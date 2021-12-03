Model railroad exhibit
As part of the fun, plan to visit the Payson Community Presbyterian Church and see the annual Mudhens’ model railroad exhibit and more.
The modular HO Narrow Gauge Society, the Mudhens, host its annual Christmas train show Friday, Dec. 3 and Saturday, Dec. 4 at the Payson Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main St.
The Friday show is from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and the Saturday is from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., the evening exhibit is open following the Electric Light Parade — enter through the front doors or the door facing Main Street.
Santa will be riding in his special caboose around the layout and the book “The Polar Express” will be read at 4 p.m., Saturday. Cookies and hot chocolate will be served, and a believer’s bell will be given while supplies last.
This is a Gila County Read On event.
Camera Club Charity Calendar still available
Members of the Rim Country Camera Club extend a hearty thank you to everyone who has purchased one of the club’s Charity Calendars.
The calendar inventory was doubled this year to increase its giving power. So now we’re asking people to “Double Up” and purchase another calendar.
The next sale is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 4 at Common Grounds Coffee Shop, 219 S. Colcord Rd., Payson. Calendars are also available at Plant Fair Nursery, the Payson Visitor Center, Payson and Pine Libraries, the Central Arizona Association of Realtors, ColorZ Salon, The Roundup, Herb Stop in Pine and Common Grounds.
All proceeds go to local charities and the club’s newly established scholarship fund.
Library Science Club plans
The Science Club of the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Rd., plans special projects throughout December.
It meets at 10:30 a.m. every Saturday, and is designed for children ages 6 to 12, but all are welcome. To participate in the following, sign up at the front desk:
• Dec. 4 – Candy Cane Soap
• Dec. 11 – Reindeer Races
• Dec. 18 – The Chemistry of Cookies
Annual Electric Light Parade Saturday night
Rim Country residents and visitors are invited to come out Saturday, Dec. 4 and enjoy a Western Wonderland. The annual Electric Light Parade on Payson’s Historic West Main Street is at 6 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 4 — rain or shine — and features the theme, “Western Wonderland.”
The parade starts at 6 p.m. at Green Valley Park and travels east to conclude at Sawmill Theatres.
Those attending the parade are encouraged to bundle up and bring their own seating, Parking is limited. A number of vendors are expected to be available with food and beverages.
Senior Singles with Spirit
The Senior Singles with Spirit group is composed of men and women who are young in spirit and have an enthusiasm for life.
The group meets at 9:30 a.m. every Tuesday (except Tuesday, Dec. 28) at Tiny’s Family Restaurant, 600 E. Hwy. 260, Payson. For more information, call Paulette, 480-695-2786.
Pup Tails at Library
The Payson Public Library, 328 N, McLane Rd., Payson, presents Pup Tails at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 7 in the library’s meeting room.
The event features an exclusive story time, special guests and “furiends” from Love on a Leash. It is open to all readers who love early childhood literature, story time, and pups.
Tea Party hosts Rogers
The Payson Tea Party hosts LD 6 Senator Wendy Rogers from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 7 at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Hwy.
Rogers has been highly involved in the Senate Committee that sued the Maricopa County Supervisors to do the election audit. She will give an update on Arizona’s audit and other states doing their own audits.
Archaeology society Zoom meeting
The Rim Country Chapter of the Arizona Archaeological Society (RCC-AAS) coordinates with the San Tan Chapter, to offer Zoom lecture presentations, as a suitable meeting place for lectures in Payson has not been found. The next presentation, by Dr. Jay Franklin, is Wednesday, Dec. 8. His Zoom talk is on Hohokam and Salado archaeology along US 60 near Superior.
The next RCC-AAS sponsored field trip is Saturday, Dec. 18 to Casa Grande National Monument and will include back country areas not normally seen by the general public. Exciting field trips are already planned for 2022, including Sears-Kay Ruin in January; Tonto Basin sites in February; and LaPlata Ruins at Agua Fria National Monument in March. To become an RCC-AAS member to participate in the 2022 activities, please contact Dennis Dubose at dadubose@gmail.com.
Doc Talks at Banner High Country Seniors
Banner High Country Seniors, 215 N. Beeline Hwy., Payson, plans two Doc Talks for December: COVID Boosters and What to do if the Lights Go Out
COVID Boosters
Dr. Alan Michels, Ponderosa Family Care, will talk about the COVID-19 Booster Shots at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 8.
The FDA authorized booster doses of Moderna and J&J Covid-19 vaccines and also authorized a “mix and match” or heterologous approach to boosters for all three available vaccines (including Pfizer’s).
Michels will discuss the boosters, who should get them, mixing brands, adverse reactions and antibodies. Call 928-596-4747 to attend.
When the Lights Go Out
Learn what to do if the lights go out and other winter electrical safety tips at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 15 at Banner High Country Seniors, 215 N. Beeline Hwy., Payson.
Janet Dean and Max Ryden, both with APS are the guest speakers.
Winter weather is rapidly approaching and with it the possibilities of power outages. A number of unforeseen circumstances can cause power outages including: wind, snow load, ice pack, animals, trees and fire. Dean and Ryden offer a presentation on what to do if the lights go out, as well as tips on how to save on your energy bill. Call 928-596-4747 to attend.
Winter Remembrance and Celebration of Life
Remember and honor the passing of a loved one during the holidays by celebrating their life. Hospice Compassus (Payson’s original hospice), Messinger Payson Funeral Home, and Rim Country Hospice Foundation invite the public to Payson’s 26th Annual Celebration of Life from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 9.
This year, to maintain community safety, the tradition continues with a drive-thru luminary display with luminary bags dedicated to loved ones. Personalized luminary bags may be ordered at no charge.
The traditional memorial picture presentation will be available online Dec. 10. For those wishing to participate, please provide pictures of your loved ones for the slide presentation at the time of RSVP and they will be returned to you once they have been uploaded. Families are asked to provide a brief memory that can be shared during the program.
The Celebration of Life is a free of charge community event to remember and celebrate any loved one is not limited to hospice patients. Please email questions to PaysonCOL@gmail.com or call 928-821-5988.
Choral Society concerts
The Payson Choral Society’s Christmas presentation of “Christmas Stories!” will be offered at two performances — 4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 11 and 2 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 12.
Directed by Daria Mason, with accompaniment by Lisa Tan, the performances are at the Payson High School auditorium.
Tickets may be purchased in advance from Choral Society members, at the Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Payson Public Library. Tickets will also be available at the door before each concert. Concert tickets are $15 at the door and $10 in advance. Children and students up to age 18 are admitted free.
Proceeds from the concerts provide musical scholarships to the area’s middle school and high school students. For more information, call John Landino at 928-468-0023.
Democrats of Rim Country plan Christmas Party
The Democrats of Rim Country hold its annual Christmas Party at 5 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 11 at the Cedar Ridge Restaurant in the Mazatzal Casino. All members and guests are welcome. Come join us in celebrating the season and socializing with like-minded people who support candidates who want to protect health care, Social Security/Medicare, immigrant neighbors, the environment and American values of compassion, equity and inclusion. For more information, visit www.democratsofrimcountry.com.
Flu shots
The Gila County Health Department has flu shots available Thursday, Dec. 16 at the Payson office, 110 W. Main. Appointments are required, call 928-474-1210.
Bach-N-All performs at Payson Public Library
Bach-N-All a piano and flute duo performs at the Payson Library, 328 N. McLane Rd., at 2 p.m., Thursday Dec. 16 in the Reading Room. Lisa Tan, piano, and Bette Acker, flute, will perform Christmas music selections. The concert is free and open to all ages. Contact Bette, 602-625-1696, with any questions.
Pfizer Pediatric vaccine clinic
The Gila County Health and Emergency Management Department hosts a Pfizer Pediatric vaccine clinic Friday, Dec. 17 at the Gila County Health Department Payson office, 110 W. Main St.
The clinic is for children ages 5 to 11 and a parent or guardian must be present with the child. Vaccines are by appointment only, call 928-910-4009, option 1.
Blood drives
Two blood drives are planned in Payson in December.
Blood donations will be taken from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friday, Dec. 17 at Banner High Country Seniors, 215 N. Beeline Hwy., Payson and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 21 at Culver’s of Payson, 805 E. Hwy. 260, Payson.
January drives are Wednesday Jan. 19 at the Expedition Church, 301 S. Colcord Rd., and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday, Jan. 24 at Mount Cross Lutheran Church’s Log Cabin building, 601 E. Hwy. 260.
Vitalant is hosting the two drives and requires appointments: go to www.vitalant.org and use the drop down menu for Public Blood Drives by City or call 877-258-4825.
Holiday and New Year events at Payson library
The Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Rd., is planning the upcoming events:
Friday, Dec. 17, 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. – Cocoa, Crafts, and Coffee – Crafts for the little ones and adults too
Tuesday, Dec 21, 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. – The First Annual Gingerbread House Competition
Thursday, Dec 30, 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. – New Year’s Stress Ball and Resolution Creating
AARP Tax-Aide service
The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide service needs tax counselor preparers, receptionists and facilitators. The service helps local taxpayers with low to moderate incomes, with special attention given to those 60 and older. Volunteers receive free IRS certified training during January. You must be willing to commit at least four (4) hours per week during the tax season from Feb. 1 through April 15 after you are certified. If you are interested, phone Diane at 928-978-1319 or Rex at 928-363-3526, or email paysontaxaide@gmail.com.
Banner Payson needs volunteers
The Banner Payson Medical Center Volunteer Team is looking for fully vaccinated volunteers with an optimistic personality, empathy for people who are ill and a genuine desire to be of service.
Volunteers receive many benefits from volunteering including: spending time with a team of like-minded friends and staff, a free meal for each shift worked, a free membership to High Country Seniors and much, much more. There are flexible shifts so we can work with most schedules.
Please call Jennifer Lawless at 928-471-1294 or email at Jennifer.Lawless@bannerhealth.com for more information.
CASA volunteers needed
If you are interested in becoming a CASA volunteer for a child, please contact CASA of Gila County by emailing mlantz@courts.az.gov, or visiting the website CASAofGilaCounty.org or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GilaCountyCASA, or call 928-474-7145.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!