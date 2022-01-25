The annual Payson Area Food Drive continues through Super Bowl Sunday. As of Tuesday, Jan. 18, the drive had collected 15,233 pounds of food and $33,753. While these amounts exceed the drive’s initial goals of 15,000 pounds of food and $25,000, efforts continue.
In fact, according to Charles Proudfoot, the retired pastor of the Payson Community Presbyterian Church, who has been involved in the campaign for many years, “The next big push, and it is a big one, is “Souper Bowl” Sunday, the biggest event of the drive.”
It is planned for Sunday, Feb. 13, the day of the Super Bowl.
“Churches tend to go all out to gather food on this Sunday. In the past years, it has been a major boost to the end of the year drive. I hope it goes well this year,” Proudfoot said.
The Presbyterians, Methodist and ELCA Lutheran take part as well as others, he added.
The Souper Bowl of Caring began in 1990 with a simple prayer said by Reverend Brad Smith at Spring Valley Presbyterian Church in Columbia, S.C., “Lord, even as we enjoy the Super Bowl football game, help us be mindful of those who are without a bowl of soup to eat.”
That first year, 22 churches raised $5,700.
For over 30 years, the Souper Bowl of Caring has been driving grassroots efforts using the energy of the Super Bowl to illustrate the collective impact of tackling hunger locally.
Each year, churches, schools and civic groups around the country participate, hosting food and fundraising campaigns that benefit charities in their own neighborhoods.
Since 1990, over $163 million has been raised for almost 10,000 local charities around the nation and the world.
To contribute non-perishable food items to the annual Payson Area Food Drive, drop items at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road; Payson Town Hall, just past the entrance, 303 N. Beeline Highway; and Washington Federal Bank, 213 S. Beeline Highway, Payson.
Checks may be made out to the Rim Country Rotary Club Foundation, with Payson Area Food Drive or PAFD in the memo line, and sent to P.O. Box 703, Payson, AZ 85547.
The Payson Area Food Drive started in 2009 during the recession, as the food pantries in town individually saw a sudden uptick in need during the winter months. There was also a need for some sort of cooperative mechanism to help all the pantries.
The resulting years of food drives have fulfilled that goal. To the knowledge of organizers, no one has been turned away from a food pantry because the pantry had no food.
