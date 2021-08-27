COVID-19 vaccines
The Gila County Health Department offers Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines at 110 W. Main St., Suite A.
Call 928-474-1210 for more information.
Estate sale
Payson Lions are conducting a one day estate sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 28 at 1111 S. Dearborn Drive in Payson.
Some of the items that will be offered include a piano, several queen size bedroom sets, a couch, curio cabinet, a hutch, shop and garden tools, dishes, kitchen utensils, sewing items and tons of knickknacks.
Survivors of Suicide Bereavement Support
The Survivors of Suicide Bereavement Support group meets from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., the first and third Wednesday of each month at Hospice Compassus, 511 S. Mud Springs Road.
This support group is an open support group for adults (and youth 16 years of age or older) who have lost a loved one to suicide. There is no cost to attend.
For additional information, email PaysonSOS@gmail.com or call 928-821-5988.
‘Sleeping Beauty’ performance Aug. 28
The Missoula Children’s Theatre’s “Sleeping Beauty” will be presented at 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28 at the Payson High School auditorium
For more information, contact Kathy Siler at kathy.siler@pusd10.org or 928-472-5775.
Music in the Garden
The final Music in the Garden performance is at 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 28 in the courtyard at the EAC-Payson campus, 201 N. Mud Springs Road, off East Highway 260. Enjoy Six Gal’n Hat with Jen Holly and Anne James — a local Payson band sharing our favorite songs in a variety of styles — folk, bluegrass, gospel, and Celtic; enjoy three-part harmony accompanied by fiddle, guitar, banjo, mandolin, cello, and bass, with some lively dancing thrown in to boot.
Donations are accepted and will go to the Friends of Rim Country Gila Community College to be used for scholarships.
Republicans host PUSD superintendent
The Rim Country Republican Club will meet Tuesday, Aug. 31 at the Payson Golf Club, 1504 W Country Club Drive. Members and guests may gather at 11 a.m. to order lunch and to socialize. Beginning at 11:30, Linda Gibson, Payson Unified School District superintendent, will discuss educational topics and accept questions following her presentation.
Call Nancy Cox at 928-472-1172 for more information.
Payson Tea Party
The Payson Tea Party meets from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 31 at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Highway. Doors open at 5:35 p.m.
The speaker is Christine Quinn, candidate for U.S. Congress from the CD4 area of Tampa, Fla. Since she will be in Arizona staying locally, she will join us to speak on “The Consequences of not Knowing History” including “Separation of Church and State, A Lie.” In addition, she will share what’s happening in Tampa and how to implement a plan of action to WIN in 2022.
Democrats of Rim Country Women’s Caucus
The Democrats of Rim Country Women’s Caucus will meet on Wednesday, Sept. 1 at Rumsey Park in ramada 3. We meet at 11:30 a.m. to greet new attendees, socialize and eat — bring a picnic lunch. The meeting will be from noon to 1 p.m. and will cover our current/future actions.
We welcome all women who are interested in women’s issues related to the larger concerns of health care, reproductive rights, immigrant families, education, our environment, and gun safety. For more information, email patedelen@gmail.com.
9/11 Day of Remembrance
The Payson National Day of Service Committee invites the general public to give thanks to our local firefighters on Saturday, Sept. 11. This day of remembrance marks the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Join us anytime between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. in the community room of the Payson Public Library to write personalized thank you cards to area firefighters. Supplies will be provided.
Age appropriate books and literature will be available for children who are accompanied by an adult to the event.
At 3 p.m. in the Payson library parking lot, 210 of the written postcards, symbolizing the number of floors that fell at the World Trade Center, will be raised by a rope by a Payson Fire ladder truck. A program of remembrance will follow including music by Bach-N-All.
For more information, call Patty at 928-793-2464.
Gem and Mineral Show coming up in September
The Payson Rimstones Rock Club will host the 23rd Annual Gem & Mineral Show Sept. 17 through Sept. 19 at the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino. Admission is $30 for adults and children under 12 are free.
Friday hours are 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Gems, minerals, fossils, lapidary equipment, spheres, meteorites, jewelry and jewelry findings, slabs or rough material plus gold prospecting equipment and displays will be available.
The club sponsors an education center for children and adults with a geologist to answer questions, a spinning wheel (where everyone wins a rock), a fluorescent mineral display, a free treasure hunt, beading, and sandstone/rock painting.
There will be a silent auction as well. All proceeds go toward supporting scholarships for graduating Payson High School students and students who are residents of Northern Gila County attending a college, as well as books and educational materials for the local elementary schools and public libraries.
PHS Alumni Mingle on Main
The Payson High School Class of 1971 plans a 50th Year Reunion Saturday, Oct. 2 at Rim Country BBQ, 202 W. Main St. The dinner is from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. and is $25 per person. RSVP by Monday, Sept. 20 and send cash or check to Neloa Beeler, call 928-978-3352 for address.
The Steve Mercer Band plays on the restaurant’s patio from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. This part of the reunion is open to all PHS alumni for a $5 cover fee for the band. The PHS Class of 1971 invites fellow PHS graduates to join them for this part of the evening.
For more information call Charlene Creach, 928-951-5624; Shannon Branstetter, 928-595-0432; or Neloa Beeler, 928-978-3352.
