. In addition to the many beautiful quilts to view, there is also a bake sale, boutique and many vendors.
