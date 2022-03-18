Archaeological Society
The Rim Country Chapter of the Arizona Archaeological Society plans several outings in March and April.
• March 19, Scott Wood will lead a field trip to the La Plata Ruin in Agua Fria National Monument. This outing will include Wood’s expertise from his work in this region for many years, along with a couple other sites in the Perry Mesa area.
• March 26, in lieu of the monthly Zoom meeting, the San Tan Chapter of AAS hosts a “Mini-Expo Invitation to Arizona Archaeology” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the grounds of the San Tan Historical Society Museum in Queen Creek. It will include activities and demonstrations of skills used in historic and prehistoric Arizona. This is a public Arizona Archaeology Month event. For more information, go to azarchsoc.org/santan.
April field trips are planned to the Upper Ruin of Tonto National Monument and to two gated sites, near the Portals in Pine and Chaparral Pines in Payson.
To become a member of Rim Country Archaeology, to sign up for and participate in field trips, please contact Dennis Dubose at dadubose@gmail.com.
Small Stock Show
See some of the best bunnies in Gila County at the Gila Hoppers 4-H Club countywide Small Stock Show Saturday, March 19 at the Gila County Fairgrounds in Globe. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. with the stock show starting at 9 a.m.
Competitors: register each animal separately at shorturl.at/clGOV
The public is welcome to the free event, but those attending are encouraged to bring some cash for lunch.
If you have items to donate to the raffle or questions about the event before the show call 928-200-2369 or email jennisteveson1979@yahoo.com.
Library invites young scientists to visit Saturday
The Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road, invites the area’s young scientists to participate in its weekly Saturday Science Club.
The club meets at 10:30 a.m. every Saturday at the library. The events scheduled for March: Catapult Contest, March 19; and Star Projector, March 26.
Advance sign-up is required and can be done at the library’s front desk or on Facebook@Paysonarizonausa.
Republican Headquarters grand opening is Saturday
A grand opening ceremony for the Gila County Republican Party Headquarters, 438 S. Beeline Highway, is set for 3 p.m., Saturday, March 19.
Meet the chairman of the Gila County Republican Party, the executive board and volunteers. There will be refreshments and a chance to meet Republican candidates.
Al-Anon Monday meeting
Al-Anon offers support to family and friends of people who have problems with alcohol. Masks are now optional at Monday meetings, which are held from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Tyler Parkway.
COVID-19 testing
Gila County Health and Emergency Management is now offering COVID-19 testing in Payson. Testing takes place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the county testing office at 600 N. Beeline Highway. Testing is by appointment only. Please call 928-200-7668 to schedule an appointment. This testing is being discontinued Tuesday, March 29.
Senior Singles with Spirit
The Senior Singles with Spirit group is composed of men and women who are young in spirit and have an enthusiasm for life. The group meets at 9:30 a.m. every Tuesday at Tiny’s Family Restaurant, 600 E. Highway 260. For details call Linda at 602-499-3351.
Tea Party hosts candidate
The Payson Tea Party meets from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, March 22 at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Highway. Mark Finchem, candidate for Arizona Secretary of State, is the guest speaker. He spearheaded the investigation into voter fraud.
Soroptimists hosts speaker
Soroptimist International of Zane Grey Country presents a special speaker this month. Wednesday, March 23 Sandy Carson, president of the Rim Country Museum, presents Women of the Rim. The meeting is at noon, at Tiny’s Restaurant, 600 E. Highway 260. If you plan to have lunch, please come by 11:30 a.m. You may order off the menu and pay for your own. There is no charge for attending the meeting.
Retired School Employees meet
ROSEEO — Retired Outstanding School Employees Eating Out — is a friendly group of retired school employees that meets monthly. Join our lunch get-together at 11:30 a.m., Thursday, March 24
at El Rancho. The April 21 gathering is breakfast at Denny’s at 8:30 a.m. Please call Toni to RSVP: 928-970-0322.
P.E.O. meets
Chapter DF of P.E.O. (Philanthropic Education Organization), helping girls and women through scholarships for over 100 years, will meet at 9:20 a.m., Friday, March 25 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Tyler Parkway, and also via Zoom. Visiting P.E.O.s are welcome. For details, please call Bette at 602-625-1696.
Payson Pioneer Cemetery Tour
Author and historian David Grassé leads a two-hour tour of the Payson Pioneer Cemetery from 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, March 26. Tickets are $20 each and available at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road. All proceeds from the ticket sales go to the Library Friends of Payson. All sales are final.
It is recommended attendees wear a sun hat, comfortable walking shoes, and bring water.
Free jazz concert to close out March
The John Darst Band plays an expanded genre of tunes from the ’30s to the ’70s, all jazz and blues, with some pop oldies thrown in at 2 p.m., Sunday, March 27 at the Payson Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main St. The band includes four members — Darst, Bob Veltre, Chris Long and Gerry Reynolds.
Please respond with a RSVP so plans can be made to accommodate everyone. However, an RSVP is not required to attend. Contact gerry-reynolds@hotmail.com for RSVP.
Rim Country Republican Club has speaker
The Rim Country Republican Club hosts congressional candidate Eli Crane at its Tuesday, March 29 general membership luncheon at the Payson Golf Club, 1504 W. Country Club Drive.
The meeting starts at 11a.m. for members to buy tickets for the buffet. The speaker’s program is at noon.
Lunch is optional. All members and non-members invited to attend. For questions please contact Carol McCauley, vice president, Rim Country Republican Club, 928-474-3064.
College Day at EAC-Payson
Eastern Arizona College’s College Day is 9 a.m. to noon, Thursday, March 31 at the EAC Payson campus, 201 N. Mud Springs Road. The event is to help sophomore and junior students with decisions about the remainder of their high school education and choices available through the community college.
Please contact Lori Dobos at lori.dobos@eac.edu to confirm participation in the EAC-Payson PHS College Day March 31 and the luncheon for presenters to follow. If you have already RSVP’d please reconfirm your attendance.
Living with Diabetes workshop planned
Pinal-Gila Council for Senior Citizens is offering a free, virtual evidence-based curriculum, a “Healthy Living with Diabetes” Workshop, from noon to 2 p.m. starting Thursday, April 7.
Participants will learn the importance of monitoring, healthy eating, dealing with stress, menu planning, preventing low blood sugar, benefits of physical activity, dealing with difficult emotions and preventing and delaying complications.
The workshop is on Zoom and meets once a week for six weeks. Registration is required and space is limited. Please contact Mary Gonzales, Health Education Specialist, at maryg@pgcsc.org to register.
Handcraft Club sale to help Senior Center
A group of 20 gifted artisans and artists are sharing their wares with the public at the Handcrafter Club Spring Sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday and Saturday, April 8 and 9 at the Payson Senior Center, 514 W. Main St.
Visit Seed Library
It’s seed-starting time, and the Seed Library at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road, may have just the seeds you’re looking for.
Seeds are free. No library card required; just sign up at the circulation desk to participate.
The Seed Library currently has over 3,000 vegetable and flower seed packets.
Pine/Strawberry Volunteer of the Year nominations
Nominations now being accepted for Volunteer of the Year for 2021. Anyone who has been a volunteer in Pine and Strawberry qualifies. Write a paragraph or two telling about the way that this person has made a difference. Please email nominations to: takepridepine@gmail.com or mail to: Take Pride Project in Pine & Strawberry, P.O. Box 1204, Pine, AZ 85544.
Area government meetings
Gila County
The Board of Supervisors meets at 10 a.m. the first and third Tuesday of the month. The meetings are usually held at the Board of Supervisors hearing room, Gila County Courthouse, 1400 E. Ash St., Globe. The meeting is televised to the Gila County Complex Board of Supervisors Conference Room, 610 E. Highway 260, Payson, and can be live-streamed via https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkCHWVqrI5AmJKbvYbO-k2A/live
Payson
The Payson Town Council’s regular meetings are at 4:30 p.m. the second and fourth Thursday of each month with special and work sessions scheduled as needed at Town Hall Council Chambers, 303 N. Beeline Highway.
For information about town services and more, call 928-474-5242.
Star Valley
The Star Valley Town Council meets at 5:15 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of the month at Town Hall, 3675 E. Highway 260. For information about meetings call 928-472-7752.
