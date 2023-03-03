wildflowers

Picacho Peak is likely to be overwhelmed with brilliant blooms such as these this month as wet weather for the past several weeks have created prime conditions for a Superbloom of wildflowers in Arizona’s deserts.

 Roger Naylor

Travel writer Roger Naylor, a frequent guest speaker for the Northern Gila County Historical Society, is predicting an Arizona “Superbloom.”

A few years back, much was made of the Superbloom of spring flowers in California. This year, with the moisture the state has enjoyed in recent months, Naylor is predicting Arizona will have its own desert Superbloom.

