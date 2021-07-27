Library programs
The Summer Reading Program at the Payson Public Library, 325 N. McLane Road, is coming to a close. The remaining schedule includes the following:
Tuesday, July 27: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday’s Tasty Treat, ages 8 to 14, registration is required, stop by library or call 928-474-9260, Pie by Sarah Weeks.
Wednesday, July 28: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., Book Art, ages 3 and older, The Bugliest Bug.
Friday, July 30: 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Friday Feature Film, ages 13 and older, “Godzilla vs. Kong,” rated PG-13.
Republicans host the Payson town manager
The Rim Country Republican Club meets Tuesday, July 27 at the Payson Golf Club, 1504 W. Country Club Drive. Members and guests gather at 11 a.m. to order lunch and socialize. Beginning at 11:30 a.m., Troy Smith, Payson town manager, discusses town topics and takes questions following the presentation. Call Nancy Cox at 928-472-1172 for more information.
Tea Party meeting
The Payson Tea Party meets from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, July 27 at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Highway. The evening’s theme is “Three Dog Night” with a hot dog dinner at 5:30 p.m. and a search and rescue canine team demonstration.
Tonto Rim Search and Rescue members participating include Margaret Johnson with Lucy; Alicia Keller with Princess Leia; and Gila County Sheriff’s Deputy Ski with Rosco. The teams will demonstrate their skills in tracking people and drugs.
Kaitie’s Closet resumes clothing distributions
Kaitie’s Closet’s first distribution of children’s clothing for the new school year takes place from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday, July 28 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Tyler Parkway. The distribution is indoors. At that time gently used clothing and some new clothing will be available. In addition, new shoes, new socks, and new underwear will be given out.
Remember, in order to secure new shoes, the child must be present.
For additional information call Bob Horne at 928-951-2217.
Teen Mental Health and Drug-Free Choices
COVID-19 school closures and distance learning, cancellation of athletics, arts and culture — how can you help your kids cope with stress and depression? Teachers, parents and guardians are welcome to join a free online forum at 6 p.m., Wednesday, July 28 on Zoom. Hosted by La Frontera Arizona EMPACT Suicide Prevention Center, the online forum will explore ways to support teens who are grappling with mental health challenges, how to talk to them about alcohol, drugs and peer pressure. The forum is free, and organizers hope more teachers, parents and guardians from throughout Gila County will attend, learn together and share. For details or to have the Zoom website address conveniently sent to you email Stefanie.Cary@lafrontera-empact.org.
Mobile On-site Mammography
Mobile On-site Mammography by SimonMed will be in Payson from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday, July 30 at Payson High School, 301 S. McLane Road.
Most insurances, including Medicare, Medicaid and AHCCCS, are accepted, and with a low cash fee of $217 for a 3D Screening Mammogram, there are no excuses not to schedule today.
Each exam only takes 15 minutes. Screening results are sent to patient’s health care provider and patients receive notification of the results at their home. A physician referral is not needed for a screening mammogram.
Call 480-967-3767 or 1-800-285-0272 to make an appointment.
Payson Idol audition registration
The Elks’ Payson Idol contest is seeking participants. Registration for auditions started this week and the first audition is planned Friday, July 30 at the Elks Lodge, 1206 N. Beeline Highway. Call Don or Candy Brooks at 928-474-2940 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., Monday through Thursday to schedule an audition. Additional auditions: Aug. 27, Sept. 24, Oct. 22, and, if necessary, Nov. 26. The finals are Dec. 31 and will feature only 20 contestants.
Christmas Toy Drive in Pine and Strawberry
It’s Christmas in July and Mountain Village Foundation (MVF) needs the community’s help.
Each year, the all-volunteer organization assists families in need with providing Christmas gifts for their children. With the cancellation of the July 4 Arts & Crafts festival, at which MVF raises much of its funds, the organization is hoping the community will help with donations this year.
MVF is collecting unwrapped toys, games, sports equipment and stocking stuffers for children ages 1 month to 18 years. Gifts are being collected through July 31 at the following locations:
Pine — The Early Bird Cafe, Ponderosa Market, the post office (drop off toys at the counter in the lobby).
Strawberry — Linda’s Unique Treasures, Sportsman’s Chalet.
Monetary donations can be mailed to MVF, P.O. Box 715, Pine, AZ 85544.
Backpack giveaway
TCC Payson, 401 N. Beeline Highway, is giving away up to 150 backpacks from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 1.
The event is part of the company’s ninth annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway.
Since 2013, TCC has donated 1.2 million backpacks to children across the U.S., helping to ease the burden of back-to-school shopping for families.
Pick up backpacks filled with pencils, paper, a pencil box, folders, glue and more for area children returning to school on Monday, Aug. 2. Backpacks are available on a first-come, first-served basis.
The store will adhere to local and CDC guidelines to ensure the safety of all employees and event attendees.
Rodeo Parade entries sought
The Kiwanis club will host the August Rodeo Parade on Saturday, Aug. 21. The theme of the parade is Mardi Gras. Entries are due by Tuesday, Aug. 10. Applications are on the Kiwanis Club website, ZaneGreyKiwanis.com; at the Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce office; or by calling 928-978-5105.
The 2021 August Rodeo is Thursday, Aug. 19 through Saturday, Aug. 21, with the parade the morning of Saturday, Aug. 21.
