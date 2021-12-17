Angel Trees donations due
It’s that time of year again – time to be an angel to someone in need.
The Edward Jones office at 411 S. Beeline Highway, Suite B, is again hosting an Angel Tree. This year the staff is sponsoring Meals on Wheels, Gila County Aging, Time Out and Payson Community Kids.
Feel free to come by the office between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday to pick up a tag. Gifts need to be returned by Friday, Dec. 17.
Angel Project Toy Drive
Angel Alatriz, 16, is collecting toys, clothes and blankets for the less fortunate children and seniors in the community. This is the 12th year the young man has made this special effort for others.
Angel Trees are at Pizza Hut, Back to Basics, Serendipity, Pizza Factory, and Fancy Finds. Donation boxes are at Serendipity, Pizza Factory, PostNet, and Bob’s Western Wear.
The last day to donate is Saturday, Dec. 18. For details call Leticia Alatriz, Angel’s mother, at 480-322-2743.
Pfizer pediatric vaccines offered by Gila County
The Gila County Health and Emergency Management Department hosts a Pfizer pediatric vaccine clinic Friday, Dec. 17 at the Gila County Health Department Payson office, 110 W. Main St.
The clinic is for children ages 5 to 11 and a parent or guardian must be present with the child. Vaccines are by appointment only, call 928-910-4009, option 1.
Blood drives
Two blood drives are planned in Payson in December.
Blood donations will be taken from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friday, Dec. 17 at Banner High Country Seniors, 215 N. Beeline Highway, and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 21 at Culver’s of Payson, 805 E. Highway 260.
Vitalant is hosting the two drives and requires appointments: go to www.vitalant.org and use the drop-down menu for Public Blood Drives by City or call 877-258-4825.
Holiday and New Year events at Payson library
The Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road, is planning the upcoming events:
• Friday, Dec. 17, 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. – Cocoa, Crafts, and Coffee – Crafts for the little ones and adults too
• Tuesday, Dec 21, 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. – The Inaugural Gingerbread House Competition
• Thursday, Dec. 30, 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. – New Year’s Stress Ball and Resolution Creating
Music at the library
The Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road, has scheduled a performance by the Christmas Star Carolers at 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 21.
Wreaths Across America in Payson event is Saturday
A Wreaths Across America in Payson ceremony is planned at 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 18 at Green Valley Park Veterans Memorial. The program is expected to last 30 minutes or less and includes a flyover. Wreaths are being placed at the memorial for each of the seven branches of service. Organizers ask that no one touch the wreaths at the park.
Following the program at Green Valley Park, the group will drive to each participating cemetery to place wreaths on the headstones and markers of deceased veterans.
Organizers advise participants to bring gloves, wear long sleeves and tennis shoes.
For details, contact Jessica Weinland, location coordinator, Wreaths Across America in Payson at 210-792-3467 or email jessicaweinland@gmail.com.
Tea Party officer installation
The Payson Tea Party installs officers at its Tuesday, Dec. 21 meeting at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Highway. The meeting also features the group’s Christmas party. Come at 5:30 p.m.
Judge Tim Wright presides over the Oath of Office and discusses his campaign for re-election. Additionally, the group Six Gal N Hat performs with musical selections and river dancing, plus a sing-along.
A $10 donation per person is requested to cover costs of the food and musicians, and there will also be a tip jar for the musicians. Call Shirley at 928-951-6774, to reserve a seat or volunteer for set up and take down.
Holiday Bake Sale
No time to bake your favorites for the holidays? Come to the Second Annual Holiday Bake Sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 18 at the Pleasant Valley Historical Society and Museum, 48359 Arizona 288 in Young. All items are “sold” for a donation only.
Food drive donation sites
To contribute non-perishable food items to the annual Payson Food Drive, drop items at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road; Payson Town Hall, just past the entrance, 303 N. Beeline Highway; and Washington Federal Bank, 213 S. Beeline Highway.
AARP Tax-Aide service
The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide service needs tax counselor preparers, receptionists and facilitators. The service helps local taxpayers with low to moderate incomes, with special attention given to those 60 and older. Volunteers receive free IRS certified training during January. You must be willing to commit at least four (4) hours per week during the tax season from Feb. 1 through April 15 after you are certified. If you are interested, phone Diane at 928-978-1319 or Rex at 928-363-3526, or email paysontaxaide@gmail.com.
Banner Payson needs volunteers
The Banner Payson Medical Center Volunteer Team is looking for fully vaccinated volunteers with an optimistic personality, empathy for people who are ill and a genuine desire to be of service.
Volunteers receive many benefits from volunteering including: spending time with a team of like-minded friends and staff, a free meal for each shift worked, a free membership to High Country Seniors and much, much more. There are flexible shifts so we can work with most schedules.
Please call Jennifer Lawless at 928-471-1294 or email at Jennifer.Lawless@bannerhealth.com for more information.
CASA wants help for children
If you are interested in becoming a CASA volunteer for a child, please contact CASA of Gila County by emailing mlantz@courts.az.gov, or visiting the website CASAofGilaCounty.org or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GilaCountyCASA, or call 928-474-7145.
Area government meetings
Gila County
The Board of Supervisors meets at 10 a.m. the first and third Tuesday of the month and sometimes schedules a work session for the fourth Tuesday, also at 10 a.m. The meetings are usually held at the Board of Supervisors hearing room, Gila County Courthouse, 1400 E. Ash St., Globe. The meeting is televised to the Gila County Complex Board of Supervisors Conference Room, 610 E. Highway 260, Payson, and can be live-streamed via https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkCHWVqrI5AmJKbvYbO-k2A/live
The county’s Planning and Zoning Commission meets at 10 a.m. the third Thursday of the month. However, there are some months when there is no business for the commission to consider. For details go to https://www.gilacountyaz.gov/government/community_development/2021_planning_and_zoning_commission_and_the_board_of_adjustment_agendas_and_minutes.php
Meetings are held at both the Gila County Complex Board of Supervisors Conference Room, 610 E. Highway 260, Payson and Public Works Conference Room, 745 N Rose Mofford Way, Globe.
Payson
The Payson Town Council’s regular meetings are at 4:30 p.m. the second and fourth Thursday of each month with special and work sessions scheduled as needed.
The meetings are at Town Hall Council Chambers, 303 N. Beeline Hwy., Payson.
The Planning and Zoning Commission meets at Town Hall Council Chambers at 3 p.m., either the first or second Monday of the month. See the Town of Payson website for dates.
For information about town services and more, call 928-474-5242.
Star Valley
The Star Valley Town Council meets at 4 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of the month at Town Hall, 3675 E. Highway 260. For information about meetings call 928-472-7752.
