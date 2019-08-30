Lions help fly the flag
The Payson Lions will place flags for the club’s “Fly the Flag” members Labor Day weekend. For a $35 donation, Lions place a flag on your property for the next year on seven major holidays. Already participating in the program? How about purchasing a membership for a neighbor? Call Bill Davis, 480-510-6391.
Food drive underway
The Central Arizona Board of REALTORS® (CABOR) 6th Annual REALTORS® Food Drive is through Friday, Nov. 1. The goal is to collect 30,000 pounds this year. A special collection event is from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday, Aug. 30 and Saturday, Aug. 31 at Safeway.
You can also take food or monetary donations (checks payable to Payson Area Food Drive) to any local real estate office or the CABOR Office, across the parking lot from Tiny’s, 600 E. Hwy. 260, Suite 12.
For questions regarding donations, please contact the Central Arizona Board of REALTORS®, 928-474-1944 or by email at nancy@cazbr.com.
Arts and Crafts and Bake Sale at Masonic Lodge
Ponderosa Chapter #64 Order of the Eastern Star has an Arts and Crafts and Bake Sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday, Aug. 30 and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 31 at the Masonic Lodge, 200 E. Rancho Road, Payson.
There will be many homemade items by local artisans. Hot dogs, chili and more will also be available for lunch on both days.
Quilt Show in Heber
The Pine Needlers Quilt Group of Heber-Overgaard plans a Quilt Show for Labor Day weekend. The two-day affair is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday and Saturday, Aug. 30 and 31 at Capps School, 3375 Buckskin Canyon Rd. in Heber. In addition to the many beautiful quilts to view, there is a bake sale, boutique and many vendors. The Pine Needlers invite everyone to attend.
Special Needs Family Support Group Lunch, more
The Payson Special Needs Family Support Group’s monthly support group lunch is at the Culture Crepe Restaurant at noon, Friday, Aug. 30. The Support Group offers networking, information on services, a listening ear, seasonal dances and free stress coping classes for families and caregivers of special needs individuals. Contact Lucy Karrys for information, 928-478-0231.
The next two sponsored events are a Costume Sock Hop catered dinner dance at the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino Saturday, Sept. 14, contact organizer Teresa Chernov, 928-978-7487, for tickets and information; a Halloween Dance at the Tonto Apache Game Room is planned in October, dates and times to be announced, call 928-478-0231 for details.
Blattner Pit changes hours
The Blattner Brush Pit, east of Star Valley, is now open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays through Oct. 26. The pit is closed Saturday, Aug. 31 for the Labor Day holiday.
The Pine brush pit, south of Pine off Control Road, is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays, including holidays, through Nov. 23.
No commercial or household debris is allowed, also the pits cannot take construction materials or logs over six inches in diameter and four feet long and no stumps are allowed.
Firebelles breakfast
The ever-popular Christopher/Kohl’s Firebelles breakfast is at Station 51 in Christopher Creek from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 31. It will feature pancakes, burritos, or biscuits and gravy, coffee, juice and smiling servers. Prowler Pro XT side-by-side tickets will be sold. T-shirts, jackets, and caps are available for purchase.
Mafia Card Game event
The Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Rd., hosts a Mafia Card Game event for youngsters, 10 and older, from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 31. At least four participants are needed to play. For details, call the library, 928-474-9260.
Sixties Concert at casino
The Mazatzal Hotel & Casino hosts the Sixties Mania Showband in concert at 7 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 31. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $15 in advance or $20 the day of the concert. Only those 21 and older will be admitted. To buy tickets, go online to mazatzalcasino.com or buy onsite.
STEAM it up at the library
The Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Rd., is starting a new program for young people — STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Mathematics) — held from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. every Tuesday, starting Sept. 3. There will be games and activities to advance participants through Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics. For details, call 928-474-9260.
Payson Tea Party
The Payson Tea Party meets from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 3 at Tiny’s, 600 E. Hwy. 260. The guest speaker is Eric Sloan, a candidate for the Arizona Corporation Commission. For details, call 928-951-6774.
Chat with Mayor
Payson Mayor Tom Morrissey hosts weekly chats from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., every Wednesday at Church for the Nations, 200 E. Frontier St., Payson, doors open at 7:30 a.m. The first is Wednesday, Sept. 4. Everyone is welcome at any of the events. No reservations needed.
Citizens invited to review Draft Election Manual
Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs seeks Rim Country residents’ comments on the draft election procedures manual — available online for review at azsos.gov. Email comments to proceduresmanual@azsos.gov, call 877-THE-VOTE (843-8683), or attend a public hearing Wednesday, Sept. 4 at the historic supreme court building in Phoenix — prior to the Friday, Sept. 6 deadline for public comments. Read more and connect at facebook.com/SecretaryHobbs.
NAMI Payson
NAMI Payson, the local affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, will hold a quarterly membership meeting from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 4, at the Rim Country Health Community Room. A panel will be presenting on the topic “Making Sense of the Mental Health system.” The public is welcome.
Northern Gila County Fair
The Northern Gila County Fair is Sept. 5 through Sept. 8 at the Payson Event Center.
Gates open to the public at 5 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 5 for an opening ceremony in the main arena; a talent show at 6 p.m. in entertainment tent; and a worship concert at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6 things get busy with exhibits open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. (also at Tonto Apache Gym); a Kids Day program from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; the Livestock Show at 10 a.m.; Mounted Cowboy Shooters Clinic from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and a Gymkhana Horse Show starting at 5 p.m.; plus live music in the entertainment tent. Saturday, Sept. 7 is also a full day, with the fair exhibits open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. (also at Tonto Apache Gym); the big livestock auction at 4 p.m. in the livestock tent; and the Ranch Rodeo at 7 p.m. Flat track racing is the feature of the day Sunday, Sept. 8.
Music in the Garden
A free concert is planned at Gila Community College, 201 N. Mud Springs Rd., Payson, sponsored by Friends of Rim Country GCC, with Incidental Bluegrass at 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 31. The group includes Dale Knighton, Tom Edney, Mark Sopeland and Roy Sandoval and offers a fun and entertaining acoustic blend of traditional and contemporary “grassified” tunes.
While the concert is free, donations will be gladly accepted for student scholarships to attend GCC in Payson.
Jazz concert
Guitarist Stan Sorenson will perform in concert with a trio at 3 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 8 at the Payson Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main St. The concert is free to the public, but donations are always welcome.
Solo jazz guitarist Stan Sorenson blends a variety of musical styles and tunes with traditional jazz sounds to create his unique flavor. Performing with Sorenson is a trio that includes bass and drums.
He completed his formal education at Arizona State University, studied under jazz great Joe Pass, and performed with jazz legends Lewis Nash, Nancy Wilson, Rosemary Clooney, George Benson, and other rising stars of the time.
Securing your retirement
Banner High Country Seniors, 215 N. Beeline Hwy., Payson, presents a program on securing your retirement at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 11. The speaker is Libby Weiler of Weiler and Associates, LLC.
With retirees living longer, most seek a number of guarantees in retirement: a monthly income to last their lifetime; protection of assets in the event of long-term illness; a funeral trust to avoid burdening their children or surviving relatives during a difficult time.
Weiler will discuss how to secure your financial future. Call 928-596-4747 to reserve a seat.
CPC Deacon’s Parking Lot Sale spaces available
The Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main St., Payson, plans a Deacon’s Parking Lot Sale from 7 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Sept. 14. There are spaces available - $10 for a parking lot space rental. Call 928-474-2059 #1 for more information and to reserve a spot, or stop by the church.
Prepare for spring planting
Glen McCombs of Plant Fair Nursery in Star Valley will share ideas on what to do now and over the winter to make vegetable gardens more productive next year. The class is at 9 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 14 at the Payson Community Garden, 300 Tyler Parkway. Anyone interested in organic gardening is welcome to attend.
CASA training canceled
The CASA of Gila County program training scheduled for Sept. 26 in Payson has been canceled due to the program not receiving enough applicants. Those who would like to apply to serve as a Court Appointed Special Advocate for children are strongly encouraged to do so as the need has greatly increased, and the program has several other training opportunities for applicants to attend.
No special background or education is required to become a CASA volunteer, a caring and generous group that represents a wide range of cultures and professions, educational and ethnic backgrounds. Once accepted into the program, CASA volunteers receive all necessary training. CASA volunteers must be at least 21 years old and willing to complete necessary background checks, provide references and participate in an interview.
To learn more, contact the CASA of Gila County Program at 928-474-7145 or visit the website: www.casaofgilacounty.org.
Calling all artists
Artists are needed for the Payson Art League Fine Art Fall Show, to be held Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 9 and 10. The show is at Julia Randall Elementary School from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For an application or information, call Karen Lasswell 928-706-4400 or go to paysonartleague@gmail.com.
