Program with assessor
The Payson Tea Party hosts Joe Williams, Gila County deputy assessor, from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 1 at Tiny’s Family Restaurant, 600 E. Hwy. 260. Williams will talk about assessed value vs. market value, the Senior Freeze Program, widow/widower and disability exemptions, and how the property tax system works in Arizona.
Indoor Garage Sale
The Payson Elks Lodge, 1206 N. Beeline Hwy., at the corner of Beeline and West Airport Rd., hosts an Indoor Garage Sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday, Oct. 4 and Saturday, Oct. 5 and from 8 a.m. to noon, Sunday, Oct. 6. All proceeds go to Elks Charities to help local veterans, youth and community needs.
Arts & Crafts Fall Sale
The Pink Ladies plan an Arts & Crafts Fall Sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday, Oct. 4 at the MHA Foundation Activity Center (next to the Almost New Thrift Shop), 306 E. Aero Dr., Payson.
Proceeds benefit MHA Foundation scholarships, grants, activities and programs for members of the Rim community. For details, call MHAF at 472-2588.
Parkinson Support meeting
The Payson Parkinson Support meeting is from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Friday, Oct. 4 at Payson United Methodist Church, 414 N. Easy St., Room 203/205.
The guest speaker is Dr. Cynthia Reed, a movement disorders neurologist, specializing in the diagnosis and treatment of neurodegenerative disorders that affect voluntary movement. She is particularly interested in improving the quality of life for patients with Parkinson’s disease.
For details and reserving a seat, call Cindy Bryant, 928-472-7120 or Daniel Bryant, 928-472-7450.
Payson AZOP Grand Prix
The Payson Arizona Off-Road Promotions Grand Prix is from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 5 and 6 at the Payson Event Center, 1400 S. Beeline Hwy. Online registration at https://www.azopracing.com/pages/info/schedule.php closes Wednesday, Oct. 2, but entries will still be taken at the event. Visit the website above for more details.
Hear about Devil’s Highway
The Arizona Archaeological Society Rim Country Chapter is hosting a program with Charles “Butch” Farabee, retired National Park Service superintendent. His topic is “El Camino del Diablo, The Devil’s Highway.”
Farabee has driven this remote, four-wheel drive road six times, and shares a part-history, part-travelogue, and part-informational overview of this fascinating but humbling area.
The group meets at 10 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 5 in the community room at Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road.
Following the meeting, a members-hike is planned to the Mogollon Rim off Road 300. The hike is about a three-mile round trip on mostly level ground to a prehistoric signal site overlooking Pine Creek Canyon. Member hikers should bring their lunch, water, hiking shoes, sunscreen, hat, and walking stick if needed.
Sock Hop tickets available
The Rim Country Optimist Club is hosting a sock hop from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 5 at the Payson Senior Citizens’ Center, 514 W. Main St. The event will help the club raise funds to support Rim Country youth. Dance to the music of the 1950s and 60s played by Fred the DJ. There will be prizes for best costumes and dance contests. Enjoy 50s diner-style food and enjoy soft drinks, beer and wine.
Adults 21 and older are welcome. Tickets are $15 for individuals and $25 for couples and can be purchased in advance from the Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce, any member of the Rim Country Optimist Club or at the door. For details, call Joan Young, 928-472-2264.
Soroptimist Radiothon
Soroptimist International of Zane Grey Country holds its 16th Annual Radiothon at Chapman Auto Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 3, with KRIM.
Soroptimist members are very excited this year to be offering many prizes to donors, including Grand Prizes of overnight stays, dinners, massages and more. Every $50 donation will get a ticket to enter the drawing for the grand prizes. There are also opportunities to win additional raffle prizes.
Free food will also be available, provided by BoSa Donuts, Safeway, Pizza Hut, Subway on 260, Dunkin’ Donuts and Walgreens.
Payson Idol auditions
The Payson Elks Lodge is hosting the third annual Payson Idol later this year and auditions have started.
Auditions continue through early December. All auditions begin at 6 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, on the southwest corner of Airport Road and State Route 87. Audition dates are: Oct. 11 and 25; Nov. 29 and Dec. 6.
Call Don or Candy Brooks at 928-474-2940 Monday through Thursday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to reserve a spot.
Beeline Cruise-In returns
The 26th Annual Beeline Cruise-In Car Show is Friday, Oct. 11 and Saturday, Oct. 12.
The Friday program at Rumsey Park is for car owner participants only, but the public can view the annual cruise through town that afternoon. The free public event is from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 12 at Green Valley Park. For more information, go to http://clubs.hemmings.com/rccac.
Craft Festival
The Payson Handcrafter’s Club hosts its third annual Craft Festival from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday and Saturday, Oct. 11 and 12 at the Payson Senior Center, 514 W. Main St.
Admission is $1, which gets the guest a ticket for a quilt raffle and door prizes. Additional raffle tickets can be purchased for $1 each or six for $5. It is not necessary to be present to win. All proceeds benefit the Senior Center’s service programs.
Driving class
The next AARP Smart Driver Course is from 9:45 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 12 at the Banner High Country Seniors, 215 N. Beeline Hwy. The day includes an hour’s break for lunch.
To register, call 928-472-9290 or register in person at Banner High Country Seniors. AARP members pay $15, non-members pay $20 (cash or check), due on day of class.
The class is designed for those 50 and older, but is open to anyone 18 and over. Participants may also earn a discount on their vehicle insurance.
Dogs Day Out
The 4th Annual “Dogs Day Out” is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 19 at the Gila County Court complex across from the Payson Post Office, 714 S. Beeline Hwy.
Sponsored by the Payson Lioness Club, the event is a benefit for Leader Dogs for the Blind and Humane Society of Central Arizona. Sponsors, vendors and volunteers are needed. For details, call Barb, 928-951-1251 or Dorine, 928-951-3014.
Wine Around the Library
The 6th Annual Wine Around the Library event at the Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library in Pine is Saturday, Oct. 19.
Come join the fun of wine, chocolate and great food when festivities start at 4 p.m. and end at dusk.
Local restaurants will provide food and foot-stomping music will be played by Trouble in Paradise. Door prizes, raffle and silent auction items will be on display all evening. Tickets are $20 each and can be purchased at the library. This annual fundraiser helps the library purchase books and fund library programming.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!