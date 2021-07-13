Payson, AZ (85541)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. High 84F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.