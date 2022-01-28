Free COVID-19 test kits available
A limited number of COVID-19 tests are available for free at area libraries thanks to a cooperative effort between the Gila County Library District and Gila County Health and Emergency Services.
The BinaxNOW kits, each containing two tests, are only for those with symptoms and are available for curbside pickup only, not in the library.
Call once you have parked and staff will bring you a kit, you will also be asked to provide information to four questions, no personal identifying information will be asked.
The test is an antigen test that only detects an active infection through nasal swabs; results are provided in 15 minutes.
Find video instructions at https://www.google.com/search?q=binaxnow+instructions+video.
The Payson Public Library is at 328 N. McLane Road, the phone number is 928-474-9260. The Pine library is at 6124 Randall Place, 928-476-3678.
Payson Flycasters and Trout Unlimited meet
The upcoming combined meeting of the Payson Flycasters and Trout Unlimited is at 9 a.m., Saturday Jan. 29 at Tiny’s Family Restaurant, 600 E. Highway 260. Everyone is invited to join the group at 8 a.m. for breakfast.
Larry Hess, a club member, is giving a presentation on how to properly maintain fly fishing rods and reels. The keynote speaker will be Wildlife Manager Seth Sheer. He will be talking about current regulations and changes for both fishing and hunting. He will also allow time for answering questions.
Senior Singles with Spirit
The Senior Singles with Spirit group is composed of men and women who are young in spirit and have an enthusiasm for life. The group meets at 9:30 a.m. every Tuesday at Tiny’s Family Restaurant, 600 E. Highway 260. For more information, call Linda at 602-499-3351.
Tea Party hosts candidate
The Payson Tea Party meets from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 1 at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Highway. The speaker is candidate for U.S. Senate Justin Olson. Olson served on the Arizona Corporation Commission and most recently was chief financial officer of Turning Point USA.
Hashknife Pony Express
Celebrate a 61-year tradition with the Hashknife Pony Express riders Wednesday, Feb. 2 at events in Pine and Payson.
Riders are scheduled in Pine at 1:30 p.m. and at a Kids Corral event at the Payson post office at 3:30 p.m. The parade run brings a group of riders to the post office at 4:45 p.m. for photos and a meet-and-greet.
PAWS host speaker
PAWS meets at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 2 at the Payson Public Library meeting room, 328 N. McLane Road. The guest speaker is Delphia Strickland, who will talk about her work in the field of wildlife rescue in Rim Country.
Prior to Strickland’s 5:45 p.m. program, members will cover old and new business. Refreshments are available. The public is welcome to this, and all PAWS meetings.
Library events
The Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library in Pine, 6124 Randall Place, hosts ventriloquist Ms. Susie and Quackers for Family Storytime at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 3. She will also share her talents at Toddler Time, 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 9.
The Pine library’s knitting group is meeting at 1:30 p.m., Tuesdays. Participants can get help with a pattern, learn to knit or just attend and knit with others.
The Friends of Pine Library meet at 1 p.m., Monday, Feb. 28 and host speaker Billy Chester, a captain and paramedic with the Pine Strawberry Fire Department. The meeting is open to everyone.
For more information about the Pine library programs, call 928-476-3678.
Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road, plans the following programs for its 10:30 a.m. Saturday Science Club: Feb. 5, Exploding Hearts; Feb. 12, Invisible Ink and Secret Messages; Feb. 19, Sinking and Floating Hearts; Feb. 26, Bubble Science.
All ages are welcome to attend, however for younger scientists guardians are recommended. Sign up at the circulation desk or on the library’s Facebook page.
A family event is planned at the Payson library at 10:30 a.m., Friday, Feb. 11 — Valentine’s Day Crafts featuring origami and paper flowers. Open to all ages, participants learn how to make several Valentine’s Day inspired origami creations and a cute snack too, additionally they will learn about how to celebrate Valentine’s Day, including Japan’s White Day.
The library’s Black History Month event is at 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 16 and spotlights black women who changed history. The event is open to all ages.
The featured artists are Misty Copeland, Alma Woodsy Thomas and Amanda Gorman and the film “A Ballerina’s Tale.” Participants can also create their own art and poetry.
For information about Payson library programs, call 928-474-9260.
STUGO blood drive
Payson High School’s Student Government hosts a blood drive from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 8 in the PHS Dome. Last year the event had over 61 donors. Help increase donations by signing up today.
Please contact the STUGO adviser at laura.trevillyan@pusd10.org or 928-472-5750 for appointment times.
Additional blood drives in February: 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Feb. 26, Sawmill Theatres, 201 W. Main St., Suite A, Payson; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday, Feb. 28, Kiwanis Club of Tonto Basin, 227 Old Hwy. 188, Tonto Basin.
To make an appointment go to www.vitalant.org or call 877-258-4825 and use drop down menu to find the town or city where a drive is taking place.
Doc Talk on Social Security
Jack Burns, public affairs specialist with the Social Security Administration presents a program for Banner High Country Seniors, via Zoom and conference call at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 9.
Burns speaks about the status of the Social Security program and its viability and why Medicare offsets the recent increase in benefits. He will also answer common questions related to Social Security benefits, such as: what happens in the event of a disability or death of a spouse; how does continued employment affect your check and more.
To register, call 928-596-4747. No computer? No problem, you can attend Zoom meetings by phone. Call the number above for details.
COVID-19 vaccination clinic
Gila County Health and Emergency Management is offering a vaccination clinic, by appointment only, Friday, Feb. 11 at the Gila County Office, 600 N. Beeline Highway, Suite A.
Vaccines available include first, second and booster doses of Moderna; first and second doses of 5-11 Pfizer; and first, second and booster doses of 12+ Pfizer, those 18 and younger must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
To make an appointment call 928-910-4009, option 1.
