Tea Party hosts judge
The next meeting of the Payson Tea Party is Tuesday, Aug. 6 from 6-7:45 p.m. at Tiny’s Family Restaurant. Speaker is Gila County Division 2 Superior Court Judge Tim Wright who will give an update on recent U.S. Supreme Court cases.
Coffee with Mayor
Payson Mayor Tom Morrissey hosts coffee and conversation on topics of interest to the citizens of Payson the first and third Wednesdays of the month. Doors open at 6:30 a.m. and the gathering is from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.
The first Wednesday is directed toward business owners and managers and the third Wednesday is more for the citizens of Payson. However, everyone is welcome at any of the events. No reservations needed. The next meetings are Wednesday, Aug 7 and Aug. 21, both at Tiny’s Restaurant, 600 E. Hwy. 260, Payson.
Mobile vet visits
Happy Tails Mobile Vet helps four-legged patients with a wide range of services at reasonable prices, with stops at the Humane Society of Central Arizona in Payson each Wednesday, Tonto Basin IGA Market on Thursday, and Ponderosa Market in Pine on Friday.
For more information about services offered, call 928-235-7385; or visit happytailsmobilevets.com.
Doc Talk Wednesday
At the next High Country Seniors Doc Talk, Dr. Judy Hunt and Dr. Alex Vlahopoulos will team up to talk about vaccines you may need as an adult and anti-venoms you will need if you are bitten or come in contact with a venomous animal.
The program is Aug. 7 at 11:30 a.m. at 215 N. Beeline Hwy. Please call to reserve your seat, 928-596-4747.
Wildfire Action Plan
Learn more about the Wildfire Action Plan, READY, SET, GO from Payson Fire Department Fuels Manager Kevin McCully on Thursday, Aug. 8. He will be addressing the Payson Lions Club meeting at Crosswinds Restaurant at 6 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
The presentation is free but seating is limited, so RSVP is recommended. Leave name, contact info, and number attending at 480-313-1576 or contact us via Facebook at PaysonArizonaLionsClub.
Community Breakfast
A Community Breakfast is served at the Shepherd of the Pines Lutheran Church, 507 W. Wade Lane, Payson, at 8 a.m., Friday, Aug. 9 The breakfast includes biscuits and gravy, sausage, hash browns, scrambled eggs, coffee, and orange juice. A freewill offering is welcome.
Fall planting class
The Payson Community Garden plans a free class for the community on fall planting at 5:30 p.m., Friday, Aug. 9 at the Payson Community Garden, 300 E. Tyler Parkway.
Rock the Park
The Northern Gila County Community Drug Task Force kickoff event, Rock the Park, is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 10 at Green Valley Park. The event is scheduled to include: a rock climbing wall, free hot dogs, a bounce house, games, a K9 demonstration, face painting, educational information to keep the community drug free, plus school supplies will be available.
Kids crafts at library
The Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Rd., hosts a free Kids Crafts program from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 10. Youngsters 6 and older are invited to the library to make their own bookmarks. For details, call 928-474-2679.
NAMI programs
Registration is now open for NAMI Payson’s Family to Family Class and Peer to Peer Class. Family to Family is a 12-week class for family members of adults with mental illness, and runs Mondays from Aug. 12 through Nov. 4 at Gila Community College. Peer to Peer is an 8-week class for adults with mental illness that runs Tuesdays from Aug. 20 through Oct. 8 at Rim Country Health. Both classes are free, but registration is required. Email namipayson@yahoo.com or call 928-301-9140.
Women’s Summer Gathering
Mountain Bible Church, 302 E. Rancho Rd., Payson, hosts one final Women’s Summer Gathering from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Monday, Aug. 12. The theme this year is The Importance of “Girl” Friends. Admission is free.
Mobile prostate cancer screenings available
The Mobile Unit for prostate cancer screenings will be in Payson Tuesday, Aug. 13 from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the Gila County Courthouse, 714 S. Beeline Highway. Appointment is required. Please call 1-800-828-6139 to discuss the screening procedure, accepted insurances and to schedule your appointment. Medicare is NOT covered, and if your insurance is not accepted, cost is $81 due at time of service.
LFOP to welcome Holocaust survivor
On Monday, Aug. 19, 10 a.m., the Library Friends of Payson are honored to welcome Holocaust survivor Oskar Knoblauch at 328 N. McLane Road.
At the age of eight, his life was shattered by the onset of Nazism. Oskar’s family encouraged him to write a book based on his memoir. He will be signing and selling his book, “A Boy’s Story, A Man’s Memory, Surviving the Holocaust 1933-1945,” at the presentation; he is able to accept $20.00 cash or checks made out to OK Books, LLC.
Missoula Children’s Theatre audition slated
An audition for the Missoula Children’s Theatre (MCT) production of the musical “Jack and the Beanstalk” is at 4 p.m., Monday, Aug. 19 at the Payson High School Auditorium. Those auditioning should arrive early and plan to stay for a full two hours. Some of the cast members will be asked to stay for a rehearsal immediately following the audition.
The audition is open to students in the first through 12th grades. Assistant Directors will also be cast.
Rehearsals take place throughout the week from 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each day. The performances are at 6:30 p.m., Friday, Aug. 23 and Saturday, Aug. 24 at PHS Auditorium.
For more information, contact Kathy Siler at kathy.siler@pusd.com or 928-472-5775.
Sound Tapestry concerts
Sound Tapestry will be performing at Gila Community College on Saturday, Aug. 17 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. This is part of Gila Community College Summer Music Series and the event is free. Donations are graciously accepted to support the college’s scholarship programs.
Sound Tapestry plays many genres of music including Latin, Classical, Celtic and popular tunes.
The groups will perform again at Payson Library on Wednesday Aug. 21 from 3 to 4 p.m. There is no charge for this community concert.
For more information, contact Bette Acker at 602-625-1696.
Aglow International
Aglow Northern Area President, Joy Mosley, will be the guest speaker at the Saturday, Aug. 20 meeting from 9 a.m. to noon at the Crossroads Church Fellowship Hall, 114 E. Cedar Lane, Payson.
Come join us for inspirational information and updates. We also will be receiving unwrapped baby items to be donated to our sponsored organization: New Beginnings Parent and Pregnancy Center.
For more information, call 928-472-6146.
Calling all crafters
Ponderosa Chapter #64, Order of the Eastern Star has a Craft Fair during Labor Day weekend at the Masonic Lodge on W. Rancho Road in Payson.
Anyone with a craft or artistic product is invited to display and sell your craft. Set-up is the afternoon Thursday, Aug. 29 and the show is from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday, Aug. 30 and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 31. Both inside and outside booth space are available. For details and an application contact Lu DuBois at 928-595-2387. The Order of the Eastern Star is a non-profit organization that supports local charities, such as Clothe-A-Child and Time Out, Inc.
