Indoor Garage Sale
The Payson Elks Lodge, 1206 N. Beeline Hwy., at the corner of Beeline and West Airport Rd., hosts an Indoor Garage Sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday, Oct. 4 and Saturday, Oct. 5 and from 8 a.m. to noon, Sunday, Oct. 6. All proceeds go to Elks Charities to help local veterans, youth and community needs.
Arts & Crafts Fall Sale
The Pink Ladies plan an Arts & Crafts Fall Sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday, Oct. 4 at the MHA Foundation Activity Center (next to the Almost New Thrift Shop), 306 E. Aero Dr., Payson.
Proceeds benefit MHA Foundation scholarships, grants, activities and programs for members of the Rim community. For details, call MHAF at 472-2588.
Senior Expo scheduled
The Fifth Annual Rim Country Senior Expo is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday, Oct. 4 at Messinger Community Room, 901 S. Westerly Rd.
Messinger Payson Funeral Home and the Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce are sponsors of the free event, which is organized by Sharon King of Davis King Realty. The Expo is designed to showcase more than 40 of the area’s business community’s products and services currently available to the senior residents of Rim Country.
For details, contact Sharon King at 928-978-0527.
Parkinson Support meeting
The Payson Parkinson Support meeting is from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Friday, Oct. 4 at Payson United Methodist Church, 414 N. Easy St., Room 203/205.
The guest speaker is Dr. Cynthia Reed, a movement disorders neurologist, specializing in the diagnosis and treatment of neurodegenerative disorders that affect voluntary movement. For details and reserving a seat, call Cindy Bryant, 928-472-7120 or Daniel Bryant, 928-472-7450.
Olde Main Street Days
Olde Main Street Days is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 4; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 5; and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 6.
The event is a celebration of Historic Main Street and will include music, artists, re-enactment groups, vendors, kiddy train rides and much more. The sawmill whistle will officially be launched at noon, Saturday, Oct. 4.
Main Street is closed to traffic on Saturday from June’s Flowers to 703 W. Main St. The road will reopen at 6:30 p.m.
Payson AZOP Grand Prix
The Payson Arizona Off-Road Promotions Grand Prix is from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 5 and 6 at the Payson Event Center, 1400 S. Beeline Hwy. Online registration at https://www.azopracing.com/pages/info/schedule.php closes Wednesday, Oct. 2, but entries will still be taken at the event. Visit the website above for more details.
Payson Airport open house
Visit the Payson Airport, 806 W. Airport Rd., for an open house from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 5. The free event features a pancake breakfast by the CERT Team, a Cowboy Lunch by Boy Scout Troop 7354, face painting and music by 6 Gal ’n Hat.
Hear about Devil’s Highway
The Arizona Archaeological Society Rim Country Chapter is hosting a program with Charles “Butch” Farabee, retired National Park Service superintendent. His topic is “El Camino del Diablo, The Devil’s Highway.”
The group meets at 10 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 5 in the community room at Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road. Following the meeting, a members-hike is planned to the Mogollon Rim off Road 300. The hike is about a three-mile round trip on mostly level ground to a prehistoric signal site overlooking Pine Creek Canyon. Member hikers should bring their lunch, water, hiking shoes, sunscreen, hat, and walking stick if needed.
Free health fair
A free Community Health Fair is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 4 at Church on the Street, 509 W. Frontier St., Payson. For more information, call Michael Holt, 928-362-8883.
At the library
The next children’s event at the Payson Public Library is a Monster Rock Painting event from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 5 in the meeting room. It is for children ages 4 and up.
The library has a new program for young people — STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Mathematics) — held from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. every Tuesday. There will be games and activities to advance participants through Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics.
The library is at 328 N. McLane Rd.; for details call 928-474-9260.
Sock Hop tickets available
The Rim Country Optimist Club is hosting a sock hop from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 5 at the Payson Senior Citizens’ Center, 514 W. Main St. The event will help the club raise funds to support Rim Country youth. Dance to the music of the 1950s and 60s and enjoy 50s diner-style food and enjoy soft drinks, beer and wine.
Adults 21 and older are welcome. Tickets are $15 for individuals and $25 for couples and can be purchased in advance from the Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce, any member of the Rim Country Optimist Club or at the door. For details, call Joan Young, 928-472-2264.
Drug task force plans Red Ribbon events
The Northern Gila County Drug Task Force meets at 6 p.m., Monday, Oct. 7 at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Rd., for an introductory meeting and to begin planning events for Red Ribbon Week, which is Oct. 23 through Oct. 31. The task force meeting is open to all. A second meeting to finalize plans is at 6 p.m., Monday, Oct. 21 at the Payson Public Library meeting room.
Democrats of Rim Country
The Democrats of Rim Country meet at noon, Tuesday, Oct. 8 at Tiny’s Restaurant, 600 E. Hwy. 260, Payson. Speakers are Rory Huff, who will talk about the School Override Election, and former U.S. Senate candidate Deedra Abboud.
TCCA cabaret-style event
The Tonto Community Concert Association’s 2019-2020 season continues at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 8 with the performance “Tajci–Waking Up in America” featuring Tajci Cameron, her sister, Sanya Matejas and Brian Hanson.
All concerts are held at the Payson High School Auditorium. Subscriptions are available for $100 (or $12.50 per concert). Individual adult tickets at the door for each concert are $25. Children and students under the age of 18 are admitted at no charge when accompanied by a ticketed adult.
For details or to purchase a subscription online, visit tccarim.org. For further information, call Sandy at 928-472-2423, or Jan at 303-903-2895, or email tccarim@gmail.com.
Learn about sanitary district
The Payson Tea Party hosts speaker Garrett Goldman, general manager of the Northern Gila County Sanitary District from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 8 at Tiny’s Family Restaurant, 600 E. Hwy. 260. He will discuss how $14 million was spent since 2013 and why the quarterly sewer bill has risen over the past two years. A power point presentation will be shown about a system that no one really thinks about. For details, call 928-951-6774.
Craft Festival
The Payson Handcrafter’s Club hosts its third annual Craft Festival from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday and Saturday, Oct. 11 and 12 at the Payson Senior Center, 514 W. Main St.
Admission is $1, which gets the guest a ticket for a quilt raffle and door prizes. Additional raffle tickets can be purchased for $1 each or six for $5. It is not necessary to be present to win. All proceeds benefit the Senior Center’s service programs.
Punkin Patch opens
The Payson Community Garden opens its “Punkin Patch” from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Friday, Oct. 11 and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 12. Pick a pumpkin from the garden at 300 E. Tyler Parkway; donations are suggested.
Wine Around the Library
The 6th Annual Wine Around the Library event at the Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library in Pine is Saturday, Oct. 19.
Come join the fun of wine, chocolate and great food when festivities start at 4 p.m. and end at dusk.
Local restaurants will provide food and foot-stomping music will be played by Trouble in Paradise. Door prizes, raffle and silent auction items will be on display all evening. Tickets are $20 each and can be purchased at the library. This annual fundraiser helps the library purchase books and fund library programming.
Food drive underway
The 6th Annual REALTORS® Food Drive is through Friday, Nov. 1. The goal is to collect 30,000 pounds this year. Take food or monetary donations (checks payable to Payson Area Food Drive) to any area real estate office or the CABOR Office, across the parking lot from Tiny’s, 600 E. Hwy. 260, Suite 12. For questions regarding donations, please contact the Central Arizona Board of REALTORS®, 928-474-1944 or by email at nancy@cazbr.com.
