Eastern Arizona College celebrated its 132nd Commencement Ceremony at John Mickelson Field in Thatcher last month. With social distancing in place, college faculty and staff, elected officials, and friends and families honored 533 students from EAC and its joint degree program with Arizona State University.
Among these honored graduates were Yamileth Avalos, Alyssa Boerst, Kayla Brown, Corrine Creasy, Madeline Goldman, Nicole Hart, Abigail Hazelo, Whitney Jones, Alexis Kesterson, Tyler Klein, Christopher Loyd, Jennifer Mcdowell, Harold Plues, Nicholas Rizzo, Dawn Roder, Eileen Saldana, and Bessie Watson of Payson, Erica Overton of Strawberry, and Ivy Moss of Tonto Basin.
“I’m proud to congratulate these students from the Payson area. They continue a long tradition of successful students from this area. I wish them luck in their continued endeavors,” College President Todd Haynie said.
In addition to the traditional academic ceremony, the audience heard comments from a number of individuals, including President Haynie, who welcomed the gathering, and Dr. Cindy Olvey, president of the EAC Alumni Association, who welcomed the college’s newest alumni.
Arizona State Treasurer Kimberly Yee delivered the commencement address.
Honor student, Rebecca Dolan, the daughter of Gail and Pam Peterson, represented the Class of 2021 with an address, and Dr. Aaron Westerfield, a respected EAC counselor, represented the faculty and staff, concluding his speech by saying, “Graduating from college is an enormous achievement under any circumstance. To do so during a pandemic, where all normalcy has been thrown out the window, requires a special kind of resilience, determination, and grit.”
EAC honored 533 candidates for graduation. Members came to EAC from 12 Arizona counties, 13 states, and four countries, including Columbia, Mexico, New Zealand and South Africa. Graduates will go on to a broad range of careers and to four-year universities to study business, engineering, education, finance, medicine, and much more.
Registration open
Fall classes begin Monday, Aug. 23. Registration is now open, call the EAC Records and Registration Office, 928-428-8270 or go online to www.eac.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!