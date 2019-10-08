At the library
The Payson Public Library has a new program for young people — STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Mathematics) — held from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. every Tuesday. There will be games and activities to advance participants through Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics.
The next children’s event at the Payson Public Library is a Halloween Ghosts Craft event from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 5 in the meeting room. It is for children ages 5 and up.
The library is at 328 N. McLane Rd.; for details, call 928-474-9260.
Learn about sanitary district
The Payson Tea Party meets from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 8 at Tiny’s Family Restaurant, 600 E Hwy. 260. The guest speaker is Garrett Goldman, general manager of the Northern Gila County Sanitary District. He will discuss how $14 million was spent on the facility since 2013 and why the quarterly sewer bill has risen over the past two years. A power point presentation will be shown about a system that no one really thinks about.
TCCA hosts cabaret-style event
The Tonto Community Concert Association’s 2019-2020 season continues at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 8 with the performance “Tajci–Waking Up in America” featuring Tajci Cameron, her sister, Sanya Matejas and Brian Hanson.
Subscriptions are available for $100 (or $12.50 per concert). Individual adult tickets at the door for each concert are $25. Children and students under the age of 18 are admitted at no charge when accompanied by a ticketed adult.
For details or to purchase a subscription online, visit tccarim.org. For further information, call Sandy at 928-472-2423, or Jan at 303-903-2895, or email tccarim@gmail.com.
Noted historical fiction writer speaks
The Arizona Professional Writers Rim Country Chapter hosts Marsha Ward, renowned historical fiction writer at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 9 at the Majestic Rim Retirement Home on Tyler Parkway in Payson.
Ward, an award-winning poet, freelance writer, journalist, editor and novelist has more than 900 pieces of published work, including her acclaimed novel series, The Owen Family Saga and other works of fiction. She will share how she researches her themes.
Craft Festival
The Payson Handcrafter’s Club hosts its third annual Craft Festival from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday and Saturday, Oct. 11 and 12 at the Payson Senior Center, 514 W. Main St.
Admission is $1, which gets the guest a ticket for a quilt raffle and door prizes. Additional raffle tickets can be purchased for $1 each or six for $5. It is not necessary to be present to win. All proceeds benefit the Senior Center’s service programs.
Beeline Cruise-In returns
The 26th Annual Beeline Cruise-In Car Show is Friday, Oct. 11 and Saturday, Oct. 12.
The Friday program includes the cruise around town, starting at 4:30 p.m. at Rumsey Park, where it will end for an event for car owner participants only. The free public event is from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 12 at Green Valley Park. For details, go to http://clubs.hemmings.com/rccac.
Payson Idol auditions
The Payson Elks Lodge is hosting the third annual Payson Idol later this year and auditions have started.
Auditions continue through early December. All auditions begin at 6 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, on the southwest corner of Airport Road and State Route 87. Audition dates are: Oct. 11 and 25; Nov. 29 and Dec. 6. Up to 10 people will audition each night with two people selected for the finals; aspiring performers can audition later if not chosen the night they first perform.
Call Don or Candy Brooks at 928-474-2940 Monday through Thursday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to reserve a spot. Come prepared with the song you are auditioning.
Chamber needs event help
The Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce is in desperate need of volunteers for the Race to the Bridge event, to be held from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 12 at Tonto Natural Bridge State Park.
To assist, contact Maia Crespin, executive director, Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce at 928-474-4515 or 928-978-9389; e-mail maia@rimcountrychamber.com or go online to www.rimcountrychamber.com.
Fall Festival in Pine
Enjoy a Fall Festival in Pine from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 12 and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 13 at the Pine Strawberry Community Center. There will be food, vendors, a book signing by local authors, the 8th Annual Antique Show with antique appraisals, a scarecrow contest with visitors making the People’s Choice Award and chili cook-off.
A $5 donation is requested for the antique show and it is asked that those interested bring only two items for appraisal. To taste the chili entries — and judge them — the cost is $5.
The Old Settlers Village is sponsoring the Scarecrow Contest and Old County Inn and Pinewood Tavern sponsor the Chili Cook-off.
The Pine Strawberry Business Community brings the Fall Festival in Pine to the Rim Country. For details, visit www.psbcaz.com or email psbcaz.com.
Driving class
The next AARP Smart Driver Course is from 9:45 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 12 at the Banner High Country Seniors, 215 N. Beeline Hwy. The day includes an hour’s break for lunch.
To register, call 928-472-9290 or register in person at Banner High Country Seniors. AARP members pays $15, non-members pay $20 (cash or check), due on day of class.
The class is designed for those 50 and older, but is open to anyone 18 and over. Participants may also earn a discount on their vehicle insurance.
Dogs Day Out
The 4th Annual “Dogs Day Out” is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 19 at the Gila County Court complex across of the Payson Post Office, 714 S. Beeline Hwy. Sponsored by the Payson Lioness Club the event is a benefit for Leader Dogs for the Blind and Humane Society of Central Arizona. The Lioness Club is seeking sponsors, vendors and volunteers to make this a successful event. For details call Barb, 928-951-1251 or Dorine, 928-951-3014.
Free concert
The Ladies of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Tyler Parkway, host a free concert at 1 p.m., Saturday Oct. 19. The concert features three local performers including Six Gal ‘n Hat, a family of six gals and a guy with a hat that do three-part harmonies; Tricia Henning, a respected singer and songwriter; and Cinnamon Twist with Anne James and Jennifer Holly, sharing rich vocals and clean guitar stylings. Come support these local performers and The Ladies of St. Paul’s Outreach activities by attending the concert and bringing a friend or two. Donations are welcomed and light refreshments will be served.
Wine Around the Library
The 6th Annual Wine Around the Library event at the Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library in Pine is Saturday, Oct. 19. Come join the fun of wine, chocolate and great food when festivities start at 4 p.m. and end at dusk.
Local restaurants will provide food and foot stomping music will be played by Trouble in Paradise. Door prizes, raffle and silent auction items will be on display all evening. Tickets are $20 each and can be purchased at the library. This benefit helps the library purchase books and fund library programming.
CAP Advisory Board seeks help
The Gila County Community Action Program (CAP) has an opening for a volunteer CAP Advisory Board member. You must have a position of representing low-income residents or be a low-income person living in the Payson or the surrounding Rim Country area. As a board member you advocate for those in need, provide input and receive information on the CAP programs. Attend four meetings a year in person or by telephone. Please submit your application no later than Wednesday, Oct. 23. Contact Dorine Prine at 928-474-7192 for details.
Applications are available at the Payson Community Action Program office, or online at www.gilacountyaz.gov/government/community/community_action_program.php.
