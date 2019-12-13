Bell ringers needed
The Payson Salvation Army needs the community’s help this year. Due to health issues and volunteers moving from the area, others are needed to fill the void. The Bell Ringing project is the only event the Payson Salvation Army has to raise funds to help the community.
Shifts are available at Walmart, Bashas’ and Safeway. Bell Ringers do two-hour shifts. Members of clubs and organizations in the area are encouraged to sign up as a group project. For details call John Morgan, 928-595-0517.
Community Breakfast
The Shepherd of the Pines Lutheran Church, 507 W. Wade Lane, hosts a Community Breakfast at 8 a.m., Friday, Dec. 13. The breakfast includes biscuits and gravy, sausage, hash browns, scrambled eggs, coffee and orange juice. A freewill offering is welcome.
Wreaths Across America comes to Payson
The Payson Pioneer Cemetery and Messinger Mountain Meadows Memorial Park are the official Rim Country locations for the 2019 National Wreaths Across America Day. The cemeteries will join more than 1,600 participating locations across the country to Remember, Honor and Teach at 9 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 14 starting at Green Valley Park Veterans Memorial in Payson.
Toy Run
The 17th Annual Barbie Hensler Memorial Toy Run presented by Rim Country Chapter ABATE of AZ is Saturday, Dec. 14 — unwrapped donations of new gifts and toys, along with clothes, are needed for toddlers through teens. The party starts at 11 a.m. hosted by the Buffalo Bar & Grill, 311 S. Beeline Hwy., Payson. Moose Lodge #852 will handle the distribution. For details, call “CC” at 928-476-1955.
Library news
Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library, 6124 W. Randall Place, Pine, invites area residents to participate in its Disguise a Gingerbread Man project. Bring your gingerbread man to life — disguise it to look like a character in a book you love. Gingerbread men cutouts are available at the library or participants can design their own — edibles are also welcome. Drop them off at the library for display by Saturday, Dec. 14. A prize will be awarded for the best entry. Call 928-476-3678 for details.
The library in Pine also has a limited amount of See’s Candies for sale.
The last Story Time and Baby Time for the year at Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Rd., is Dec. 17 and 19. Starting in January, Story Time will continue at 11 a.m., Tuesdays, but Baby Time moves to 11 a.m., Wednesdays. Story Time resumes January 7 and Baby Time begins January 15.
Payson Public Library hosts a Gingerbread House workshop for those six and older from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 17 at part of its ongoing STEAM program. For details, call 928-474-9260.
Choral Society concert
The Payson Choral Society’s Christmas presentation of “The Gifts of Christmas!” is at the Payson High School Auditorium Saturday, Dec. 14 and Sunday, Dec. 15. Performances are 4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 14 and 2 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 15. Get into the Christmas Spirit with familiar Christmas songs and some new ones.
Tickets may be purchased in advance from Choral Society members, the Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce and at Payson Public Library. Tickets will also be available at the door before each concert. Concert tickets are $15 at the door and $10 in advance. Children and students up to age 18 are admitted free. For details, call John Landino, 928-468-0023.
Blood drive
A blood drive by Vitalant is planned at the Banner Payson Medical Center from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the main conference room, 807 W. Ponderosa.
For questions or to schedule an appointment, call 928-471-3439 or go to Bloodhero.com (sponsor code BPMC).
County Attorney is speaker
The Payson Tea Party will host Gila County Attorney Bradley Beauchamp from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 17 at Tiny’s, 600 E. Hwy. 260. He will preside over the installation of the group’s 2020 officers, and then, since he is a specialist on the U.S. Constitution, will present his views on Impeachment, plus some Gila County issues.
The group’s Christmas party follows. If you don’t regularly attend, please RSVP 928-951-6774, so the right amount of pie for dessert can be ordered.
Camera club plans election, hosts guest speaker
The Rim Country Camera Club meets from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 18 at Lomona Lodge of Mount Cross Lutheran Church, 601 E. Hwy. 260, Payson.
The president and treasurer are presenting annual reports and an election to fill one open seat on the Board of Trustees. Members may volunteer or nominate a candidate by contacting William Houdek at whoudek1@gmail.com.
Stan Garner will present a program on “Trains and Movies: The Making of There Will Be Blood.”
Acoustic jam session
A public acoustic jam session hosted by the Rim Country chapter of the Old Time Fiddler’s Association is from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., the third Thursday every month — the next event is Thursday, Dec. 19 at the log cabin building of the Mount Cross Lutheran Church, 601 E. Hwy. 260, Payson. A set list is published each month on Facebook@RimCountryFiddlers. Feel free to bring a snack to share.
Handel’s Messiah in Payson
A group of Rim Country singers present performances of Handel’s Messiah at 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 21 at the Seventh-day Adventist Church; 4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 21 at the Payson United Methodist Church, 414 N. Easy St.; and 7 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 22 at the Church of the Nazarene. Freewill offerings will benefit the Payson Student Weekend Food Program.
Christmas program
The public is invited to the Ponderosa Bible Church’s Christmas program at 5 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 22. The evening features music and drama and a celebration of Jesus’ birth. Ponderosa Bible Church is at 1800 N. Beeline Hwy., Payson.
For details call the church office, 928-474-9279, or go to www.pbcpayson.org. Free refreshments will be offered.
AARP Tax-Aide needs volunteers
The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide, in conjunction with the IRS, needs tax counselor preparers, receptionists, and facilitators. This service helps local low- to moderate- income taxpayers, with special attention given to those 60 and older.
Volunteers receive free IRS certified training during January. Please call to register as a volunteer as early as possible. After being IRS certified, you must be willing to commit to four hours per week during the tax season from Feb. 1 through April 15.
If you are interested, phone Rex at 928-363-3526 or email rdfiler@msn.com or go online and look for AARP TAX VOLUNTEER PROGRAM and sign up at the AARP portal.
