Payson’s Historic Main Street promises to dazzle at 6 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 7 with the annual Electric Light Parade. Enjoy entries decked out for the holidays with lights and more along with a variety of events by businesses and organizations along the route. Among the attractions are a display of the “Polar Express” train at the Payson Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main St.
Latest Stories
- Payson Pain Prevention ribbon cutting
- Gulch pathway project could become reality
- Mission – as simple as picking up a paint brush
- Swiss Village 40th Lighting
- Storm knocks out power, closes roads
- Payson St. Vincent de Paul helps feed those in need on Thanksgiving
- Sheriff's office continues to provide mutual aid to tribe
- Payson veterans fly on Operation Freedom Bird 2019
- Quality work key for Payson's Coyote Customs Collision & Glass
- Blue Ridge murderer gets 25 years
Click 'Letters to the Editor' section headline above for full selection of latest letters to the editor
Click 'Guest Comment' section headline above for full selection of latest guest comments
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!