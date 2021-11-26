Swiss Village Lighting
The Swiss Village Lighting festivities start at 10 a.m., Friday, Nov. 26. Events take place throughout the day with the big event — Santa’s arrival at 6 p.m.
There will be specials at participating shops; music and other entertainment; food vendors and more. Youngsters can enjoy a free bounce house and train ride, face painting, balloon animals, make snowflakes and ornaments, plus decorate cookies. A pop-up movie theater is planned, featuring special shows for children.
Food vendors will offer barbecue, street tacos and kettle corn. About half-a-dozen other vendors will be on hand selling gift items.
Market On the Move set for Saturday, Nov. 27
Due to transportation issues the Market On the Move program planned for Saturday, Nov. 13 at Sawmill Crossing was postponed until Saturday, Nov 27. It is in the parking lot from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Get 60 pounds of produce/groceries for $15, bring own bags.
Republicans host Gila County Elections Director
The Rim Country Republican Club hosts Eric A. Mariscal, Gila County Elections Director, at its Tuesday, Nov. 30 meeting. Learn what goes on during and after all ballots are cast.
The meeting will be held at the Payson Golf Club, 1504 W. Country Club Drive. Members and guests may gather at 11 a.m. to order lunch and to socialize. Everyone is welcome to attend. Call Carol McCauley for details, 928-474-3064.
Payson Tea Party
The Payson Tea Party hosts Matt Salmon, candidate for Arizona governor, from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 30 at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Highway.
Salmon’s service began in 1990 as an elected Arizona senator. Four years later he was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives for Arizona’s Fifth Congressional District. After honoring his term limit promise, he worked in the private sector until asked to run again for Congress and was elected again. He is one of the founders of the Freedom Caucus.
Winter Remembrance and Celebration of Life
Remember and honor the passing of a loved one during the holidays by celebrating their life. Hospice Compassus (Payson’s original hospice), Messinger Payson Funeral Home, and Rim Country Hospice Foundation invite the public to Payson’s 26th Annual Celebration of Life from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 9.
This year, to maintain community safety, the tradition continues with a drive-thru luminary display with luminary bags dedicated to loved ones. Personalized luminary bags may be ordered at no charge. A personalized crystal snowflake ornament can be ordered for $15 per ornament.
The traditional memorial picture presentation will be available online Dec. 10. For those wishing to participate, please provide pictures of your loved ones for the slide presentation at the time of RSVP and they will be returned to you once they have been uploaded. Families are asked to provide a brief memory that can be shared during the program.
Ornament orders are required by Wednesday, Dec. 1. You do not need to attend the event to order ornaments. The Celebration of Life is a free of charge community event to remember and celebrate any loved one is not limited to hospice patients. Please email questions to PaysonCOL@gmail.com or call 928-821-5988.
Democrats of Rim Country Women’s Caucus meeting
The Democrats of Rim Country Women’s Caucus final meeting for 2021 is at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 1 in the small community room at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road.
Since this is the end of the year, please consider bringing a holiday snack to share. An exchange of “White Elephant” gifts is also planned — so look around your house for something to bring (wrapped). The meeting will last until 1 p.m. All women who are interested in women’s issues related to the larger concerns of health care, reproductive rights, immigrant families, education, our environment, and gun safety are welcome. For more information, email patedelen@gmail.com.
Moderna clinic
The Gila County Health and Emergency Management Department hosts a Moderna clinic from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 8 at the Payson Teen Center, 112 W. Cedar Lane. Appointments are required, call 928-910-4009, option 1.
Senior trip has space
The Banner High Country Seniors have a limited number of tickets available for the Barleens — “Home for the Holidays” show. The trip is Saturday, Dec. 11 and costs $42 per person. Lunch is at noon and the show is at 1 p.m. Doors open at 11:15 a.m. Call Darlene for more information, 928-596-4747.
Choral Society concerts
The Payson Choral Society’s Christmas presentation of “Christmas Stories!” will be offered at two performances — 4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 11 and 2 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 12.
Directed by Daria Mason, with accompaniment by Lisa Tan, the performances are at the Payson High School auditorium.
Tickets may soon be purchased in advance from Choral Society members, at the Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Payson Public Library. Tickets will also be available at the door before each concert. Concert tickets are $15 at the door and $10 in advance. Children and students up to age 18 are admitted free.
Proceeds from the concerts provide musical scholarships to the area’s middle school and high school students. These are awarded each year at the Choral Society’s spring concert. For more information, call John Landino at 928-468-0023.
Pfizer Pediatric vaccine clinic
The Gila County Health and Emergency Management Department hosts a Pfizer Pediatric vaccine clinic Friday, Dec. 17 at the Gila County Health Department Payson office, 110 W. Main St.
The clinic is for children ages 5 to 11 and a parent or guardian must be present with the child. Vaccines are by appointment only, call 928-910-4009, option 1.
AARP Tax-Aide service seeks volunteers
The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide service needs tax counselor preparers, receptionists and facilitators. The service helps local taxpayers with low to moderate incomes, with special attention given to those 60 and older. Volunteers receive free IRS certified training during January. You must be willing to commit at least four (4) hours per week during the tax season from Feb. 1 through April 15 after you are certified. If you are interested, phone Diane at 928-978-1319 or Rex at 928-363-3526, or email paysontaxaide@gmail.com.
Banner Payson needs volunteers
The Banner Payson Medical Center Volunteer Team is looking for fully vaccinated volunteers with an optimistic personality, empathy for people who are ill and a genuine desire to be of service.
Volunteers receive many benefits from volunteering including: spending time with a team of like-minded friends and staff, a free meal for each shift worked, a free membership to High Country Seniors and much, much more. There are flexible shifts so we can work with most schedules.
Please call Jennifer Lawless at 928-471-1294 or email at Jennifer.Lawless@bannerhealth.com for more information.
CASA volunteers needed
If you are interested in becoming a CASA volunteer for a child, please contact CASA of Gila County by emailing mlantz@courts.az.gov, or visiting the website CASAofGilaCounty.org or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GilaCountyCASA, or call 928-474-7145.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!