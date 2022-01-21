Concert Saturday
The Tonto Community Concert Association presents Black Market Trust at 7 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 22 at the Payson High School auditorium. The group is an American pop/vocal jazz band that combines the sounds of the great American crooners and vocal groups with romantic eastern European gypsy jazz.
Payson blood drive
There is a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday, Jan. 24, at Mount Cross Lutheran Church log cabin, 601 E. Highway 260.
For a blood donation appointment, visit www.vitalant.org (enter city or zip code) or call 1-877-25-VITAL (1-877-258-4825).
Choral Society auditions
The Payson Choral Society is looking for a few new members. Try out at 5:30 p.m., Monday, Jan. 24 at the United Methodist Church, 414 N. Easy St. Rehearsals for the April 29 and May 1 spring concert begin Jan. 24 — the evening of auditions, at 6:30 p.m.
If you like to sing, want to have fun with a great group of people, and you are willing to commit to weekly rehearsals come be a part of the Choral Society!
For further information, call John Landino at 928-468-0023.
Rim Country Republican Club
Rim Country Republican Club holds its general meeting Tuesday, Jan. 25 at the Payson Golf Club, 1504 W. Country Club Drive.
Members gather for lunch and meet and greet from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and an Italian themed buffet lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon with a speaker.
For more information, call Nancy Cox at 928-472-1175, or Carol McCauley at 928-474-3064.
Tea Party hosts Yee
The Payson Tea Party meets from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 25 at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Highway. The guest speaker is Kimberly Yee, candidate for governor. Yee is currently the state treasurer and has worked in a governor’s office previously.
School district offers Tech Nite for parents, community
The Payson Unified School District’s Technology Department is hosting two technology nights to help parents and community members.
The first is from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 25 at Julia Randall Elementary School, 601 S. Green Valley Parkway.
The evening’s program features general and parent-specific technology-focused classes. Topics include: Hoax Hunt, malicious email and call awareness; a Parent’s Guide to “Edgenuity;” get organized with Google Calendar and Keep; navigating Infinite Campus’ Parent Portal; Getting a Grip on Gmail; Keeping Kids Accountable in a Digital Age; Google Classroom for Parents.
All classes will run from 4 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. and then again from 5 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.
Community members can also go to PUSD10.org to register or bit.ly/technite0122. Email keri.parker@pusd10.org for questions and more details.
Doc Talk on Restless Leg Syndrome, Neuropathy
Banner Payson High Country Seniors hosts a Doc Talk with Islam M. Abujubara, M.D., on Restless Leg Syndrome and neuropathy at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 26 via Zoom and phone.
Restless leg syndrome is characterized by an annoying sensation or urge to move your leg. Symptoms mainly occur at night. Neuropathy is damage or dysfunction of one or more nerves resulting in numbness, tingling, muscle weakness and pain in the foot and leg.
Dr. AJ discusses the symptoms, causes and treatment for RLS and neuropathy. Call 928-596-4747 to register. No computer? No problem ... you can attend Zoom meetings by phone. Call number listed for more details.
Retired school employee group
Retired Outstanding School Employees Eating Out (ROSEEO) is a friendly group of retired school employees that meets monthly. The next get-together is at 11:30 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 27 at El Rodeo. Please call Toni to RSVP, 928-970-0322.
Free clothes, more for children
Kaitie’s Closet holds its next clothing distribution for children from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 26 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Tyler Parkway.
In addition to gently used clothing, new shoes, new socks, new underwear and new pajamas will be available. Children must be present to secure the new shoes. There is also a mix of new and used jackets/coats for children. Each child will be entitled to one jacket and one coat.
Should anyone need more information, call Bob Horne at 928-951-2217.
P.E.O. meeting
Chapter DF of P.E.O. (Philanthropic Education Organization), helping girls and women through scholarships for over 100 years, will meet by Zoom at 9:20 a.m., Friday, Jan. 28. Visiting P.E.O.s are welcome. For details call Bette at 602-625-1696.
Free tax preparation
The Payson AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program provides free federal and state tax preparation and e-filing from Tuesday, Feb. 1 through Wednesday, April 6 by appointment only. The appointment line at 928-487-1174 is now open, just leave a message.
Forms that must be filled out before the appointment can be picked up at the Payson Elks Lodge, 1206 N. Beeline Highway, between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., Tuesdays and Wednesdays starting Jan. 26.
Masks are required. All ages are welcome. You do not need to be a member of AARP.
Citizens Academy offers look at law enforcement
A Citizens Academy for area residents to learn about law enforcement in the area is planned from Feb. 9 through April 13. The registration deadline is Friday, Feb. 4. Applications can be picked up at either the sheriff’s office in Payson or the Payson Police Department.
Presented by Gila County Attorney, Gila County Sheriff’s Office, the Department of Public Safety and the Payson Police Department, the academy meets from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. every Wednesday.
The Gila County Citizens Academy is designed for those who live or work in Gila County, who are 18 years of age and older, and who are interested in learning about local law enforcement duties.
The academy covers: agency overview and history; volunteer programs; posse program; search and rescue operations; lake patrol operations; school resource officer duties.
It also includes information about criminal law overview; criminal investigations; traffic stops; DUI investigations; collision investigations; use of force; Justice of the Peace and Gila County Superior Court duties; narcotic investigations; K-9 operations; 911 dispatch; jail operations; tribal law; and firearms training.
Food drive donation sites
To contribute non-perishable food items to the annual Payson Area Food Drive, drop items at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road; Payson Town Hall, just past the entrance, 303 N. Beeline Highway; and Washington Federal Bank, 213 S. Beeline Highway.
Doc Talk on Social Security
Banner High Country Seniors hosts a program on Social Security at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 9.
Jack Burns, public affairs specialist, Social Security Administration, will speak about the status of the Social Security program and its viability, why Medicare offsets the recent increase in benefits, and to answer common questions related to Social Security benefits. What happens in the event of a disability or death of a spouse, how does continued employment affect your check and much more. Bring your questions and join the conversation on this Zoom presentation by calling 928-596-4747 to register.
Doc Talks are presented on Zoom Pro. To register, call High Country Seniors at 928-596-4747. No computer? No problem ... you can attend Zoom meetings by phone.
To submit organization and event notices for the Almanac page, email tmcquerrey@payson.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!