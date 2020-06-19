Monster Mudda
The Mogollon Monster Mudda, scheduled to take place Saturday, June 20 at the Payson Event Center, has been canceled, according to Interim Town Manager Sheila DeSchaaf.
DeSchaaf confirmed the cancellation Wednesday morning.
COVID-19 had already led to major changes in this year’s event.
If the Mudda had taken place, spectators were not going to be allowed to attend, there were to be no on-site vendors and obstacles would have been modified to eliminate a congregation of runners on the course.
Now, the Bush Fire and the resulting closure of S.R. 87 between Payson and the Valley have sealed the event’s fate.
No word on if the event will be rescheduled to take place later this year.
Peaceful march
Join the Juneteenth Stand for Justice action from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday, June 19 on Highway 260 sidewalk from McDonald’s corner to Safeway. Wear a mask and social distance please.
St. Vincent de Paul Shopping Mall
St. Vincent de Paul Shopping Mall has reopened. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thursday and Friday. Operators will limit the number of patrons in each store and make sure there is social distancing. Shoppers are required to wear masks.
Donations are being accepted, however, the number of items is limited if brought to the store: only four donations can be made, for example, two boxes, a bag and a small piece of furniture. Items can be picked up, but only from a porch, garage or curbside. You must call 928-474-4476 to schedule a pickup.
Concert at GVP
Local band Junction 87 will play at Green Valley Park Saturday, June 20 as part of the town’s Summer Concert Series. The music runs from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The town asks that concertgoers comply with guidelines and protocols to ensure the safety of all. Stay 6 feet from those not with your party. If you are feeling sick or unwell, stay at home. Vulnerable individuals or those with underlying health conditions are to take responsible precautions.
Stargazing
The Rim Astronomy Club meets at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, June 20, with telescope set up at 7 p.m.
The program includes a talk about the expanding universe by Todd Longfellow and a talk about the constellations Ursa Major and Minor by Peri Cline.
Once outside participants will identify and view the stars and Deep Space Objects in these constellations.
Do you have a telescope that you really don’t know how to set up and use? Join us and we will help you learn the joys of stargazing with your own equipment. No telescope? Join us and we will share viewing with our telescopes.
Call Diane Mason, 714-889-8172, for directions and parking instructions.
Computer club
The Payson Computer Meet-Up Club meets the fourth Monday and now uses the Zoom video conferencing technology to gather.
The June 22 meeting features Todd Longfellow. He shares some of the new video editing apps he is using for a variety of projects including those related to the online math classes he teaches at the Payson campus of Eastern Arizona College. The meeting will open at 6:10 p.m. for social time, and then start as usual at 6:30 p.m. Shortly after the meeting begins, it will be locked to prevent late comers from interrupting the speaker.
For those who would like to attend this meeting using the Zoom software app, please email ray@paysoncomputer.club and you will be sent a Zoom invitation to the meeting.
Meet the candidate
Anne Marie Ward, Republican candidate for U.S. Congress and Prescott Valley native, will meet area residents at noon, Tuesday, June 23 at Green Valley Park.
Enjoy some light refreshments and get to know the candidate, plus share your thoughts and concerns.
Ward is challenging Paul Gosar. The primary election is on Aug. 4, 2020.
Candidates speak
The Payson Tea Party hosts three candidates from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, June 23 at Ponderosa Baptist Church, 1800 N. Beeline Highway. Doors open at 5:30. Speakers are Anne Marie Ward, candidate for U.S. Congress; Sylvia Allen, candidate for LD 6 State Senate; and Tommie Martin (via conference call), candidate for Gila County Supervisor District 1. For more details call 928-951-6774.
