Bradley Dean at Tea Party
Bradley Dean, nationally syndicated radio talk-show host and host of Sons of Liberty Radio, is the guest of the Payson Tea Party from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 2 at Tiny’s Restaurant, 600 E. Hwy. 260.
Dean is making a return appearance for Part 2 of his presentation on the U.S. Constitution, our country’s laws, the founding fathers, media bias and our moral responsibility as a nation to uphold our Judeo/Christian values.
The hat will be passed to defray expenses, plus books and tapes will be available for purchase.
Contractors’ meeting
Payson and Rim Country contractors are invited to meet Gila County’s new Chief Building Official Randy Pluimer and learn about the new plan review turnaround times at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 3 at the Gila County Board of Supervisors room, 610 E. Hwy. 260, Payson.
This will be an informal lunch hour forum with a light lunch served following an agenda that begins at 11 a.m. with introduction by Pluimer and discussions of stringing property lines, Department of Agriculture pre-treatment, deck attachments (vertical and lateral), trusses and plan review, there will also be time for questions and open comments. Read more about building safety, floodplains, planning and zoning, wastewater — and even “The code of the West” at gilacountyaz.gov/government/community_development/index.php; for other information, call Pluimer at 928-474-9276.
Pumpkins at Community Garden
It’s time to pick a pumpkin at the Payson Community Garden. Area youngsters and their families are invited to the Payson Community Garden on Tyler Parkway to pick a pumpkin from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Friday, Oct. 5 and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 6. Pumpkins are offered for donations.
One Empty Bowls raffle down, one to go
The winner of the raffle for Empty Bowls tickets from Common Grounds is Dr. Kristin Wade of Premier Dental.
With no Empty Bowls tickets left to buy there is still one more chance for tickets — Kristi Church will be auctioning off her two tickets to the Rim Country Empty Bowls Event at the Mogollon Moose Bakery First Friday Event October 5. First Friday at the Mogollon Moose starts at 5 p.m. and features great food, libations, music and art.
The Rim Country Empty Bowls Event, which benefits area food banks, is Saturday, Oct. 13.
Men’s breakfast
Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Hwy., Payson, will have a Men’s Breakfast at 8 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 6 to start a new Bible study: “That rattle in the minds of most men.”
There will be great food, fellowship and faith building. If you have any questions, please call the church office, 928-474-9279.
Lioness bake sale
The Payson Lioness Club hosts a bake sale starting at 8 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 6 at Safeway. It continues until sold out.
Benefit rummage sale in Beaver Valley
A giant community rummage sale, open to the public, will take place from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Oct. 6 in Beaver Valley at the former BV fire station, 911 Beaver Flat Rd., near the meadow. The Beaver Valley Auxiliary will be selling items for a donation price. Proceeds benefit the Water Wheel Fire and Medical District.
Directions: turn east on Houston Mesa Road from Hwy. 87 and go about 7 miles, passing several communities. Turn left at the adobe wall with “Beaver Valley Estates” sign and stay on Beaver Flat Rd., which curves and leads to the meadow with the fire station building. For information, call 928-468-9269.
Register to Vote demonstration
There will be a Register to Vote demonstration Saturday, Oct. 6 in Payson, sponsored by the Women’s Caucus of the Democrats of Rim Country. The demonstration will take place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the intersection of Highways 260 and 87 in front of McDonald’s. Participants will organize at 509 S. Beeline Highway at 8:45 a.m. and walk to the intersection or they may join the demonstration on the sidewalks at the intersection at 9 a.m. Signs in support of Voting Rights and the importance of the right and duty to vote are welcome. This event is open to everyone in the community. For more information, call 808-284-1660.
The last day to register to vote in Arizona for the Nov. 6 General Election is Oct. 9. Early ballots will be mailed Oct. 10.
The Troupe performs at Oxbow
Back by popular demand, for one show only “Professor Panacea’s Miracle Elixir” Dinner Theater will be performed by The Troupe at the Oxbow Saloon on the patio. Doors open at 5 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 6 and the show begins at 6 p.m.
Tickets are available at The Oxbow Saloon and Serendipity Antiques on Main Street. Dinner is included in the price of the ticket. Seating is limited.
The Oxbow Saloon is located at 607 West Main Street.
Special presentation
A special presentation, “Your Emotions & Essential Oils” with Leona Locklear is planned for 1 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 7 at 107 E. Aero Dr., use third door on the east side. The program is sponsored by His Best 4 Health.
TCCA hosts Twin Kennedy
International award-winning sibling fiddling duo, Twin Kennedy performs live in concert at the Payson High School Auditorium at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 9 as part of the Tonto Community Concert Association’s 40th Anniversary Season.
Children and students under age 18 are admitted at no charge when accompanied by a ticketed adult. Some single show tickets will be available at the door for $25 on a space-available basis, as well as season tickets for the remaining six programs.
For more information, visit the association website at www.tccarim.org or call 928-472-2423 or 303-903-2895.
Breaking the Silence on Domestic Violence
The annual campaign for Domestic Violence Awareness Month — Breaking the Silence on Domestic Violence — by Time Out, Inc., is Wednesday, Oct. 10.
The community is invited to participate in a candlelight walk/program honoring those who have survived domestic violence and those who have died as a result of abuse. The program is at Expedition Church, 301 E. Colcord, with the walk starting from the site. At 6 p.m. is a program, following the program the walk will take place.
For details, contact Time Out at 928-472-8007 or go to www.timeoutshelter.org.
Soroptimist Radiothon
Soroptimist International of Zane Grey Country present the 15th Annual Radiothon from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 11 at KMOG 1420AM/103.3FM, 500 E. Tyler Parkway, Payson.
Over the last 14 years, Soroptimist International of Zane Grey Country has provided more than $140,000 to the community through proceeds from the Radiothon. For details, call Carol Blann, 928-472-8755 or Inga Chouinard, 928-951-6158.
Wine, books and more
Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library Director Becky Waer, her staff and volunteers have been working diligently to ensure the Fourth Annual Wine Around the Library benefit is bigger and better than ever.
Tickets and sponsorships for the event, to be held 4 p.m. to sunset, Saturday, Oct. 20, are now on sale at the library.
Admission tickets are $20 each and sponsorships are $100, which includes two admission tickets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!