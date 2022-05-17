The Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library, 6124 Randall Place in Pine, is making plans for its summer reading program, “Oceans of Possibilities.” The annual summer reading program runs from June 1 through July 23 and is open to all ages. Registration in person at the library or online at https://pinelibrary.azsummerreading.org.
Each person who registers will receive a free book and there will be random prizes throughout the program. All readers are encouraged to read 20 minutes a day. The library plans special events on Wednesdays at 1 p.m., unless otherwise noted.
June 1: Kick-off Carnival, library activity room, behind the community center cultural hall.
June 8: Archaeological Dig, library yard.
June 15: Blue Planet: How to save our water resources through fun activities, library activity room.
June 22: Octopus Science, library activity room.
Friday, June 24, 10:30 a.m.: Lego Challenge, library.
June 29, 10:30 a.m.: Pirate Treasure Hunt at the Pine Trailhead.
July 6: Castaway Survival, library activity room.
Payson Library Summer Reading Program
Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road, kicks off its Oceans of Possibilities Summer Reading Program from 10:30 a.m. to 1:20 p.m., Saturday, June 4 with a party featuring “Oregon Trail Live.” This event will divide participants into teams that will compete to see if they could survive as a pioneer to the ocean we journey.
Daily programs include open gaming for teens and tweens in the library’s custom built PC Room with Fortnite, Minecraft, Among Us and many more games to choose from; Preschool Story Time with Sea Stories, 10:30 a.m., Tuesdays; and Beach Babies, 10:30 a.m., Wednesdays.
Monday programs include Musical Maritime Movies at 10:30 a.m. with fresh buttered popcorn and Aquatic Art for All at 2 p.m., suitable for young children with their guardians.
The movies: “Moana,” June 6; “Oceans,” June 13; “Finding Nemo,” June 20; “Muppet Treasure Island,” June 27; “Finding Dory,” July 11; and “Luca,” July 18. The movies “Moana,” “Finding Nemo” and “Finding Dory” all have interactive elements that may not be suitable for children with sensory sensitivities.
The art programs: Pirate Hats, June 6; Salt Watercolors, June 13; Terrific Turtles, June 20; Ocean Nightlife, June 27; Sea Creatures, July 11; and Cupcake Crabs, July 18.
The Tuesday program is at 2 p.m. and is the Cuttlefish Conservation Club, which is suitable for all who wish to reduce and reuse. The projects: Recycled Bracelets, June 7; do-it-yourself Bubble Bath, June 14; CD Spinner Art, June 21; Jellyfish Lanterns, June 28; Tear Bookmarks, July 5; Plastic Bag Potted Plants, July 12; and How to be a Conservationist, July 19.
Wednesday’s program, Wacky Whale Wednesdays, is at 2 p.m. and features: Beach Bingo, June 8; Ocean Origami, July 15; Foodie Fish Art, June 22; Beach Bingo, June 29; Ocean Origami, July 6; Foodie Fish Art, July 13; and Beach Bingo, July 20.
The Thursday program is at 2 p.m., is recommended for those 9 and older, and features You Wouldn’t Want to be ... A Viking Explorer, June 9; A Pirate’s Prisoner, June 16; On a 19th century Whaling Ship, June 23; In the First Submarine, June 30; An 18th century British Convict, July 7; On the Titanic, July 14; and On Shackleton’s Polar Expedition, July 21.
On Saturdays, at 10:30 a.m., all ages can participate in the library’s Official Pirate Certification program. The events: Become a Pirate, June 11; Soap Scrimshaw, June 18; Pirate Slang and Secret Codes, June 28; Pirate Rope Work, July 2; do-it-yourself Pirate Treasure Chests, July 9; Pirate Games, July 16; Official Pirate Ceremony and Scavenger Hunt, July 23.
Fridays at 10:30 a.m., from July 1 through July 22, local children’s entertainer Tina Ratzken performs with stories, puppets and more.
To learn more about the Payson Public Library’s Oceans of Possibilities Summer Reading Program call 928-474-9260.
About the state Summer Reading Program
The Arizona State Library, Archives and Public Records are partnering with 235 public libraries and neighborhood branches statewide to present the “Oceans of Possibilities” Summer Reading Program. It is an effort to encourage families to visit their neighborhood library and read.
The event plays a vital role in helping to reduce what is known as the “Summer Slide” — the learning loss experienced while transitioning between school years.
“The Arizona Summer Reading Program is one of the state’s major annual community literacy efforts,” said State Librarian Holly Henley.
“Libraries are looking forward to welcoming children and families to their buildings to participate in person this summer.”
Each Arizona library is encouraged to adapt the “Oceans of Possibilities” theme and resources to meet the needs and assets of their own community.
The Arizona Summer Reading Program encourages readers of all ages to read 20 minutes a day and offers library events like scavenger hunts, story times with sea animal experts, book bingo, ocean-related art projects, science, and engineering experiments, and more. Families are also invited to sign up to keep track of the total minutes read throughout the summer, either online or by using a paper game board.
“The informal approach to creative learning provided through summer library programs offers families the opportunity to stay engaged in learning even when schools are closed for summer,” Henley added.
“We encourage all Arizonans to take advantage of free educational and enrichment activities at their local public libraries.”
The Arizona Reading Program (ARP), sponsored by the Arizona State Library, Archives and Public Records, a division of the Secretary of State, promotes literacy development by providing resources that help librarians plan, promote, and implement reading programs for all ages. Each library is encouraged to adapt the resources to meet the needs and assets of their own community. This project is supported by the Arizona State Library, Archives & Public Records, a division of the Secretary of State, with federal funds from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!